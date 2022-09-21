ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
MONTCO.Today

Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County

As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Mexican Independence Day Festival showcases ‘faith, family, and culture’ in Philly

Thousands flocked to the waterfront at Penn’s Landing this weekend to commemorate the anniversary of the Mexican Independence movement. The Mexican Independence Day Festival took place on Sunday, two days after the official holiday. Mexican Cultural Center President Araceli Guenther said they wanted to ensure as many constituents could celebrate the occasion as possible.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Black Cat#Snake#Beer Garden#Pets
NBC Philadelphia

West Chester LGBTQ ‘Community OutFest' Canceled Due to Hate-Filled Backlash

An event celebrating the LGBTQ community in West Chester, Pennsylvania, has been canceled due to hateful messages sent to organizers and borough officials, authorities said. Organizers tell NBC10 the permit for West Chester Community OutFest scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1 was rescinded after the borough felt the event was unsafe due to outrage and hate from the community.
WEST CHESTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Halloween
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

If you happen to live in Pennsylvania and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are popular for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, are highly praised by both locals and travellers and have outstanding online reviews. Here is what made it on the list.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Bethlehemites are ‘Starstruck’ by an art film about their own history

The 281-year-old story of Bethlehem has been condensed into a 19-minute art film and sculptural installation at Lehigh University. Called “Starstruck: An American Tale,” by artist Shimon Attie, the two-channel projection inside the university’s Art Gallery uses six local performers portraying different historical layers of their hometown: from its founding by Moravian Christians in the 18th century, to the dominance and deflation of the steel industry in the 19th and 20th centuries, to the rise of a gambling economy.
BETHLEHEM, PA
abc27.com

Gabriel Iglesias is coming to Pa. on his new tour

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is coming to Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m. as part of his new tour. The tour kicked off on Sept. 22, 2022 and will conclude on May 6, 2023. To buy tickets...
READING, PA
PennLive.com

‘We’re just happy at the end of the day’: Pa. Renaissance Faire to receive $5.8M in pandemic relief funds

The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire has settled a $5.8 million lawsuit with the United States Small Business Administration. Mark Bradshaw, an attorney at Stevens & Lee ‘s Harrisburg office, who represented the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire based in Rapho Township, Lancaster County, confirmed to PennLive that it will receive its full request for pandemic relief funds.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Two Thieves Rob Southampton Comic Book Shop In Sneak Attack

No one likes to get robbed. Especially by two punks that take advantage in a sneak attack. That is what happened at the Comic Collection Store at 83 Bustleton Pike in Lower Southampton Twp. It was Sept 18, 2022 when two thieves walked in and asked for help in getting something from a high shelf. As the clerk went up the ladder, one of the thieves violently shoved him off the ladder, causing the the clerk to fall to the ground.
SOUTHAMPTON, PA
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy