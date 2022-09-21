Read full article on original website
Delaware River Fest returns Saturday with free pedal boat and ferry rides
The Delaware River Fest is back fully in person this year, with free activities for all ages in both Philadelphia and Camden. “We want to connect people with the river,” said Chesa Blom, Philadelphia community coordinator with the Partnership for the Delaware Estuary, which is co-hosting the event. The...
Frantic City Festival looks to revitalize Atlantic City rock scene
The first ever Frantic City Festival takes place this Saturday in Atlantic City. Two stages at the Orange Loop Amphitheater will be occupied by rock bands from noon on Saturday. Actor and comedian Fred Armisen will host the event that’s being headlined by Yo La Tengo and Snail Mail.
Firefly Music Festival, Mary J. Blige, 022 Fest, Puerto Rican Day Parade, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
September ends on an upbeat note as the inaugural Philly Arts & Music Fest kicks off, the Fringe Festival continues with new works, the Firefly Music Festival drops into Dover with Halsey and Dua Lipa, and in New Jersey, a popular brewfest is the main attraction in Glassboro. Delaware. Firefly...
New Hope House, Once Owned by Famous Philadelphia Artist, Hits the Market
The New Hope home was once owned by a famous artist from Philadelphia. An 1861 New Hope cottage that once belonged to Mary Elizabeth Price, an Impressionist painter and member of the female group of artists known as the Philadelphia Ten, has hit the market for $1.1 million, writes Angela Serratore for The New York Times.
Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
fox29.com
84th annual Dad Vail Regatta won't be on the Schuylkill River - or even in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia tradition is making major moves for its 84th year - literally!. The 84th annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta will be moving from the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to the Cooper River in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey. Since 1953, the Schuylkill River has hosted the largest collegiate...
Mexican Independence Day Festival showcases ‘faith, family, and culture’ in Philly
Thousands flocked to the waterfront at Penn’s Landing this weekend to commemorate the anniversary of the Mexican Independence movement. The Mexican Independence Day Festival took place on Sunday, two days after the official holiday. Mexican Cultural Center President Araceli Guenther said they wanted to ensure as many constituents could celebrate the occasion as possible.
Ridley Park Man Lived at Vet Stadium in Secret, Tells All in Book
Walt Disney had his secret apartment located in the Disneyland firehouse. Tom Garvey had his secret spot at Veteran’s Stadium, writes Stephanie Farr for The Philadelphia Inquirer. “I was like a kid with a Willy Wonka golden ticket,” he says. The Ridley Park native who now lives in...
NBC Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Take ‘Quantum Leap' Back to Philly in 1985 as Live Aid Concert Is Featured in New Show
In July 1985, a young music promoter named Larry Magid pulled together one of Philadelphia's greatest concerts: Live Aid, which featured some of the world's biggest bands and singers in an effort to raise money for famine relief. "Somehow I convinced them to do it in Philadelphia," Magid told NBC10...
Food Network Declares ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’ is Just Outside of Philadelphia, PA
Sure, the Philadelphia region is home to the hoagie and countless eateries try to make the absolute best sandwich that they can, but one place, according to experts, makes the best. And not just the best in the area or even the best in the country -- it's the best...
NBC Philadelphia
West Chester LGBTQ ‘Community OutFest' Canceled Due to Hate-Filled Backlash
An event celebrating the LGBTQ community in West Chester, Pennsylvania, has been canceled due to hateful messages sent to organizers and borough officials, authorities said. Organizers tell NBC10 the permit for West Chester Community OutFest scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1 was rescinded after the borough felt the event was unsafe due to outrage and hate from the community.
These PA Restaurants Were Named Among Best In America
Three restaurants in Pennsylvania were named among the best in the country in a brand-new list curated by the New York Times. The spots were mentioned on the outlet's 2022 Best Restaurants list published on Monday, Sept. 19. It highlighted “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now."
3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
If you happen to live in Pennsylvania and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are popular for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, are highly praised by both locals and travellers and have outstanding online reviews. Here is what made it on the list.
Bethlehemites are ‘Starstruck’ by an art film about their own history
The 281-year-old story of Bethlehem has been condensed into a 19-minute art film and sculptural installation at Lehigh University. Called “Starstruck: An American Tale,” by artist Shimon Attie, the two-channel projection inside the university’s Art Gallery uses six local performers portraying different historical layers of their hometown: from its founding by Moravian Christians in the 18th century, to the dominance and deflation of the steel industry in the 19th and 20th centuries, to the rise of a gambling economy.
abc27.com
Gabriel Iglesias is coming to Pa. on his new tour
READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is coming to Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m. as part of his new tour. The tour kicked off on Sept. 22, 2022 and will conclude on May 6, 2023. To buy tickets...
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Is Putting a Standalone Toilet on a Center City Corner. Here's Why
Finding a place to go when you have to go isn't always the easiest thing to do in Philadelphia, especially since the start of the COVID pandemic. Now, city health and human services leadership is trying to change that by placing so-called "Portland Loo" restrooms in key parts of the city.
‘We’re just happy at the end of the day’: Pa. Renaissance Faire to receive $5.8M in pandemic relief funds
The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire has settled a $5.8 million lawsuit with the United States Small Business Administration. Mark Bradshaw, an attorney at Stevens & Lee ‘s Harrisburg office, who represented the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire based in Rapho Township, Lancaster County, confirmed to PennLive that it will receive its full request for pandemic relief funds.
State game lands driving tour schedule for October announced by Pa. Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has released its schedule of driving tours through the interiors of nine state game lands for Sundays, October 2, 9 and 16. The popular Stony Valley drive through State Game Lands 211 in Dauphin and Lebanon counties is not on the schedule for 2022. Here’s the...
delawarevalleynews.com
Two Thieves Rob Southampton Comic Book Shop In Sneak Attack
No one likes to get robbed. Especially by two punks that take advantage in a sneak attack. That is what happened at the Comic Collection Store at 83 Bustleton Pike in Lower Southampton Twp. It was Sept 18, 2022 when two thieves walked in and asked for help in getting something from a high shelf. As the clerk went up the ladder, one of the thieves violently shoved him off the ladder, causing the the clerk to fall to the ground.
North Philly parenting workshop aims to prevent gun violence, one father at a time
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Shawn Porter, 37, says the rules in the home he shares with his 19-year-old daughter are crystal clear. “No dishes in the sink,” Porter said....
WHYY
