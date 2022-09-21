ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

WWEEK

What to Do in Portland (Sept. 21-27, 2022)

Take advantage of the dry (hopefully smoke-free) conditions while they’re here. An inexpensive “social membership” at the West Hills’ posh Amaterra gets you all the benefits that the gorgeous wine venue offers, including generous tasting pours, unparalleled views of the Tualatin Valley, and live music on Thursday evenings. This week, the winery hosts the Tracy Kim Trio, a staple of Portland’s gypsy swing music scene, for your listen-while-you-sip enjoyment. Amaterra Winery, 8150 SW Swede Hill Drive, 503-961-6057, amaterrawines.com/visit/l1-bar-and-terrace. 5-8 pm Thursday, Sept. 22. Free with $25 social membership purchase.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Canard Is Living the Suburban Dream

We’re not talking the spongy Swanson’s TV dinner of (admittedly beloved) childhood memories, but a deliciously beefy slab of seared-and-seasoned, dry-aged ground brisket and chuck, with additional chunks of house-smoked brisket. Instead of corn and mashed potatoes, this upscale take on comfort food is accompanied by a side of hot-and-crispy frites tossed in rosemary garlic oil, while the gravy on the steak is a classically French mushroom-Madeira sauce, rather than American heartland brown. Fork it all together and you’ve almost got a haute poutine.
OREGON CITY, OR
hereisoregon.com

Taste and buy hundreds of cheeses, speciality foods, and beverages

The Wedge is a farmers market-style festival celebrating cheese and everything that goes with it. Sample and purchase local, artisan cheese, specialty foods, wine, spirits, and cider. Where. Alder Block, home of the Portland Night Market, 100 SE Alder St., Portland 97214. This is an indoor and outdoor event and...
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Despite the Blight, Portland Apartment Rents Are Up and May Be Heading Higher

Given all the crime, trash and graffiti, and a downtown that’s been hollowed out by COVID, you’d think no one would be moving to Portland and rents would be falling. Portland is still attracting new arrivals, and apartment rents are rising, because the rest of the West Coast is worse, at least in terms of cost, according to a new report from Marcus & Millichap, a real estate broker and research firm based in Calabasas, Calif.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Excellent Cuisine’s Dim Sum, Is, Well, Excellent

Growing up, going out for dim sum was the closest thing I knew to a sporting event—requiring waking up early on weekend mornings with stretchy pants on, brain constantly in fight-or-flight mode as we arrived to the restaurant before opening to snag one of the few remaining parking spots, then strategically placed ourselves near the kitchen to get the freshest dishes straight off the carts. Why wait in line for eggs benedict breakfasts when you could eat dozens of dumplings instead?
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you love pizza but you think you can only have a great one if you travel to Italy or New York, these three amazing pizza spots in Oregon might change your mind. All of them are known for serving truly amazing pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and you can easily confirm that once you have a bite. In fact, once you taste their food you might not want to go somewhere else for pizza because you'll want to keep going back to thees amazing three spots. If you have never been to any of them, make sure you add them to your list and visit them soon.
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

Samantha Hess, Portland's OG Cuddling Professional, Is Calling It Quits

After nine years of snuggle sessions, Portland’s trailblazing professional cuddler says she’s calling it quits. Samantha Hess, a former personal trainer who was inspired to start her business in 2013 after reading about a farmers’ market entrepreneur who sold hugs for $2 a pop, had her official last cuddling bookings on Tuesday, September 20.
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

10 bird watching destinations around Oregon

It’s no secret that Portland is an incredible city for birding. Between spots like Forest Park, Sauvie Island and the many natural areas in the suburbs, the metropolitan area is a haven for birds and the people who like watching them. Look beyond the largest city in Oregon, however,...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

An Empty Lodge Highlights Gateway’s Failure.

Address: 725 NE 100th Ave. Why it’s empty: Dwindling Elks membership and a lack of school funding. For more than two decades, city planners and developers have had grand plans for a stretch of land east of the confluence of the Gateway Transit Center and Interstates 84 and 205.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Portland’s deterioration

I moved to Portland to join a progressive community that prioritized sustainability, open-mindedness and a steadfast support of local businesses and artisans. This was the Portland that was – a beacon of a supportive, free and vibrant way of life. That Portland was founded on ideals that longtime residents...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland rail museum hosts free birthday party on Sept. 24

Oregon Rail Heritage Center celebrates new locomotive, progress on 'turntable' project.The Oregon Rail Heritage Center got a present just before its 10th birthday: a historic industrial steam locomotive. The Oregon Historical Society gave the center the Mount Emily Shay, a logging locomotive built in the 1920s that has been operating out of Prineville for the last 30 years. It will join the three larger, historic steam passenger locomotives housed at the nonprofit working museum near OMSI in Southeast Portland. The center was chosen over two other railroad museums, which also had applied for the locomotive. The decision was announced on...
PORTLAND, OR
matadornetwork.com

This Natural Smiley Face Appears in an Oregon Forest Every Fall

Fall’s official start date is on September 22 in 2022, but in some places peak leaf-peeping season has already begun. A fall road trip to Oregon is the perfect way to enjoy the changing leaves that will have everybody smiling — including the forests, thanks to a section of trees planted in a smiley face.
OREGON STATE

