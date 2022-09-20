ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Independent

Man who thought Kylie Jenner ordered him to kill three men is sentenced to life in prison

A California man who killed three people because he believed Kylie Jenner “told him to do it”  will spend the rest of his life in prison.Marvin Magallanes was sentenced for the killings of Sabah Alsaad, 49, and Onosai Tavita, 52, — two homeless men he stabbed to death in 2016 and 2017, respectively — and Danny Pham, 27, who Mr Magallanes strangled inside their joint prison cell, the Daily Mail reported. The 25 August sentencing by Orange County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Menninger followed a “not guilty by reason of insanity” plea by Magallanes’ attorneys, who unsuccessfully argued he...
Daily Mail

Moment lying 'Super Mom' Sherri Papini realized the game was up: Police interview footage shows 'Gone Girl' break down after ex-boyfriend co-conspirator coughed to their hoax kidnapping plot

New video shows the moment that Sherri Papini, who mimicked the plot of Gone Girl, finally broke down during questioning by investigators four years after the ordeal, telling them: 'Talking to other guys has got me here.'. In the clip, Papini attempts to declare her innocence saying: 'I didn't do...
NBC News

Ohio man who stalked and threatened actor Eva LaRue and her daughter for more than a decade is sentenced to prison

A man who, for more than a decade, stalked actor Eva LaRue and threatened to rape and kill her and her daughter was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison. James David Rogers, 58, of Heath, Ohio, pleaded guilty in April to two counts of mailing threatening communications, one count of threats by interstate communications and two counts of stalking, according to a Department of Justice news release.
ComicBook

Riverdale's Ryan Grantham Gets Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Murdering Mother

Actor Ryan Grantham has been sentenced to life in prison, after pleading guilty to murdering his mother in March of 2020. According to CBC News, Grantham plead guilty to the second-degree murder charge, which concerned him shooting his mother, Barbara Waite, via a single gunshot to the head while she played piano. The verdict, which was delivered by the British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver, includes a caveat that Grantham will be ineligible for parole for the first fourteen years of his sentence. Grantham is most recently known for portraying Jeffrey, a young man who accidentally kills Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) in a hit and run, on The CW's Riverdale. His other filmography includes appearances in Supernatural, iZombie, and Falling Skies.
Fox News

Sherri Papini, California mom behind kidnapping hoax, sobbed when confronted with evidence of her lies

Sherri Papini, the California mother sentenced for faking her kidnapping in order to run off with a former love interest and then collecting victims’ assistance funds for years, begged her husband and police not to pursue charges against one of her fake abductors before they ultimately confronted her with the truth of her scheme: Her abductors did not exist.
