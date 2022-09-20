Read full article on original website
thecinemaholic.com
Vampire Academy Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained
Peacock’s ‘Vampire Academy’ follows the story of a girl named Rose, who is training to be a guardian for her best friend, Lissa. Both of them belong to the vampire community, but there is a huge difference in their status. While Lissa is a royal Moroi, Rose is a Dhampir, whose sole existence revolves around the protection of the Moroi. The show underlines this difference in the background of an increasing threat of the Strigoi. In its fifth episode, the Moroi council makes a decision that clearly reflects their feelings for Dhampir. They are second-class citizens and the council won’t bat an eye if they die just for the sake of an experiment. While this might just be a game for the Moroi, the events of the fifth season have serious consequences for Dhampirs like Rose. Here’s what it all means. SPOILERS AHEAD.
ComicBook
Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Brings Back Anime's Best Announcer
One awesome Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay has really made a deep cut and shined the spotlight on one of the best announcers ever seen in an anime, Koto! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series is now in the midst of celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its anime adaptation, and that means it's the perfect time to think back on just how influential of an action series it really is. Often held in high regard by many fans as one of the best ever, much of the reason why is the massive Dark Tournament arc that really changed everything from that point on.
thecinemaholic.com
Meet Cute Ending, Explained: Does Sheila Die?
Peacock’s ‘Meet Cute’ is a romantic comedy that follows the story of Sheila who has decided to keep reliving her first date with Gary. Using a time machine, she goes back into the past by twenty-four hours and lives a different version of the date each day. In the beginning, it looks like a very romantic thing for her, but soon, as the layers of her past and her motivation to be stuck on the same day are revealed, the darker side of Sheila’s story comes out. While it was clear from the beginning that something heartbreaking in her life had prevented her from moving on, the second half of the film sheds more light on her struggle. In the end, she has to make an important decision. Here’s what it means for her. SPOILERS AHEAD!
thecinemaholic.com
My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?
Based on Kyousuke Kamishiro’s namesake light novel series, ‘My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex’ or ‘Mamahaha no Tsurego ga Motokano datta’ is rom-com anime. The show follows Mizuto Irido and Yume Ayai, two compatible middle schoolers whose romance comes to an abrupt end just after their graduation. While they grow apart in the following years, in a strange twist of fate the former couple gets reunited as step-siblings and are forced to live under the same roof. Unfortunately, their past feelings which have been dormant until now are rekindled and the duo finds themselves in a spot.
thecinemaholic.com
Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?
‘Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World’ or ‘Isekai Meikyuu de Harem wo’ is a harem isekai anime based on Shachi Sogano’s Japanese light novel series of the same name. The show revolves around Michio Kaga, an ordinary high schooler who mysteriously gets teleported into a rural village. He immediately realizes that he is now in the game that he has been playing recently and luckily has an overpowered sword as well. Since he cannot log out, Michio accepts his fate and decides to satisfy his superficial desires by using his in-game abilities.
thecinemaholic.com
The Perfumier Sequel: Will it Happen?
Netflix’s ‘The Perfumier‘ (alternatively titled ‘Der Parfumeur’) is a German-language film directed by Nils Willbrandt. The crime thriller revolves around Sunny, a female detective without the ability to smell. Sunny investigates a murder case that leads her to Dorian, a master perfume maker who aspires to make a love perfume.
Netflix Marketing Chief Wants You to Watch Her Films on Netflix, Not in Theaters
Netflix fans are about to have a busy weekend, and so is Netflix chief marketing officer Marian Lee. On Saturday, the streaming giant’s Tudum fan event will quintuple in size and go global. Tudum began in January 2020 as an in-person event in one market, São Paulo, Brazil. The Covid pandemic disrupted that whole in-person thing, but on September 24 the event is back — and it’s supersized. Named for the streaming service’s start-up sound, Tudum is now made up of five events from around the world, offering “more content, more shows and movies, more talent,” and yes, “more news to break,”...
thecinemaholic.com
Where Was Netflix’s Lou Filmed?
Directed by Anna Foerster, Netflix’s ‘Lou’ is an action thriller movie that revolves around the titular character, a loner who thinks that she has put her dangerous past behind her for good. Soon, she is proven wrong when her quiet life is interrupted as her neighbor’s daughter, Vee is kidnapped during a storm, and the neighbor, Hannah, asks for her help. The two women join forces and look to find and save Vee from the kidnapper’s dangerous clutches.
Polygon
Bullet-hell FPS Hyper Demon is like staring point-blank into an eldritch stargate
For those neither versed in the writings of J.R.R. Tolkien nor the films of Peter Jackson, it’s one of those creepy, indestructible crystal balls scattered across the world of Middle-earth that allows the Eye of Sauron to warp the minds of any hapless fool of a Took (*cough* Pippin *cough*) unfortunate enough to steal a glance into its murky depths.
Scorn footage has unbearably mounting tension and a firm release date
Ebb Software's Giger 'em up releases on October 21.
