Waldoboro, ME

penbaypilot.com

Camden Hills, Mt. Ararat fight to draw in boys soccer thriller

ROCKPORT — The Camden Hills varsity boys soccer team hosted Mt. Ararat for what turned out to be a thriller of a contest Tuesday, Sept. 20 in Rockport. Mt. Ararat scored in the first two minutes of the contest and held off a late Windjammer comeback to split the Heal Points in a tough KVAC "A" matchup.
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Debbie Ann Jordan, obituary

UNION — On Sunday, September 18, Debbie Ann Jordan, 58, of Union passed away peacefully at her home. She was born to Virginia and Frank Fogg, Sr. in Rockland on January 22, 1964. On October 24, 2004, she married the love of her life, George Jordan. Debbie fought breast...
UNION, ME
penbaypilot.com

Scott W. Robinson, obituary

ROCKLAND — Scott W. Robinson, 52, passed away unexpectedly September 16, 2022. Born at the Knox Hospital in Rockland, February 2, 1970, he was the son of Raymond, Sr. and Judith Havener Robinson. Growing up in Rockland, Scott was a 1989 graduate of Rockland District High School and was...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

‘Gene’ Winslow Burch, obituary

ROCKLAND — “Gene” Winslow Burch, 79, died peacefully, Monday, September 19, 2022 with this wife and son by his side. Born in West Tremont, July 12, 1943, he was the son of Henry, Sr. and Eugenia Bran Burch. Gene was one of eight children. On October 29,...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Donna Marie (Knutson) Berry, obituary

ROCKLAND — Donna Marie (Knutson) Berry, 85 died in her sleep Sunday September 18, 2022 at Knox Center in Rockland, Maine. She was born April 15, 1937 in Cook, Minnesota to Clarence and Florence (Johnson) Knutson, the youngest of three children. She was a member of the class of 1955 of Cook High School. She went on to earn a BS at University of Minnesota.
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Linda P. Crockett, obituary

NORTH HAVEN — Linda Patrick Crockett, 75, passed away with her husband, Rex, by her side on September, 13, 2022 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Born March 23, 1947 to Arthur and Ivaloo (Brown) Patrick, Linda grew up and lived her entire life on the island of North Haven, Maine.
NORTH HAVEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Marjorie A. Sawyer, obituary

CAMDEN — Marjorie A. Sawyer, 94, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport with family at her side. A stroke in early June left her in declining health. Born June 1, 1928, in Camden, Marjorie was the daughter of Fred and Rita (Huntly)...
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

LCN, Boothbay Register to host candidates forums

The Lincoln County News, in partnership with the Boothbay Register, will host four forums with candidates for local legislative districts, as well as for county commissioner, in the upcoming weeks. The forums will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Wiscasset municipal building; on Monday, Oct....
WALDOBORO, ME
penbaypilot.com

Christine Estelle Widdecomb, obituary

UNION — Christine Estelle Widdecomb, 60, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Penobscot Bay Medical Center in Rockport. Christine stayed strong while bravely fighting her chronic illness for many years. Christine, known to her friends and family as “Chrissy” was born on February 6, 1962; she...
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Ronald L. Overlock, notice

ROCKPORT — Ronald L. Overlock, 73, husband of Berneice (Westfall) Overlock, died on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at his home in Rockport. A complete obituary will be published later and a service will be announced. Condolences may be shared with the Long Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 9 Mountain...
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Weekend Spotlight: Seasonal changes in the air

And now back to our regularly scheduled program... This weekend is all about the seasonal switchover from summer to fall with the September Equinox. The nights are getting chillier (so bring a parka to The Pour Farm) and the days this weekend are filled with rural living. We’ve picked out the best of what’s going on in the Midcoast for you to enjoy.
UNION, ME
Sylvia Lee, obituary

Sylvia Lee, obituary

WALDOBORO — Sylvia Lee, 87, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, educator, and master Blueberry Pie Baker, died peacefully on September 18, 2022 at Cove’s Edge Nursing Home, in Damariscotta, Maine. She was the daughter of Henry H. Thompson and Julia (Dolly) Philbrook. Cause of death was progression of Alzheimer’s Disease.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Teaching From the Heart: Nonviolent Communication in the Classroom program offered through Hutchinson Center

BELFAST — Registration is open for an in-person professional development program, Teaching From the Heart: Nonviolent Communication in the Classroom, through the University of Maine Hutchinson Center, in Belfast. This professional development program for educators, teachers and those working with preschool–third-grade children will be held Oct. 31, from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Andrew W. Jones, II, notice

HOPE — Andrew W. Jones, II, 65, husband of Kathi (Stein) Jones, died on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at his home in Hope. A complete obituary will be published later. Condolences may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 9 Mountain Street,...
HOPE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Leona Waterman, obituary

BELFAST — Leona Waterman, 93 of Belfast, passed away on September 16, 2022 at Tall Pines with her daughter and son-in-law by her side. Born on July 3, 1929 in Searsmont, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Elizabeth Bean. Leona loved caring for her pets...
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Gertrude M. Whitcomb, obituary

WALDO — Gertrude M. Whitcomb, 91, passed away on Sept. 8, 2022 at The Commons at Tall Pines, Belfast. She was born at home to Ralph H. and Lillian (Wilton) Whitcomb on July 2, 1931 in Waldo, where she lived all her life. She was the 10th child and the last to pass away out of 15 children.
BELFAST, ME

