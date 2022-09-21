Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jupiter restaurant offers homework happy hour for back to schoolBest of South FloridaJupiter, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons CaseSam H ArnoldLantana, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."L. CanePalm Beach, FL
cbs12.com
Body found floating in canal in Martin County
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — A body was found floating in a canal off of Sunshine Farms Way in Palm City on Thursday afternoon. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said crime scene detectives are working to retrieve the body, which will be taken to the medical examiner's office. The...
cbs12.com
96-year-old woman dead after crash in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An elderly woman is dead after a crash in Delray Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Sidney Finander, 99, and Rae Finander, 96, were traveling on Jog Road when they turned onto Normandy Lane and were struck by another vehicle just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
cbs12.com
Port St. Lucie man killed in major crash in Osceola County, 16 people injured
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Port St. Lucie were involved in a multivehicle crash in Osceola County on Wednesday morning, one was killed. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash took place just before 7 a.m. on State Road 60. Troopers said a box truck, a Dodge Ram pickup truck and bus transporting inmates from a Polk County facility to a work-release program in Okeechobee were all involved. During the time of the crash, visibility conditions were described a foggy and dark.
cbs12.com
Residential fire in Pembroke Pines, dog rescued
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire on Wednesday. When they arrived, they saw a fully involved garage fire. Firefighters were able to put the fire out and rescued a dog. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is...
cbs12.com
Lanes reopened after crash causes slowdowns on I-95
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Boca Raton blocked two lanes of I-95 South early Thursday morning. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred at exit 45 (SR-808/Glades Road) around 5:03 a.m. Two left lanes were blocked but have since reopened.
cbs12.com
Train like a K-9 with Port Saint Lucie police
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Ciro, Jaxson , Bodhi and the newest members of the Port St. Lucie k-9 Team Landi and Ronin, are a big help to the Port St. Lucie Police Department. Just last week K-9 Ciro help put a 32-year-old man behind bars after Port...
Boca Raton man jailed after deadly DUI crash
Nearly one year later a Boca Raton man is now in jail for a DUI crash that left a motorcycle driver dead last November.
WPTV
Port St. Lucie population surge brings influx of traffic
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Commuters on St. Lucie West Boulevard in Port St. Lucie call the start of their drive a mess. James Rich often leaves before sunrise for his daily commute to his job in Riviera Beach. "Traffic has just increased exponentially in the last five years,"...
Crash involving tractor-trailer causing traffic delays in West Palm Beach
A crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing traffic delays in West Palm Beach Tuesday evening, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.
cbs12.com
Man found dead in truck behind Circle K gas station
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say they are investigating the suspicious death of a man found dead in his truck behind a Circle K gas station on Lake Worth Road in Palm Springs on Wednesday morning. The Palm Springs Police Department said they responded to a call on...
Click10.com
Detectives seeking info about ‘mistreated, brutalized’ dog possibly used in dog fighting
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. – Palm Beach County detectives are seeking information about a “mistreated, brutalized” pit bull mix found injured in the Riviera Beach area earlier this month. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Teri Barbera said 3-year-old “Phoenix” was found Sept. 5 in the area of...
cw34.com
South Florida actress says report she was missing was false
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An actress from South Florida who was reported missing on Wednesday said the missing person reports were falsely filed by someone using her identity. The Delray Beach Police Department had announced it was searching for 35-year-old Jenna Jowers, known professionally as Jamie Noel, after...
cbs12.com
'Save Lives, Fork Cancer!' event in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This year alone it is estimated the United States will see 1.9 million new cancer cases. Tonight, in Riviera Beach an event designed to “stick a fork” in cancer. "Save Lives, Fork Cancer!" was held tonight at Safe Harbor Rybovich in Riviera...
Deputies searching for St. Lucie County man missing after Uber ride
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man they say is on pretrial release and has not been seen after taking an Uber ride to a Port St. Lucie location.
wflx.com
WFLX First Alert Weather - Tracking Tropical Wave Invest 98-L
During the month of October, restaurants in Martin and St. Lucie counties will showcase prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner. Police searching for 'serial pickpocket' wanted on 72 criminal charges. Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT. Manatee released into North Palm Beach canal after 7-month rehabilitation. Updated:...
cbs12.com
Lanes reopen on Turnpike after crash
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash on Florida's Turnpike left shoulder blocked on Tuesday. The crash occurred just before Mile Marker 98 southbound just after 9 a.m. Traffic was backed up to exit 99 (Okeechobee Boulevard) but lanes have since reopened. No word yet on the conditions...
WPBF News 25
Smuggling investigation ongoing after 11 migrants land on Jensen Beach Tuesday
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: A look at Tuesday's headlines and weather. U.S. Border Patrol agents are investigating after 11 migrants landed at Jensen Beach Tuesday morning. Law enforcement responded and migrants from Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Georgia were taken into custody. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from...
Port St. Lucie officers under investigation for alleged falsified documents
A pair of high-ranking Port St. Lucie Police Department officials are now under investigation for a case of alleged falsified documents, authorities said Thursday.
cw34.com
Man points gun a tow truck driver and demands him to release his car: Police
A man from Stuart was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after police say he pointed a gun at a tow truck driver. The Stuart Police Department said Henry Wilson, 60, got into an altercation with a tow truck driver after seeing his green Mitsubishi being towed. The car was being towed for an expired tag and parking on private property.
Sovereign citizen threatens to put lean on arresting officers homes
A man claiming to be a Sovereign American national was arrested after threatening to place a lien on deputies homes while being arrested.
