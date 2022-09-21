ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Poll: Cast your vote for the Courier/Intell Boys' Athlete of the Week for Sept. 11-17!

By Melissa Hanejko, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 2 days ago

We're almost at the midway point to the fall season, the time when records and rankings start to matter. Which of these golfers, cross country runners and boys soccer players will get your vote for the Boys' Athlete of the Week?

Top Performers: As every game becomes more important, these players have stepped up in a big way

Polls will run every Tuesday, beginning at 8 p.m., until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Last week's winner was William Tennent junior soccer player Connor Hanratty with 35 percent of the vote.

In yet another close poll, La Salle soccer player CJ Massella was second with 33 percent of the vote.

More: High school football: Big changes all over big-school rankings

Friday Night Highlights! Check out all the action from Week 4, including Saturday games

  • Nicky Riscica, Council Rock North: Riscica shot a 35 on Yardley’s front nine as CR North avenged a previous loss to Pennsbury, the team that dealt CR North its first loss of the season.
  • Thomas Smigo, Palisades : In a Colonial League cross country meet at Wilson Area High School, Smigo set a course record with a time of 14:28, shattering the previous record of 15:32 by more than one minute.
  • Labrant Davis, Holy Ghost : Davis scored the first goal, which would stand as the game-winner, as the Firebirds ended Conestoga's 46-game winning streak in the 2-0 victory.
  • Enzo Petruzzelli, Archbishop Wood : Petruzzelli scored both of the Vikings’ goals in a 2-0 win against Lansdale Catholic in a PCL Showcase game.
  • Emmett Schmucker, George School : The Cougars goalie recorded nine saves to secure the 2-1 victory over Academy of the New Church.

More: High school football: Who were the top standouts from Week 4 in Bucks/Montco?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G3Mt0_0i3adoL000

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Poll: Cast your vote for the Courier/Intell Boys' Athlete of the Week for Sept. 11-17!

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yardley, PA
Bucks County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Conestoga, PA
Bucks County, PA
Elections
Bucks County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#For The Boys#La Salle#Council Rock North#Colonial League#Wilson Area High School#Firebirds#Pcl
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
821K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy