WJLA

Alsobrooks to announce her 6-member pick to serve on county police accountability board

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — In the wake of the death of George Floyd, and the protests which followed Maryland adopted a host of measures aimed at police reform. Among them was the creation of citizen police accountability boards in each county. They were supposed to be up and running by July 1, but in Prince George’s County, the process has been delayed with the county council finally approving its plan just three weeks ago.
virginiamercury.com

Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings

A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
WJLA

Northern Va. schools begin discussions after Youngkin alters transgender student policies

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — After Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration posted on Friday their updated model policies for transgender students in the state's public schools, which would drastically roll back accommodations for these students, at least three Northern Virginia public schools have already sent letters to parents stating they are monitoring the situation.
WUSA9

4 schools in DMV targets of swatting within 2 days

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Sept. 2022 about Bladensburg High School being on lockdown after police got a tip from a student. The 2022-23 school year has been underway for a few weeks and while education might be at the top of many students and teachers' minds, safety is at the forefront for authorities. Law enforcement across the DMV have responded to multiple schools within the last few weeks in response to tips about active shooters or safety threats.
wfmd.com

Frederick Broker Urges Planned Growth

Morning News Express weekdays from 5 – 9 a.m. A prominent commercial real estate broker believes the Frederick community needs to plan for growth. Tony “C” Checchia owns Verità Commercial Real Estate (VCRE) in Frederick. He got his start in real estate as a backup plan when he was in college studying law. He worked at Long & Foster and eventually ended up launching VCRE.
