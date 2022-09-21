ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Cops: 81-year-old woman tossed to ground on Staten Island by caregiver, 46

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 46-year-old worker threw an 81-year-old woman in her care on the floor. Tyese Hansberry of Navy Pier Court in Stapleton was arrested on Aug. 30 in connection with the alleged assault more than three weeks earlier on Aug. 4 in the vicinity of Richmond Terrace and North Burgher Avenue in West Brighton, according to the criminal complaint and police.
RadarOnline

Body Found Chopped Up In Suitcases In Brooklyn May Have Been 22-Year-Old Woman

The victim of a brutal killing in which police found a body chopped up and placed into suitcases in Brooklyn might have been a 22-year-old woman, Radar has learned.The remains were found when security guards checked a unit in Cypress Hills to find out why they hadn't seen the young woman in a month. However, the guards were originally denied access to the unit by the victim's boyfriend and another man.After the security guards were denied entry, they told the men they would call the cops. Police found blood splatter and a meat cleaver on scene. Once the guards left,...
The Staten Island Advance

Cops probe report of burglary at restaurant in St. George; break-ins up nearly 20% on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A suspect remains at large on Thursday after a burglary was reported earlier this week at a restaurant in St. George. Police were alerted to a burglary that happened between 8 p.m. on Monday and 5:40 a.m. on Tuesday at 100 Stuyvesant Place, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and emergency radio communications.
The Staten Island Advance

Cops: Body of woman recovered in waters off of Staten Island park

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of a woman was recovered in the waters off of Great Kills Park on Thursday morning, according to police. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified woman whose body was spotted just before 7 a.m in the vicinity of the Great Kills Park Marina near Crookes Point, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
PIX11

Brooklyn stabbing: Man killed in Brownsville apartment building

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed inside a Brownsville apartment building Wednesday night, according to police. Officers responding to a 911 call around 9:25 p.m. found Kyle Forde, 29, unconscious with a stab wound to the chest inside the building on Lott Avenue near Herzl Street, officials said. First responders rushed Forde, […]
The Staten Island Advance

Woman identified in fatal Staten Island shooting was loving grandmother who ‘spoke the truth’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 61-year-old woman fatally shot Wednesday morning inside a Clifton apartment building has been identified by family and law-enforcement sources. Nadine Davis, who neighbors say lived in the Park Hill community for years, was found by police officers with a gunshot wound to the head when they responded to her apartment at around 6 a.m., according to sources and an NYPD spokesman.
Daily Mail

Woman, 22, whose decaying remains were found in two suitcases in Brooklyn apartment was heard 'arguing with her boyfriend' - as cops hunt for at-large suspect

The 22-year-old woman whose decaying remains were found split between two suitcases in a Brooklyn apartment building this morning was heard by neighbors arguing with her boyfriend in the weeks before she vanished. Police have not yet named the woman or the boyfriend, who remains at large. The body was...
