New Canaan, CT

Register Citizen

Former Fairfield officials hit with new criminal charges

BRIDGEPORT — Two former Fairfield town officials and a local developer, awaiting trial for allegedly conspiring to dump highly contaminated soil on town property, were hit with new charges Thursday after town officials said they discovered dangerous amounts of PCBs under the Penfield Pavilion. Scott Bartlett, former Fairfield Public...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport agrees to settle civil suit in Jayson Negron shooting

BRIDGEPORT — City officials have agreed to pay a settlement to the family of 15-year-old Jayson Negron, fatally shot by a police officer while he was riding in a stolen car in 2017. The details of the settlement, which still must be approved by the City Council, were not...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford man accused of attempted murder rejects state offer, again

STAMFORD — State prosecutors gave a 24-year-old city man accused of attempted murder one more chance to accept a plea deal Wednesday, but he turned it down for a second time. For the second time, Jeff Etienne, 24, rejected an offer at a disposition hearing Wednesday morning to plead...
STAMFORD, CT
newcanaanite.com

New Canaan Woman, 86, Charged in Domestic Dispute

Police on Monday night arrested an 86-year-old New Canaan woman and charged her with disorderly conduct. At about 9:06 p.m. on Sept. 18, officers were dispatched to a Bank Street residence on a report between the woman and the victim, according to a police report. Following an investigation, police brought the misdemeanor charge, the report said.
NEW CANAAN, CT
WTNH

Police: 14-year-old shoots man in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old is in custody after he shot a 32-year-old man in the leg on Monday, Stamford police announced Thursday. The man was walking at about 9:30 p.m. on Woodland Avenue when he was shot, according to police, who said that while the man’s injuries were not life-threatening, he required surgery. […]
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Fight At Trumbull Mall Leads To 6 Arrests

A fight involving a firearm that broke out at a Fairfield County mall led to the arrests of six people. Police responded to the Westfield Trumbull Mall in Trumbull shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, after receiving reports of an armed robbery, the Trumbull Police Department said. Responding...
TRUMBULL, CT
PIX11

Man accused of killing Bronx EMT deemed fit to stand trial

THE BRONX (PIX11) — An alleged killer was deemed fit to strand trial, years after he allegedly ran over a Bronx EMT with a stolen ambulance, officials said Wednesday. Jose Gonzalez was quickly taken into custody after Yadira Arroyo’s March 2017 death, but he had been found unfit for trial on May 26, 2022, District […]
BRONX, NY

