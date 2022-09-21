Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cops: 81-year-old woman tossed to ground on Staten Island by caregiver, 46
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 46-year-old worker threw an 81-year-old woman in her care on the floor. Tyese Hansberry of Navy Pier Court in Stapleton was arrested on Aug. 30 in connection with the alleged assault more than three weeks earlier on Aug. 4 in the vicinity of Richmond Terrace and North Burgher Avenue in West Brighton, according to the criminal complaint and police.
NYPD: 1 in critical condition, another injured in Brooklyn shooting
One man is in critical condition and another is recovering in the hospital after both were shot in Brooklyn today, according to police.
Body Found Chopped Up In Suitcases In Brooklyn May Have Been 22-Year-Old Woman
The victim of a brutal killing in which police found a body chopped up and placed into suitcases in Brooklyn might have been a 22-year-old woman, Radar has learned.The remains were found when security guards checked a unit in Cypress Hills to find out why they hadn't seen the young woman in a month. However, the guards were originally denied access to the unit by the victim's boyfriend and another man.After the security guards were denied entry, they told the men they would call the cops. Police found blood splatter and a meat cleaver on scene. Once the guards left,...
Violent outdoor chair attack caught on camera near Columbus Circle
Police are searching for the person behind a violent and random attack near Columbus Circle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC New York
Horror Scene Found in NYC Apartment in Search for 22-Year-Old Woman: Sources
Security officers at a Brooklyn apartment made a gruesome discovery Wednesday afternoon when they went to check on a 22-year-old woman they hadn't seen in about a month -- a bloody scene with two suitcases containing body parts, according to a senior NYPD official and law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation.
Cops seek tips in burglaries on North Shore; break-ins reported at 3 restaurants
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD reached out on social media for tips to find individuals sought for questioning in three separate burglaries of restaurants on the North Shore amid a nearly 20% increase in break-ins on Staten Island. A burglary occurred around 2:54 a.m. on Wednesday at 200...
Cops probe report of burglary at restaurant in St. George; break-ins up nearly 20% on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A suspect remains at large on Thursday after a burglary was reported earlier this week at a restaurant in St. George. Police were alerted to a burglary that happened between 8 p.m. on Monday and 5:40 a.m. on Tuesday at 100 Stuyvesant Place, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and emergency radio communications.
Killer in Staten Island apartment shooting likely knew victims, source says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The police search continues for a suspect who fatally shot a 61-year-old woman and injured a 43-year-old man inside an apartment in Clifton. Investigators believe that the suspect was previously known to the victims and that the shooting arose from a dispute of an unknown nature.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man slashes woman before punching another in random Brooklyn subway station attacks
An attacker slashed a 30-year-old woman in the face before punching a 47-year-old woman in two back-to-back Brooklyn subway station attacks Wednesday, authorities said.
Cops: Body of woman recovered in waters off of Staten Island park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of a woman was recovered in the waters off of Great Kills Park on Thursday morning, according to police. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified woman whose body was spotted just before 7 a.m in the vicinity of the Great Kills Park Marina near Crookes Point, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Woman, 66, repeatedly punched, robbed inside Bronx subway station; suspect sought
Authorities are searching for a man wanted for beating a 66-year-old woman during a robbery inside a Bronx subway station last week.
Brooklyn stabbing: Man killed in Brownsville apartment building
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed inside a Brownsville apartment building Wednesday night, according to police. Officers responding to a 911 call around 9:25 p.m. found Kyle Forde, 29, unconscious with a stab wound to the chest inside the building on Lott Avenue near Herzl Street, officials said. First responders rushed Forde, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Queens man found dead with multiple stab wounds inside Brooklyn apartment
A Queens man was found fatally stabbed inside a Brooklyn apartment building Wednesday night, according to the NYPD.
Woman identified in fatal Staten Island shooting was loving grandmother who ‘spoke the truth’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 61-year-old woman fatally shot Wednesday morning inside a Clifton apartment building has been identified by family and law-enforcement sources. Nadine Davis, who neighbors say lived in the Park Hill community for years, was found by police officers with a gunshot wound to the head when they responded to her apartment at around 6 a.m., according to sources and an NYPD spokesman.
WHERE'S DESIREE? Girl, 15, vanished from Bronx home
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl last seen inside her Bronx home this week.
Woman, 22, whose decaying remains were found in two suitcases in Brooklyn apartment was heard 'arguing with her boyfriend' - as cops hunt for at-large suspect
The 22-year-old woman whose decaying remains were found split between two suitcases in a Brooklyn apartment building this morning was heard by neighbors arguing with her boyfriend in the weeks before she vanished. Police have not yet named the woman or the boyfriend, who remains at large. The body was...
Connection? Missing woman in Keansburg, body found on Staten Island
NJ State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the connection between a woman reported missing late Wednesday night and a body found Thursday morning off Staten Island. The U.S. Coast Guard said a call was received by Monmouth County 911 around 11 p.m. The call led to an...
Additional details about Staten Island Sanitation truck incident that badly injured worker, 39, emerge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The driver of a Sanitation truck heard a scream and then realized that a 39-year-old fellow worker had been hit by the vehicle and suffered severe leg injuries in Dongan Hills, according to sources. The incident was reported at about 9:10 a.m. Tuesday on Duncan...
Woman, 61, dead, man injured in shooting at Staten Island apartment
A 61-year-old woman was fatally shot and a 43-year-old man wounded early Wednesday during a shooting in a Staten Island apartment, authorities said.
Police: 2 violent attacks at Brooklyn subway stations
One incident took place at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station, where police say a 30-year-old woman was slashed in the face.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
62K+
Followers
39K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0