ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily Score

When Cities Switch To One-Winner Council Districts, Housing Growth Plummets

Mingus Mapps and other Portlanders are proposing changing to one-winner city council districts. New research finds that cities moving to this system see a sharp drop in new housing construction. The charter reform measure on November’s ballot proposes multi-winner districts, which could avoid the housing pitfalls of Mapps’s alternative plan....
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

What to Do in Portland (Sept. 21-27, 2022)

Take advantage of the dry (hopefully smoke-free) conditions while they’re here. An inexpensive “social membership” at the West Hills’ posh Amaterra gets you all the benefits that the gorgeous wine venue offers, including generous tasting pours, unparalleled views of the Tualatin Valley, and live music on Thursday evenings. This week, the winery hosts the Tracy Kim Trio, a staple of Portland’s gypsy swing music scene, for your listen-while-you-sip enjoyment. Amaterra Winery, 8150 SW Swede Hill Drive, 503-961-6057, amaterrawines.com/visit/l1-bar-and-terrace. 5-8 pm Thursday, Sept. 22. Free with $25 social membership purchase.
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Despite the Blight, Portland Apartment Rents Are Up and May Be Heading Higher

Given all the crime, trash and graffiti, and a downtown that’s been hollowed out by COVID, you’d think no one would be moving to Portland and rents would be falling. Portland is still attracting new arrivals, and apartment rents are rising, because the rest of the West Coast is worse, at least in terms of cost, according to a new report from Marcus & Millichap, a real estate broker and research firm based in Calabasas, Calif.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Portland, OR
Food & Drinks
City
Milwaukie, OR
City
Portland, OR
City
Oregon City, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
City
Clackamas, OR
Local
Oregon Restaurants
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Restaurants
Oregon City, OR
Lifestyle
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Portland’s deterioration

I moved to Portland to join a progressive community that prioritized sustainability, open-mindedness and a steadfast support of local businesses and artisans. This was the Portland that was – a beacon of a supportive, free and vibrant way of life. That Portland was founded on ideals that longtime residents...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Samantha Hess, Portland's OG Cuddling Professional, Is Calling It Quits

After nine years of snuggle sessions, Portland’s trailblazing professional cuddler says she’s calling it quits. Samantha Hess, a former personal trainer who was inspired to start her business in 2013 after reading about a farmers’ market entrepreneur who sold hugs for $2 a pop, had her official last cuddling bookings on Tuesday, September 20.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shirley Temple
Portland Tribune

Portland rail museum hosts free birthday party on Sept. 24

Oregon Rail Heritage Center celebrates new locomotive, progress on 'turntable' project.The Oregon Rail Heritage Center got a present just before its 10th birthday: a historic industrial steam locomotive. The Oregon Historical Society gave the center the Mount Emily Shay, a logging locomotive built in the 1920s that has been operating out of Prineville for the last 30 years. It will join the three larger, historic steam passenger locomotives housed at the nonprofit working museum near OMSI in Southeast Portland. The center was chosen over two other railroad museums, which also had applied for the locomotive. The decision was announced on...
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

A New Food Cart Pod Is Coming to Southeast Division

A food cart pod — adjacent to the new Portland locale of Logsdon Farmhouse Ales — will open this year, home to carts like the eclectic Nacheaux and wonton soup destination Mama Chow’s Kitchen. Reed Dow, who owns the building once home to the late-great Southeast Wine...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Junk Food#Canard#Manhattan#Mac And Cheese#Comfort Food#Food Drink#French#American#Restaurant Of#Grano Bakery
WWEEK

Where to Drink This Week

16025 SW Regatta Lane, Beaverton, 503-941-5251, oyatsupan.com. 8 am-3:30 pm daily. Though best known for its milk bread and sweet rolls, Oyatsupan also serves a variety of warm beverages to go with those baked goods. The newest menu item is a Hojicha latte, a Japanese green tea typically steamed to stop the oxidation process and then roasted, resulting in little to no bitterness as well as a low caffeine content. Oyatsupan promises that it is the perfect drink to transition from summer to fall thanks to the nutty notes from the tea and the creaminess of the oat milk.
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you love pizza but you think you can only have a great one if you travel to Italy or New York, these three amazing pizza spots in Oregon might change your mind. All of them are known for serving truly amazing pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and you can easily confirm that once you have a bite. In fact, once you taste their food you might not want to go somewhere else for pizza because you'll want to keep going back to thees amazing three spots. If you have never been to any of them, make sure you add them to your list and visit them soon.
OREGON STATE
hereisoregon.com

10 bird watching destinations around Oregon

It’s no secret that Portland is an incredible city for birding. Between spots like Forest Park, Sauvie Island and the many natural areas in the suburbs, the metropolitan area is a haven for birds and the people who like watching them. Look beyond the largest city in Oregon, however,...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
idesignarch.com

Beautiful Single Garage Craftsman Home with Luxury Finishes

Perched on one of the most coveted streets in Lake Oswego, Oregon, this thoughtfully designed home packs a lot of amenities into a narrow footprint. The 3,504 sq. ft. house with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath was built by Monogram Custom Homes with design plan from Alan Mascord Design Associates. It features 10 foot coffered ceilings and meticulous craftsmanship. Large French doors and oversized windows bring plenty of natural light in.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy