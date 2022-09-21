Read full article on original website
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Eagles flying high; Bears get their growl onThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh familyThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Raleigh forum hosts District C City Council candidatesThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
goduke.com
Four Blue Devils to See Action in Fall Ranked Spotlight
DURHAM – The Duke women's tennis team will return to the court this week as the Blue Devils will compete in the 2022 Fall Ranked Spotlight at the Cary Tennis Park and on the campus of NC State. Duke will feature three singles players and one doubles team competing.
goduke.com
Cooper’s Brace Sends Blue Devils Past Eagles, 3-0
DURHAM – Duke sophomore Michelle Cooper collected her fourth career brace and second this season as the Blue Devil women's soccer team registered a 3-0 victory against Boston College at home in Koskinen Stadium on Thursday evening. The Blue Devils improved to 7-2-0, 2-0-0 in the ACC, while the...
goduke.com
Duke Welcomes Boston College and James Madison
Duke makes its small screen debut Friday when its hosts Boston College on ACC Network. First hit is set for 6 p.m. Sunday's game against James Madison is on ACCNX and streamed through the ESPN app. The Blue Devils head into the weekend after splitting last weekend's contests to move...
goduke.com
Duke Hits the Road to Open ACC Slate
DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team is set to open its ACC schedule on the road this weekend at Boston College and Syracuse. The Blue Devils will face the Orange Friday at noon before a 1 p.m., match in Chestnut Hill against the Eagles. Both matches will be streamed on ACCNX.
goduke.com
Duke Releases 2023 Spring Slate
DURHAM – Head coach Chris Pollard and the Duke baseball program announced their 2023 spring schedule, marking Pollard's 11th season in Durham. The Blue Devils once again feature a strong slate of opponents for 2023, including 11 2022 NCAA Tournament participants in Liberty, East Carolina, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Campbell, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Virginia, Georgia Tech and Miami. Of those 11 teams, five were regional site hosts and three advanced to the Super Regionals last season. The Blue Devils will play 27 games this season against teams that appeared in the NCAA tournament last season.
goduke.com
Frias Tabbed ACC Women’s Freshman of the Week
DURHAM – Duke cross country freshman Dalia Frias was tabbed the ACC Cross Country Women's Freshman of the Week following her strong showing at the Virginia Invitational this past weekend. Frias was the top finisher among all freshmen and placed sixth overall in her collegiate debut with a 5K...
goduke.com
Q+A With Duke Football: Charlie Ham
DURHAM – The Voice of the Blue Devils, David Shumate, sat down with redshirt junior kicker Charlie Ham for a brief question and answer session. DS: This is your fourth season here at Duke. What are some of the things you worked on this offseason?. CH: So, this offseason,...
goduke.com
No. 7 Duke Wins 1-0 at Elon
ELON, N.C. – No. 7 Duke (5-0-1, 1-0-1) returned to action in a non-conference matchup against Elon (5-2-0, 2-1-0) on Tuesday evening, defeating the Phoenix 1-0 at Rudd Field. Shakur Mohammed scored the lone goal of the match and the Duke defense helped Eliot Hamill secure his fourth shutout of the year.
goduke.com
New Episode of ‘The All 22’ Duke Football Podcast Now Available
DURHAM – 'The All 22' podcast, an Inside Look at Duke Football, is back for the fall season and the seventh episode is now available via iTunes and Google Play. The podcast, hosted by football radio crew members David Shumate, Dave Harding and John Roth, features guests including current and former players and members of the Blue Devil coaching staff as well as local and national football reporters to discuss all things Duke football.
