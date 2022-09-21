Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Parents raise concerns over lack of emergency messaging from schools
A Montgomery County parent is running community concerns up the flagpole, saying there needs to be actual change as to how the public school system communicates during emergencies. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School with the latest.
WJLA
Following brawl, high school football resumes in Montgomery Co. under revised safety plan
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Friday should be an exciting night of high school football but instead, in Montgomery County, there is a dark cloud hovering. And starting Friday, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will implement several enhanced security measures at athletic events. It was a massive brawl at...
WJLA
Alsobrooks to announce her 6-member pick to serve on county police accountability board
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — In the wake of the death of George Floyd, and the protests which followed Maryland adopted a host of measures aimed at police reform. Among them was the creation of citizen police accountability boards in each county. They were supposed to be up and running by July 1, but in Prince George’s County, the process has been delayed with the county council finally approving its plan just three weeks ago.
virginiamercury.com
Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings
A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
WJLA
Northern Va. schools begin discussions after Youngkin alters transgender student policies
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — After Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration posted on Friday their updated model policies for transgender students in the state's public schools, which would drastically roll back accommodations for these students, at least three Northern Virginia public schools have already sent letters to parents stating they are monitoring the situation.
DCPS Deputy Chancellor Melissa Kim Announces Resignation
Within a matter of weeks, Melissa Kim, a polarizing figure in District public education, will step down from her role as deputy chancellor of D.C. Public Schools. The post DCPS Deputy Chancellor Melissa Kim Announces Resignation appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WJLA
Instructional assistant charged after assaulting FCPS student with special needs: Police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County elementary school instructional assistant was arrested and charged after police say he allegedly assaulted a special needs student this week. Police said on Sept.16, two teachers walked into their classroom at Dogwood Elementary School in Reston, Va., and witnessed 60-year-old Mark...
Virginia schools received fake threats. What happens to those responsible?
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Two high schools in Loudoun County received active shooter threats on Monday. School resource officers and other law enforcement personnel responded and found those claims were false. They were not the only ones. In addition to Loudoun Valley High School and Loudoun County High School, Washington-Liberty High School […]
Elementary school assistant charged with assault on student with special needs
RESTON, Va. — A 60-year-old assistant has been charged after allegedly assaulting a student with special needs at an elementary school in Reston on Friday, according to police. The Fairfax County Police Department said that two teachers at Dogwood Elementary School walked into their classroom Friday and witnessed Mark...
WJLA
Audit finds DC in violation of law to create public safety teams to reduce crime, violence
WASHINGTON (7News) — The District of Columbia is breaking one of the very laws it created. An audit found that key elements of a mandate to prevent violence and reduce crime have been ignored for years, and rather than creating the public safety program required by the law, instead, the mayor's office is simply claiming that it has.
Football coach accused of striking Gaithersburg athletic director in head during large brawl, court documents say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A Montgomery County football coach is accused of not only hitting another employee, but failing to de-escalate a large brawl between players, according to court documents obtained by WUSA9. A criminal summons for Travis Hawkins, the head football coach for Northwest High School, said he struck...
WJLA
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new affordable housing in Prince George's Co.
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7NEWS) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday, to celebrate the opening of new affordable housing in Prince George's County, Md. Prince George's County's Executive Angela Alsobrooks was a part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony as well as leaders from Episcopal Housing Corporation, Conifer Realty and the State of Maryland.
Respect the bus or get BUS-ted: Police increase citations for passing stopped school buses
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County police are warning drivers to wait for stopped school buses or they will get slapped with a steep fine. As a general rule of thumb, if drivers see flashing red lights, they need to stop at least 20 feet away from a bus.
Elementary school staff member arrested for allegedly assaulting special needs student in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Sept. 16, two teachers at Dogwood Elementary School in the Reston area walked into their classroom and saw Mark MacDicken, an instructional assistant, assaulting a special needs student.
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin announces artificial intelligence investment expansion in Fairfax
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that Enabled intelligence, Inc., will invest $1.4 million to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County, Virginia. The company will add over 10,000 square feet of classified and unclassified office space to its operations located at 6400 Arlington Boulevard in Falls...
4 schools in DMV targets of swatting within 2 days
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Sept. 2022 about Bladensburg High School being on lockdown after police got a tip from a student. The 2022-23 school year has been underway for a few weeks and while education might be at the top of many students and teachers' minds, safety is at the forefront for authorities. Law enforcement across the DMV have responded to multiple schools within the last few weeks in response to tips about active shooters or safety threats.
Popular Montgomery County Diner Slashes Hours Amid Nationwide Staffing Shortage
A staffing shortage is forcing a popular Maryland diner to cut its hours as it strives to stay open for the community. In Montgomery County, Nick’s Diner on Veirs Mill Road in Wheaton will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, the restaurant's owners announced, citing a “severe staff shortage all around the country."
wfmd.com
Frederick Broker Urges Planned Growth
Morning News Express weekdays from 5 – 9 a.m. A prominent commercial real estate broker believes the Frederick community needs to plan for growth. Tony “C” Checchia owns Verità Commercial Real Estate (VCRE) in Frederick. He got his start in real estate as a backup plan when he was in college studying law. He worked at Long & Foster and eventually ended up launching VCRE.
WJLA
Montgomery Co. court hears petition from BOE on counting of mail-in ballots early
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Circuit Court is set to hear an emergency petition from the Montgomery County's Board of Elections. The board wants to be able to start counting mail-in ballots on Oct. 1, ahead of election day. That is 40 days earlier than state law currently allows.
LA Woman Busted In Maryland Running Elaborate Lottery Scheme In Montgomery County
A California woman has been arrested after running an elaborate lottery scheme that stole money from Maryland residents, authorities say. Daisy Castillo Badillo, 54, allegedly stole at least $14,000 from a Montgomery County resident after the scam this April, according to Montgomery County Police. Detectives say that on the afternoon...
