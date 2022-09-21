The victim of a brutal killing in which police found a body chopped up and placed into suitcases in Brooklyn might have been a 22-year-old woman, Radar has learned.The remains were found when security guards checked a unit in Cypress Hills to find out why they hadn't seen the young woman in a month. However, the guards were originally denied access to the unit by the victim's boyfriend and another man.After the security guards were denied entry, they told the men they would call the cops. Police found blood splatter and a meat cleaver on scene. Once the guards left,...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO