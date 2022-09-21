Poll: Cast your vote for the Courier/Intell Boys' Athlete of the Week for Sept. 11-17!

We're almost at the midway point to the fall season, the time when records and rankings start to matter. Which of these golfers, cross country runners and boys soccer players will get your vote for the Boys' Athlete of the Week?

Top Performers: As every game becomes more important, these players have stepped up in a big way

Polls will run every Tuesday, beginning at 8 p.m., until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Last week's winner was William Tennent junior soccer player Connor Hanratty with 35 percent of the vote.

In yet another close poll, La Salle soccer player CJ Massella was second with 33 percent of the vote.

Nicky Riscica, Council Rock North: Riscica shot a 35 on Yardley’s front nine as CR North avenged a previous loss to Pennsbury, the team that dealt CR North its first loss of the season.

Thomas Smigo, Palisades : In a Colonial League cross country meet at Wilson Area High School, Smigo set a course record with a time of 14:28, shattering the previous record of 15:32 by more than one minute.

: In a Colonial League cross country meet at Wilson Area High School, Smigo set a course record with a time of 14:28, shattering the previous record of 15:32 by more than one minute. Labrant Davis, Holy Ghost : Davis scored the first goal, which would stand as the game-winner, as the Firebirds ended Conestoga's 46-game winning streak in the 2-0 victory.

: Davis scored the first goal, which would stand as the game-winner, as the Firebirds ended Conestoga's 46-game winning streak in the 2-0 victory. Enzo Petruzzelli, Archbishop Wood : Petruzzelli scored both of the Vikings’ goals in a 2-0 win against Lansdale Catholic in a PCL Showcase game.

: Petruzzelli scored both of the Vikings’ goals in a 2-0 win against Lansdale Catholic in a PCL Showcase game. Emmett Schmucker, George School : The Cougars goalie recorded nine saves to secure the 2-1 victory over Academy of the New Church.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Poll: Cast your vote for the Courier/Intell Boys' Athlete of the Week for Sept. 11-17!