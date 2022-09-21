Read full article on original website
Related
Register Citizen
Former Fairfield officials hit with new criminal charges
BRIDGEPORT — Two former Fairfield town officials and a local developer, awaiting trial for allegedly conspiring to dump highly contaminated soil on town property, were hit with new charges Thursday after town officials said they discovered dangerous amounts of PCBs under the Penfield Pavilion. Scott Bartlett, former Fairfield Public...
Police: Bridgeport man arrested at traffic stop for possessing ghost gun, ecstasy
Police say when they pulled over Edgar Sanchez III, they found a loaded, unregistered gun and ecstasy.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport agrees to settle civil suit in Jayson Negron shooting
BRIDGEPORT — City officials have agreed to pay a settlement to the family of 15-year-old Jayson Negron, fatally shot by a police officer while he was riding in a stolen car in 2017. The details of the settlement, which still must be approved by the City Council, were not...
NewsTimes
Death of retired Newtown police sergeant found in Naugatuck cemetery still under investigation
NAUGATUCK — The state office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still investigating the death of John Cole, a retired Newtown police sergeant found dead at a local cemetery this week. A spokesperson for the medical examiner said Cole's cause of death is pending further studies, while the manner...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Stamford man accused of attempted murder rejects state offer, again
STAMFORD — State prosecutors gave a 24-year-old city man accused of attempted murder one more chance to accept a plea deal Wednesday, but he turned it down for a second time. For the second time, Jeff Etienne, 24, rejected an offer at a disposition hearing Wednesday morning to plead...
newcanaanite.com
New Canaan Woman, 86, Charged in Domestic Dispute
Police on Monday night arrested an 86-year-old New Canaan woman and charged her with disorderly conduct. At about 9:06 p.m. on Sept. 18, officers were dispatched to a Bank Street residence on a report between the woman and the victim, according to a police report. Following an investigation, police brought the misdemeanor charge, the report said.
darienite.com
Police: Employee Admits to Stealing From a Business, Almost $200K Stolen Since 2017
A 40-year-old employee of an unnamed Darien business admitted to defrauding it for years, Darien police said. She stole close to $200,000 since 2017, they said. Police gave this account, including accusations not proven in court:. On Aug. 4, 2022, a woman told police she suspected one of her employees,...
Police: 14-year-old shoots man in Stamford
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old is in custody after he shot a 32-year-old man in the leg on Monday, Stamford police announced Thursday. The man was walking at about 9:30 p.m. on Woodland Avenue when he was shot, according to police, who said that while the man’s injuries were not life-threatening, he required surgery. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hartford man third charged in hit and run
Police responded to Alma Street July 12, around 4 AM. They discovered a man struck by a vehicle. Police said he was attempting to stop suspects burglarizing his vehicle. He’s fighting for his life.
Man Found With Loaded Revolver, 2 Pounds Of Marijuana During Hartford Traffic Stop, Police Say
A 32-year-old man was charged after police said he was found in possession of a loaded revolver, more than a kilogram of marijuana, and illegal mushrooms during a traffic stop in Connecticut. The incident happened on I-84 westbound in Hartford on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Connecticut State Police said. Troopers saw...
Fight At Trumbull Mall Leads To 6 Arrests
A fight involving a firearm that broke out at a Fairfield County mall led to the arrests of six people. Police responded to the Westfield Trumbull Mall in Trumbull shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, after receiving reports of an armed robbery, the Trumbull Police Department said. Responding...
3 Hartford men charged in Naugatuck car break-in that left a man in a coma
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Three men from Hartford are facing several charges after a July car break-in left a Naugatuck man in a coma, police said. The incident happened on July 12, just after 4:30 a.m. on Alma Street. Officers were called to the area after a report of a person being struck by a car.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox61.com
'It is a devastating situation' | Naugatuck hit and run suspect arraigned; victim not expected to fully recover
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The man Naugatuck police say was responsible for a July hit and run that left the victim with life threatening injuries has been arrested and he is someone with quite the arrest history. The girlfriend of the victim, Brandon Guth, 42, of Naugatuck, tells FOX61 as...
Newark Man Nabbed With 60 Heroin Decks, Crack-Cocaine, Handgun Near Trenton School: Police
A 32-year-old Newark man was near a Trenton school when he was found with 60 heroin decks, crack-cocaine, and a semi-automatic handgun with a high-capacity magazine, authorities charged. Trenton VCU Detectives found Rashaon A. Williams with a Taurus .9mm semi-automatic handgun after seeing a bulge in his waistband while patrolling...
Man indicted on murder, weapons charges in slaying of girlfriend inside Mineola apartment
An Elmont man has been indicted on murder and weapons charges in the shooting death of his girlfriend in her Mineola apartment in July.
Court upholds prison sentence to ex-Washingtonville HS student who planned Columbine-style shooting
A federal appeals court has upheld a five-year prison sentence given to a former Washingtonville high school student who planned a Columbine-style shooting.
Man accused of killing Bronx EMT deemed fit to stand trial
THE BRONX (PIX11) — An alleged killer was deemed fit to strand trial, years after he allegedly ran over a Bronx EMT with a stolen ambulance, officials said Wednesday. Jose Gonzalez was quickly taken into custody after Yadira Arroyo’s March 2017 death, but he had been found unfit for trial on May 26, 2022, District […]
Uninsured Motorist Nabbed After Fleeing Scene Of Crash In Darien, Police Say
A Fairfield County man was nabbed after fleeing the scene of a crash in which he struck a pedestrian in the arm. The incident took place in Darien on Friday, Sept. 16, on West Avenue. When Darien police responded to the scene of the crash they found a pedestrian who...
Attorney: Man charged with assaulting police officer at Oyster Festival was defending young girl
Syphrette and his attorney Darnell Crosland say they have cellphone video showing the Norwalk police officer swearing at a teenage girl. Crosland says his client was only trying to help.
Police Searching For Man Who Attempted To Rob Coram Bank
Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly attempted to rob an M&T Bank. The incident took place in Suffolk County around 4:50 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the bank located at 1830 Route 112 in Coram. According to Suffolk County Police, a...
Comments / 0