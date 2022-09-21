ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

cbs12.com

Body found floating in canal in Martin County

PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — A body was found floating in a canal off of Sunshine Farms Way in Palm City on Thursday afternoon. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said crime scene detectives are working to retrieve the body, which will be taken to the medical examiner's office. The...
PALM CITY, FL
cbs12.com

96-year-old woman dead after crash in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An elderly woman is dead after a crash in Delray Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Sidney Finander, 99, and Rae Finander, 96, were traveling on Jog Road when they turned onto Normandy Lane and were struck by another vehicle just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Port St. Lucie man killed in major crash in Osceola County, 16 people injured

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Port St. Lucie were involved in a multivehicle crash in Osceola County on Wednesday morning, one was killed. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash took place just before 7 a.m. on State Road 60. Troopers said a box truck, a Dodge Ram pickup truck and bus transporting inmates from a Polk County facility to a work-release program in Okeechobee were all involved. During the time of the crash, visibility conditions were described a foggy and dark.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Residential fire in Pembroke Pines, dog rescued

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire on Wednesday. When they arrived, they saw a fully involved garage fire. Firefighters were able to put the fire out and rescued a dog. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Florida Accidents
West Palm Beach, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
West Palm Beach, FL
cbs12.com

Lanes reopened after crash causes slowdowns on I-95

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Boca Raton blocked two lanes of I-95 South early Thursday morning. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred at exit 45 (SR-808/Glades Road) around 5:03 a.m. Two left lanes were blocked but have since reopened.
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Train like a K-9 with Port Saint Lucie police

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Ciro, Jaxson , Bodhi and the newest members of the Port St. Lucie k-9 Team Landi and Ronin, are a big help to the Port St. Lucie Police Department. Just last week K-9 Ciro help put a 32-year-old man behind bars after Port...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
St. Mary
cbs12.com

Man found dead in truck behind Circle K gas station

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say they are investigating the suspicious death of a man found dead in his truck behind a Circle K gas station on Lake Worth Road in Palm Springs on Wednesday morning. The Palm Springs Police Department said they responded to a call on...
PALM SPRINGS, FL
cw34.com

South Florida actress says report she was missing was false

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An actress from South Florida who was reported missing on Wednesday said the missing person reports were falsely filed by someone using her identity. The Delray Beach Police Department had announced it was searching for 35-year-old Jenna Jowers, known professionally as Jamie Noel, after...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
#Tractor#Manure#Accident
cbs12.com

'Save Lives, Fork Cancer!' event in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This year alone it is estimated the United States will see 1.9 million new cancer cases. Tonight, in Riviera Beach an event designed to “stick a fork” in cancer. "Save Lives, Fork Cancer!" was held tonight at Safe Harbor Rybovich in Riviera...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wflx.com

WFLX First Alert Weather - Tracking Tropical Wave Invest 98-L

During the month of October, restaurants in Martin and St. Lucie counties will showcase prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner. Police searching for 'serial pickpocket' wanted on 72 criminal charges. Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT. Manatee released into North Palm Beach canal after 7-month rehabilitation. Updated:...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Lanes reopen on Turnpike after crash

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash on Florida's Turnpike left shoulder blocked on Tuesday. The crash occurred just before Mile Marker 98 southbound just after 9 a.m. Traffic was backed up to exit 99 (Okeechobee Boulevard) but lanes have since reopened. No word yet on the conditions...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man points gun a tow truck driver and demands him to release his car: Police

A man from Stuart was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after police say he pointed a gun at a tow truck driver. The Stuart Police Department said Henry Wilson, 60, got into an altercation with a tow truck driver after seeing his green Mitsubishi being towed. The car was being towed for an expired tag and parking on private property.
STUART, FL

