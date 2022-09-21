Read full article on original website
Funds for initiative to bring down morbidity rate for Black mothers
OMAHA, Neb. — According to theCenters for Disease Control and Prevention, Nebraska is ranked 19th when it comes to maternal morbidity. Black women are three-to-four times more likely to die during or after delivery than white women. An investment into pregnant women and postpartum care with two local organizations...
Child welfare watchdogs concerned over staffing, treatment shortages
OMAHA, Neb. — Not enough child welfare case workers and shortages in treatment options for mental health, and substance and domestic abuse are some of the big concerns from two separate watchdog reports. The latest is from the Nebraska Foster Care Review Board. "We see waiting lists. We see...
Problem gamblers have new guardrail in Nebraska
Neb. — More than 400 slot machines are lit up and ready go at the WarHorse Casino and Race Track in Lincoln. The first bets could come as early as Saturday morning. "We are so ready to go. I can't wait to open," said Lynne McNally, executive director of Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Society.
'A really hard time keeping beds open': Gov. Ricketts extends executive order to help healthcare staffing
LINCOLN, Neb. — The long-term care industry is still years away from the workforce returning to pre-pandemic levels. That report from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living comes as Nebraska's governor extends executive orders to help sustain the healthcare industry as it rebuilds. The...
Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission offering voluntary self-exclusion program for gambling
As casinos open for gambling across Nebraska, the state's Racing and Gaming Commission is offering a voluntary program for people who don't want to wager. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission will launch a statewide portal for anyone who wants to exclude themselves from "participating in gaming activities" in the state.
Grass fire sparks near Interstate 80 in Nebraska
GREENWOOD, Neb. — Firefighters responded to a grass fire reported along Interstate 80 near the Greenwood exit Wednesday morning. Officials said the fire started shortly before 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate. Smoke was visible in the area for about half an hour before crews knocked the fire down.
Missing Nebraska inmate arrested in Texas
A Nebraska inmate who went missing last year was arrested Tuesday in Texas. In a news release, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said LaJuan Jones was found at a family member's home in Dallas. He reportedly left the Community Corrections Center - Lincoln for a work assignment on Dec. 13,...
Iowa aiming for increased young voters in upcoming elections
Iowa — Sept. 20 is National Voter Registration Day, with only 50 days until the November midterm elections. A chance to get more people to the polls. In a bid to get more people to the polls, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is encouraging younger Iowans to sign up or double-check their registration.
Iowa Republican Party on allegations toward candidate Mike Franken
Iowa — The Iowa Republican Party is reacting to allegations against Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken. Kimberley Strope-Boggus, a former campaign staffer, told police that Franken grabbed her and kissed her on the mouth without her consent last March. Des Moines police found insufficient information to support...
WATCH: US military releases footage of training jet striking bird and crashing
LAKE WORTH, Texas — The U.S. military has released dramatic cockpit footage of the moment a training jet collided with a bird and crashed in Texas. Watch above: Cockpit video shows military plane strike bird before crash. Released a year after the Sept. 19, 2021 incident, the video was...
