penbaypilot.com
Troy Howard bests Medomak in Busline girls soccer
WALDOBORO — The Medomak and Troy Howard middle school girls soccer teams met Monday, Sept. 19 in Waldoboro for a Busline League contest. The contest remained scoreless until Troy Howard took a 1-0 lead halfway through the opening half when Stella McCarthy found the back of the net. She extended her team’s lead to 2-0 about 10 minutes later, a lead the young Lions held at the half.
penbaypilot.com
Morse golf bests Medomak Valley
BATH — The Medomak Valley golf program hit the road Tuesday, Sept. 20 to challenge Morse at the Bath Golf Club. Morse 198, Medomak 229 (MOR wins 8-1) Tyler Metcalf (45) beat Caleb Harvey (47) 2-up Logan Look (62) lost 2+1 to Max Owen (59) Taj Lichti (64) lost...
wabi.tv
Belfast Lions football led by local pastor as head coach
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - You can find Art Fairbrother coaching the Belfast Lions on Friday nights and preaching at Faith Temple Church of God on Sunday mornings. “Anything worth doing is worth doing right. If I’m going to do something, I’m going to give it all I got. With my personality, all I got is loud and in your face pretty much wherever I am,” said Fairbrother, head coach.
WMTW
Thompson's Point rink operations suspended for winter season
PORTLAND, Maine — If you’re looking forward to skating at Thompson’s Point rink, you’ll have to wait until the summer. Thompson’s Point announced rink operations will be suspended this upcoming winter season to tackle a few projects on their list. The venue said they will...
New Outdoor Adventure Park Coming to Richmond, Maine With 18 Hole Mini Golf
You're gonna want to find Richmond on a map. I don't know what's better, the fact that there is an adventure park coming to Richmond or the why and how. It's all from the brain of Jeremy Purington of Purington Construction. He wanted to bring something exciting to the place he calls home - Richmond, Maine. He loves living in Richmond with his wife and two boys, but when they want to do something, well...they have to leave. That's when Moose Mountain was born.
penbaypilot.com
South Thomaston, Frankfort scholarship recipients among Worthington honorees at Husson
BANGOR — On September 14, Husson hosted an event in the Beardsley Meeting House honoring Worthington Scholarship Foundation scholarship recipients attending the university. A South Thomaston native and a Frankfort native were among those honorees. The Foundation awarded $6.4 million dollars to over four hundred 2022 graduates from partner...
Things to Do in Maine 9/24 and 9/25
Happy Fall, everyone! What happened to September? As we head towards October, that means there won't be any shortage of harvest and fall-related events. If you haven't checked out one of Maine's fairs, you might want to do that as your time is running out for this year as the fair season will be over in the next two weeks. This weekend also has the Dempsey Challenge being held in Lewiston, and I also can't forget to mention free admission on Saturday, 9/24 to Acadia National Park with National Public Lands Day.
penbaypilot.com
Scott W. Robinson, obituary
ROCKLAND — Scott W. Robinson, 52, passed away unexpectedly September 16, 2022. Born at the Knox Hospital in Rockland, February 2, 1970, he was the son of Raymond, Sr. and Judith Havener Robinson. Growing up in Rockland, Scott was a 1989 graduate of Rockland District High School and was...
penbaypilot.com
Weekend Spotlight: Seasonal changes in the air
And now back to our regularly scheduled program... This weekend is all about the seasonal switchover from summer to fall with the September Equinox. The nights are getting chillier (so bring a parka to The Pour Farm) and the days this weekend are filled with rural living. We’ve picked out the best of what’s going on in the Midcoast for you to enjoy.
penbaypilot.com
Debbie Ann Jordan, obituary
UNION — On Sunday, September 18, Debbie Ann Jordan, 58, of Union passed away peacefully at her home. She was born to Virginia and Frank Fogg, Sr. in Rockland on January 22, 1964. On October 24, 2004, she married the love of her life, George Jordan. Debbie fought breast...
penbaypilot.com
Marjorie A. Sawyer, obituary
CAMDEN — Marjorie A. Sawyer, 94, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport with family at her side. A stroke in early June left her in declining health. Born June 1, 1928, in Camden, Marjorie was the daughter of Fred and Rita (Huntly)...
Steve Roop, Founder of Roopers Beverage and Redemption Has Passed Away
In 1992, Steve Roop started a bottle redemption business on Sabattus Street in Lewiston that eventually grew to six beverage and redemption stores throughout Lewiston and Auburn with the most recent store opening a few years back in Oxford. Steve Roop passed away on Tuesday at the age of 36.
penbaypilot.com
LCN, Boothbay Register to host candidates forums
The Lincoln County News, in partnership with the Boothbay Register, will host four forums with candidates for local legislative districts, as well as for county commissioner, in the upcoming weeks. The forums will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Wiscasset municipal building; on Monday, Oct....
Ellsworth American
Changes announced for Autumn Gold
ELLSWORTH — Due to expected high winds, the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce has announced some changes to the Autumn Gold schedule of events for Saturday, Sept. 24. Union River Boat rides have been canceled, with no rescheduled date. The Harborside Food Festival will move from Harbor Park to Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School with the same hours, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The festival will include a cooking demonstration on Lobster Stew at 11 a.m. with Chef Brian Langley.
An Iconic Spot in Brunswick, Maine is Closing Next Week
Fat Boy Drive-In For almost seven decades, Fat Boy Drive-In has been giving Brunswick residents, other Maine residents, and even those from away their burger and frappe fix. And the deliciousness doesn't just stop at burgers, either -- because they'll hit you with their lobster roll, fried clams, and any and everything in between to give you the sexiest, most satisfying food baby ever.
penbaypilot.com
Donna Marie (Knutson) Berry, obituary
ROCKLAND — Donna Marie (Knutson) Berry, 85 died in her sleep Sunday September 18, 2022 at Knox Center in Rockland, Maine. She was born April 15, 1937 in Cook, Minnesota to Clarence and Florence (Johnson) Knutson, the youngest of three children. She was a member of the class of 1955 of Cook High School. She went on to earn a BS at University of Minnesota.
penbaypilot.com
Ronald L. Overlock, notice
ROCKPORT — Ronald L. Overlock, 73, husband of Berneice (Westfall) Overlock, died on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at his home in Rockport. A complete obituary will be published later and a service will be announced. Condolences may be shared with the Long Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 9 Mountain...
penbaypilot.com
Teaching From the Heart: Nonviolent Communication in the Classroom program offered through Hutchinson Center
BELFAST — Registration is open for an in-person professional development program, Teaching From the Heart: Nonviolent Communication in the Classroom, through the University of Maine Hutchinson Center, in Belfast. This professional development program for educators, teachers and those working with preschool–third-grade children will be held Oct. 31, from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
foxbangor.com
Road construction on Broadway in Bangor
BANGOR– There will be construction on Broadway today, September 22, underneath the I95 overpass and one inbound lane will be closed. Work should be completed by noon but could take longer, expect delays. Call 207-989-2530 with any questions or concerns.
newscentermaine.com
Fiona to bring big breakers and a big breeze to Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Right on cue...mid to late September is the peak of the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean basin, and we have our most powerful tropical system of the year racing north from the Caribbean. Fiona has raised havoc over the Windward Islands, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and Turks & Caicos, and it now has eyes on the Canadian Maritimes.
