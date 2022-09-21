ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Comments / 0

Related
cn2.com

CN2 Digital Dashboard – National Seat Check Day

Fort Mill, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This Saturday our friends at Britax, headquartered in Fort Mill are once again offering free car seat checks. September 24th is National Seat Check day, and Certified Technicians will be on hand from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Britax Headquarters on 4140 Pleasant Road in Fort Mill.
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Neighbors seek help for dangerous Gaston County intersection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors on the Gaston and Clevland county line are looking for change after years of bad car crashes at the intersection of Lewis Farm Road and Highway 216. “I’m afraid we’re going to drive up on another [crash] and they are going to be dead,” Gaston...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

I-485 inner loop reopened near Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash on the inner loop of Interstate 485 in west Charlotte near Charlotte-Douglas International Airport delayed traffic for miles midday Thursday. The highway was briefly shut down while crews worked to clear the crash. No serious injuries were reported. For the latest breaking news, weather...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Hill, SC
Government
City
Rock Hill, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Traffic
lakenormanpublications.com

‘Triangle’ at N.C. 16 turning into ‘jug handle’

DENVER – A pair of long-awaited intersection improvements along N.C. 16 Business are beginning to take shape, with both projects scheduled for completion by the end of the year. The N.C. Department of Transportation is reconfiguring a dangerous intersection where Hagers Ferry Road and North Pilot Knob Road come...
DENVER, NC
WCNC

Crash on I-77 and Arrowood Road causing delays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An injury accident on I-77 near exit three (Arrowood Rd) is causing traffic delays. According to NC Department of Transportation, the accident has cleared. However, I-77 is still backed up. Drivers can expect delays if they are traveling Northbound towards this exit. Wake Up Charlotte To...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Blvd Exit Makeover#Carowinds Blvd Exit
cn2.com

Manager Resigns – Looking to be Closer to Family

CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City Manager in York has announced his resignation. Seth Duncan says he is heading to Mauldin, South Carolina where he will serve as city administrator. He says he made the decision so he could be closer to his family. His official...
YORK, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
wccbcharlotte.com

Bat Loose In Rock Hill Classroom

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill teacher has earned the name “Batman” after some swift thinking in his class. Patrick Grimsley, a testing coordinator for Rock Hill High School, had an unexpected visitor in his classroom on September 14th. A bat was nestled in the ceiling...
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

Roy Rector Suicide Awareness Ride Set for Saturday

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – September is Suicide Prevention Month and one family in Chester County is working to keep their son’s memory alive and help others who may be struggling. Yvonne Rector’s son Roy, died by suicide when he was 16 years old, back in 2004....
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Tega Cay deer problem sparks debate on how it should be handled

TEGA CAY, S.C. (WBTV) -The city of Tega Cay has a major deer problem. South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently did a study in Tega Cay and called the deer population in the small area “ridiculously high.”. The city manager says five years ago, people were seeing...
TEGA CAY, SC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Potter Road project in Union County to go out for bid in 2023

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Stallings man’s year-and-a-half mission to renovate an intersection near his home could be nearing its end, as NCDOT and the town of Stallings announced the project will be let out for bids next year. What You Need To Know. Potter Road and Pleasant...
STALLINGS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy