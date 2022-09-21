ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: Cast your vote for the Courier/Intell Girls' Athlete of the Week for Sept. 11-17!

By Melissa Hanejko, Bucks County Courier Times
 2 days ago

It seems hard to believe, but we're nearly at the midway point of the fall season! The time when divisional games matter more than ever, and every win can make a difference. Which of these cross country, field hockey, soccer and volleyball players will get your vote for the Girls' Athlete of the Week?

Top Performers: As every game becomes more important, these players have stepped up in a big way

Polls will run every Tuesday, beginning at 8 p.m., until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Last week's winner was Archbishop Wood freshman soccer player Paige Eckert with 43 percent of the vote.

Germantown Academy freshman soccer player Anna Weber was second.

More: High school football: Big changes all over big-school rankings

More: High school football: Take a look at the biggest games to watch in Week 5

More: High school football: Who were the top standouts from Week 4 in Bucks/Montco?

More: Neshaminy field hockey's fast start has players looking for more

  • Cam Blatz, CR South : Blatz scored three goals in the second half to give the Golden Hawks a 3-1 win against Truman. In a 2-1 victory over CB East, Blatz scored both of the Golden Hawks’ goals, and she then scored the game-winner in a 1-0 win against CB West.
  • Angelisse Cantiello, Bristol : Cantiello scored a goal and assisted on two more to lead the Warriors to their first win of the season, a 3-1 victory over Friends Select.
  • Sofia Pocai, CB West : The Bucks’ freshman finished sixth at the George School Invitational with a time of 20:12.40. Pocai was the only freshman to finish in the top 20 in the girls varsity race.
  • Bailey McCormick, Conwell-Egan : The Eagles’ first game on their new turf field was already going to be memorable, but McCormick made it unforgettable. McCormick scored a goal in overtime to give the Eagles’ a thrilling 3-2 win against Catholic League rival Lansdale Catholic. She also scored the first goal of the game, which was the first on the new field.
  • Emily Simpson, Lansdale Catholic : Simpson helped the Crusaders begin Catholic League play with two straight wins. Simpson had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 victory against Conwell-Egan, and in the next game, Simpson scored the game-winner in a 1-0 victory over Archbishop Carroll.

Girls Volleyball: Conwell-Egan volleyball players making history, having time of their lives

thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Boys soccer edges Little Lions

Chambersburg 2, State College 1: The Trojans made the long trip to face the Little Lions and came home with a satisfying Mid Penn Commonwealth victory Thursday evening. “Tonight was a solid, all-around performance by the guys,” Chambersburg coach Corey Grove said. “State College has an excellent team, so to go away and get a result was big for us. We expect to not only be in tough games like this, but to have a chance to win, as we did tonight.”
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
The Associated Press

Eagles QB Hurts shines in front of MVPs Harden, Harper

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Darius Slay had no idea James Harden was rooting on the Eagles from a seat near the sideline until he saw the Philadelphia 76ers star on the big screen. So what did Slay do? The Philadelphia Eagles cornerback ran over to Harden and gifted him the first ball of his two interceptions against Minnesota. Harden even stuck around after the game and had Slay autograph the ball — not a bad souvenir from another Eagles’ win at the Linc. Slay, though, had his star-struck choice of celebrities to choose from. Phillies slugger Bryce Harper (wearing an Eagles hat) was in the house. So was Questlove and noted Eagles fan — both in real life and fiction — actor Bradley Cooper (in an Allen Iverson T-shirt).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
