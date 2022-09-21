Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Man shot on side of road in Sacramento County dies a short time later, sheriff says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was shot and killed in south Sacramento on Wednesday, authorities said. The shooting happened around 10:39 p.m. on the side of the road on the 6900 block of Stockton Boulevard, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a report on Thursday. Video player...
'Tips for Isaiah' | Sacramento family searching for son's killer 1 year later
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friends and family of 20-year-old Isaiah Santos Molina gathered near Florin Road in Sacramento on Thursday, one year after Molina was killed. Still without answers, the family called on the public to come forward with any information that could lead to the identification of Molina's killer.
KCRA.com
Water wasters under fire: Complaints over Sacramento water misuse more than double in past year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the state’s water worries continue, more Californians are getting serious about saving water. In Sacramento, the city said more people are turning off the tap and keeping an eye on their neighbors. “People are definitely more aware, they know what to do and what...
abc10.com
Justice 4 Angel | Teen hit in alleged DUI crash continues long road to recovery
The Galt community is putting their support behind Angel Renteria. The 16-year-old was hit by an alleged DUI driver and still faces a long road to recovery.
KCRA.com
'It's getting out of hand': Sacramento man says unhoused person assaulted him with a belt in convenience store scuffle
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This week started off like any other for Jordan Pensa. Monday morning, the Midtown Sacramento man got ready to go to work and made a stop at a convenience store near his home where he buys a cup of coffee each day. He soon realized, however,...
L.A. Weekly
"You just have to go on": Families remember somber legacy of Farrell's Ice Cream Parlour crash, 50 years later
SACRAMENTO -- A plane crashed into a full ice cream parlor 50 years ago Saturday. This weekend, Sacramentans will be remembering the lives lost and the lives saved decades later. CBS13 sat down with a victim's mother and the man tasked with keeping the legacy of the Firefighters Burn Institute alive."This is my baby girl," said Lynn Mehren as she looked over newspaper clippings from Sept. 24, 1972.The headlines are still haunting."She had gone with a family friend of hers from school. They were going to be pom-pom girls at a McClatchy game."Mehren replays what happened to her nine-year-old daughter Nancy...
Two vehicles fatally strike pedestrian in Sacramento hit-and-runs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after being struck by two vehicles both of which left the scene, California Highway Patrol said. CHP said the collisions occurred in Sacramento on Watt Avenue near Edison Avenue. According to CHP the drivers of both vehicles have been located and are cooperating. This is a […]
abc10.com
New Overnight: 1 dead, 2 injured after Sacramento apartment fire
A man is dead after an apartment fire Wednesday in Sacramento. Two other people were taken to a hospital with less critical injuries, the fire department said.
Yuba City man dies after crash on southbound Hwy. 99
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man died after crashing into a tree off of southbound Highway 99 Tuesday.
Fox40
Man killed in early morning Stockton hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — One man is dead after being struck by a car early Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. According to the police department, officers responded to a report of a person laying on Fruitridge Road around 3:30 a.m. Officers found an adult man with serious...
Person dies after being hit by two cars in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A person died Tuesday night after being hit by two cars in Sacramento County. California Highway Patrol — North Sacramento said two separate vehicles hit a person, left the area and were later located. It happened at Watt Avenue and Edison Avenue around 11:30 p.m.
Funeral for Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger set for Stockton this weekend
(KRON) — The funeral service for Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger will take place this weekend at a race track in Stockton. Ralph “Sonny” Barger was a founding member of the notorious Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957. Barger, who grew up in Oakland, died earlier this year at his home in Livermore. […]
Man in custody after deadly shooting at Executive Inn
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is being held on suspicion of murder after a deadly shooting at the Executive Inn on Bannon Street. According to Sacramento Police, the suspect is 21-year-old Joseph Jimenez, and he was arrested on Sept. 16 in Vallejo. CASE HISTORY. Officers responded to a call...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Driver Causes Pedestrian Fatality in Sacramento
Fatal Accident on Fruitridge Road Caused by Hit-and-Run Driver. A hit-and-run driver caused a pedestrian fatality on September 19 after striking a man and leaving the scene. The accident occurred on Fruitridge Road near South Watt Avenue, and officers with the Sacramento Police Department arrived at the scene around 3:30 a.m. The male pedestrian was declared dead by medics with the Sacramento Fire Department at the scene.
Two die after three ejected in solo vehicle accident
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died and a third was injured after being ejected from a vehicle after it rolled over on Interstate 5 early Tuesday morning, California Highway Patrol South Sacramento said. According to CHP, a fourth person was injured in the incident which happened just after midnight south of Hood-Franklin Road. CHP […]
valcomnews.com
Farrell’s restaurant tragedy reaches 50th anniversary
Firefighters Burn Institute to hold memorial event Sept. 24. It has been 50 years since that infamous, horrific day in Sacramento history when an F-86 Sabre jet aircraft crashed into Farrell’s Ice Cream Parlour at 5770 Freeport Blvd., opposite the northwest corner of the Sacramento Executive Airport. The day...
30-year-old fatally shot in Vallejo; city's 20th homicide of the year
VALLEJO – Police in Vallejo are investigating the city's 20th homicide this year, the department announced on Monday. Officers responded at 11:47 a.m. to the 2600 block of Solano Avenue after getting reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 30-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital but died from his injuries. The motive and circumstances of the shooting are currently under investigation and the name of the victim has not been released. Anyone who may have information about this shooting is asked to contact Officer Bill Carpenter at (707) 651-7146 or Officer Daniel Callison at (707) 648-4533.
Thousands expected for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral service, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter. Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive […]
