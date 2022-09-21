ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident on Fruitridge Road [Sacramento, CA]

Man Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near South Watts Avenue. Authorities responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m., near South Watts Avenue. Per reports, the driver of a vehicle struck a man in the area under unknown circumstances. Upon impact, the driver fled the scene without rendering aid to the severely injured victim.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

"You just have to go on": Families remember somber legacy of Farrell's Ice Cream Parlour crash, 50 years later

SACRAMENTO -- A plane crashed into a full ice cream parlor 50 years ago Saturday. This weekend, Sacramentans will be remembering the lives lost and the lives saved decades later. CBS13 sat down with a victim's mother and the man tasked with keeping the legacy of the Firefighters Burn Institute alive."This is my baby girl," said Lynn Mehren as she looked over newspaper clippings from Sept. 24, 1972.The headlines are still haunting."She had gone with a family friend of hers from school. They were going to be pom-pom girls at a McClatchy game."Mehren replays what happened to her nine-year-old daughter Nancy...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Two vehicles fatally strike pedestrian in Sacramento hit-and-runs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after being struck by two vehicles both of which left the scene, California Highway Patrol said. CHP said the collisions occurred in Sacramento on Watt Avenue near Edison Avenue. According to CHP the drivers of both vehicles have been located and are cooperating. This is a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Man killed in early morning Stockton hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — One man is dead after being struck by a car early Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. According to the police department, officers responded to a report of a person laying on Fruitridge Road around 3:30 a.m. Officers found an adult man with serious...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man in custody after deadly shooting at Executive Inn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is being held on suspicion of murder after a deadly shooting at the Executive Inn on Bannon Street. According to Sacramento Police, the suspect is 21-year-old Joseph Jimenez, and he was arrested on Sept. 16 in Vallejo. CASE HISTORY. Officers responded to a call...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hit-and-Run Driver Causes Pedestrian Fatality in Sacramento

Fatal Accident on Fruitridge Road Caused by Hit-and-Run Driver. A hit-and-run driver caused a pedestrian fatality on September 19 after striking a man and leaving the scene. The accident occurred on Fruitridge Road near South Watt Avenue, and officers with the Sacramento Police Department arrived at the scene around 3:30 a.m. The male pedestrian was declared dead by medics with the Sacramento Fire Department at the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Two die after three ejected in solo vehicle accident

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died and a third was injured after being ejected from a vehicle after it rolled over on Interstate 5 early Tuesday morning, California Highway Patrol South Sacramento said. According to CHP, a fourth person was injured in the incident which happened just after midnight south of Hood-Franklin Road. CHP […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
valcomnews.com

Farrell’s restaurant tragedy reaches 50th anniversary

Firefighters Burn Institute to hold memorial event Sept. 24. It has been 50 years since that infamous, horrific day in Sacramento history when an F-86 Sabre jet aircraft crashed into Farrell’s Ice Cream Parlour at 5770 Freeport Blvd., opposite the northwest corner of the Sacramento Executive Airport. The day...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

30-year-old fatally shot in Vallejo; city's 20th homicide of the year

VALLEJO – Police in Vallejo are investigating the city's 20th homicide this year, the department announced on Monday. Officers responded at 11:47 a.m. to the 2600 block of Solano Avenue after getting reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 30-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital but died from his injuries. The motive and circumstances of the shooting are currently under investigation and the name of the victim has not been released. Anyone who may have information about this shooting is asked to contact Officer Bill Carpenter at (707) 651-7146 or Officer Daniel Callison at (707) 648-4533. 
VALLEJO, CA
FOX40

Thousands expected for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral service, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter.  Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive […]
STOCKTON, CA

