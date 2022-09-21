Read full article on original website
cn2.com
CN2 Digital Dashboard – National Seat Check Day
Fort Mill, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This Saturday our friends at Britax, headquartered in Fort Mill are once again offering free car seat checks. September 24th is National Seat Check day, and Certified Technicians will be on hand from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Britax Headquarters on 4140 Pleasant Road in Fort Mill.
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Winery Finding Home in Fort Lawn, Impact Fees, Sports Report
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The world’s largest wine company, E and J Gallo Winery is less than a month away from opening part of its facility in Chester County. More than $52 Million has been collected in Fort Mill in the form of impact fees since 2018 and not a penny of it has been spent.
WBTV
Neighbors seek help for dangerous Gaston County intersection
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors on the Gaston and Clevland county line are looking for change after years of bad car crashes at the intersection of Lewis Farm Road and Highway 216. “I’m afraid we’re going to drive up on another [crash] and they are going to be dead,” Gaston...
WCNC
I-485 inner loop reopened near Charlotte airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash on the inner loop of Interstate 485 in west Charlotte near Charlotte-Douglas International Airport delayed traffic for miles midday Thursday. The highway was briefly shut down while crews worked to clear the crash. No serious injuries were reported. For the latest breaking news, weather...
Parked trains cause pains for Chester County community
CHESTER, S.C. — Trains keep parking on a stretch of tracks in a Chester County community, blocking lanes and causing big delays for people who need to get from one side of town to the other. The delays because of the trains are causing headaches for residents, but even...
These 3 Charlotte suburbs ranked among the best in the nation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some people want to escape the hustle and bustle of a large city and settle their family down in a nice suburb. But with sprawling metropolitan areas, it's sometimes hard to choose which one will be best. A recent SmartAsset study revealed the best suburbs to...
lakenormanpublications.com
‘Triangle’ at N.C. 16 turning into ‘jug handle’
DENVER – A pair of long-awaited intersection improvements along N.C. 16 Business are beginning to take shape, with both projects scheduled for completion by the end of the year. The N.C. Department of Transportation is reconfiguring a dangerous intersection where Hagers Ferry Road and North Pilot Knob Road come...
Crash on I-77 and Arrowood Road causing delays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An injury accident on I-77 near exit three (Arrowood Rd) is causing traffic delays. According to NC Department of Transportation, the accident has cleared. However, I-77 is still backed up. Drivers can expect delays if they are traveling Northbound towards this exit. Wake Up Charlotte To...
cn2.com
Manager Resigns – Looking to be Closer to Family
CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City Manager in York has announced his resignation. Seth Duncan says he is heading to Mauldin, South Carolina where he will serve as city administrator. He says he made the decision so he could be closer to his family. His official...
WBTV
Community stunned after deaths of 27-year-old Salisbury brothers in Charlotte car crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal car crash that happened on Sunday morning in Charlotte took the lives of three people, including twin, 27-year-old brothers from Salisbury. As word spread this week that James and John Woodson were killed, it has brought shock and sadness to community. “John and James...
Residents concerned about traffic at proposed Gastonia development
GASTONIA, N.C. — There are plans to build more than 800 new homes, townhomes and apartments on a plot of land in Gastonia, but that has nearby residents concerned. The city council approved a rezoning request Tuesday night, which is paving the way for the massive development project. The...
country1037fm.com
A South Carolina City Is Among The Best For Country Music Lovers
If I had to guess which North or South Carolina city made the list for best country music fans, I probably would not have guessed this city. Don’t get me wrong, I LOVE this city and get there as often as I can but this was kind of a surprise (to me).
wccbcharlotte.com
Bat Loose In Rock Hill Classroom
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill teacher has earned the name “Batman” after some swift thinking in his class. Patrick Grimsley, a testing coordinator for Rock Hill High School, had an unexpected visitor in his classroom on September 14th. A bat was nestled in the ceiling...
fox46.com
Huntersville license plate agency to reopen after ‘several contract violations,’ will become first express office in the state: NCDOT
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The North Carolina DMV will reopen its license plate agency in Huntersville next week after the previous operator committed “several contract violations” and caused the location to shut down earlier this month. A spokesperson for NCDOT told Queen City News that...
cn2.com
Rock Hill PD Creates New Division to Focus on Homeless, Teen Violence
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The homeless population, teen violence and opioid overdoses, all huge problems leaders say they are dealing with right here in the city of Rock Hill. So much so the Rock Hill Police Department has created a new division within its department to focus...
Golf carts becoming common around Charlotte neighborhoods
"If you got a good cart that you just bought, this neighbor wants a better cart," said David Thrasher, General Manager at Paradise Golf Carts. "Nine out of 10 times, you're trying to keep up with the Jones."
cn2.com
Roy Rector Suicide Awareness Ride Set for Saturday
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – September is Suicide Prevention Month and one family in Chester County is working to keep their son’s memory alive and help others who may be struggling. Yvonne Rector’s son Roy, died by suicide when he was 16 years old, back in 2004....
‘Not on my watch’: Retired NYPD officer saves woman that drove into Lake Norman
A woman was saved by a citizen who drove into Lake Norman Wednesday afternoon, according to Mooresville Fire.
WBTV
Tega Cay deer problem sparks debate on how it should be handled
TEGA CAY, S.C. (WBTV) -The city of Tega Cay has a major deer problem. South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently did a study in Tega Cay and called the deer population in the small area “ridiculously high.”. The city manager says five years ago, people were seeing...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Potter Road project in Union County to go out for bid in 2023
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Stallings man’s year-and-a-half mission to renovate an intersection near his home could be nearing its end, as NCDOT and the town of Stallings announced the project will be let out for bids next year. What You Need To Know. Potter Road and Pleasant...
