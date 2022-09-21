ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walkertown, NC

cbs17

Families of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods to say final goodbyes

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While many questions remain unanswered and a suspect remains at large, the families of two teenagers killed in Orange County will be getting some closure on Saturday as they gather to say their final goodbyes. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, have been honored...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Local company training dogs to protect missile sites

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kuykendall’s Border Collies has trained collies for decades to be everything from an obedient pets to controlling those pesky Canada Gees to herding sheep. But this latest feather in their cap may just top the list. Their border collies have been selected by the USDA...
GREENSBORO, NC
City
Walkertown, NC
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: Why fall is nostalgic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Did you know we saw a nearly 40-degree drop in temperatures from yesterday's high to this morning's low? Crazy. But for some reason, I suddenly got very nostalgic and sentimental! Then I looked online at some psychological research and just plain old blog sites and I found my answer. It seems that cooler weather happens right before our big holidays. Whether it's the spooky and fun October or the family gatherings at Thanksgiving or the magic and excitement of Christmas, we associate the holidays with the change in weather!
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Puppies found in suitcase now looking for a new home

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Four adorable black lab puppies haven't been at the Guilford County animal shelter long. It's how they got there – that's hard to believe. "Some good Samaritans were driving down the road and saw an old suitcase on the side of the road and thought it was moving. So they stopped, backed up, and saw a nose sticking out of one of the corners," Lisa Lee, assistant director at the Guilford County Animal Shelter said. "So they knew it was a puppy or kitten or something, so they unzipped the suitcase and found these four puppies inside."
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Should you repair or replace your appliance?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Your fridge has a lifespan of about 10 to 20 years. When it comes to your stove, it can last 13-15 years, although gas ranges can last longer. It's one thing if the appliance just dies and you know you need a new one, but what if it's just acting up do you need to replace it or repair it?
GREENSBORO, NC
randolphnewsnow.com

Large Area of Asheboro without Due to Downed Lines on 42

ASHEBORO N.C. – A large area of Asheboro is without power at the moment due to a tree taking down primary power lines on Hwy 42. In a post on Facebook the East Side Fire Department is reporting they are on the scene around the 500 block of Highway 42 S where a large tree has fallen and taken down primary power lines.
ASHEBORO, NC
abc45.com

Winston-Salem Silver Alert for Daniel Lloyd Donald Ferguson

UPDATE: Ferguson has been located and is in good health. Winston-Salem Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Daniel Lloyd Donald Ferguson. Ferguson, a 30-year-old white male, is 5’09 and weighs 150lbs. He has brown hair (waist length in a ponytail) and a brown beard. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve dark shirt with blue jeans and wearing a ball cap around 4:40 pm in the 3200 block of Valley Road. He left on foot and his direction of travel is unknown.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

1 dead in Thomasville Road crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person passed away in a fatal crash in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 3:02 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 3700 block of Thomasville Road after getting a report of a single-vehicle collision. Investigators say that Eric Williams, 34, of Winston-Salem, was driving […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Lidl to open a location in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Lidl grocery store is in the works and it's coming to Greensboro. A spokesperson with Lidl said they are working to open up a location on 2200 Pisgah Church Road at Lawndale Drive. "We look forward to expanding our presence in Greensboro and serving even...
GREENSBORO, NC
randolphnewsnow.com

Drive-Thru Cereal Sale

Please join us for the Drive-Thru Cereal Sale hosted by Post Consumer Brands. This event will be at Bicentennial Park in Asheboro on Saturday, September 24th, 2021 from 9:00 am until 12:00 PM. (or until cereal is sold out). This will be a DRIVE THRU event. The entrance will be...
ASHEBORO, NC
whee.net

Car chase becomes fatal

The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred around 4 p.m. Thursday on Route 8 at the intersection with Ashby Drive. The crash occurred while the vehicle was being pursued by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office. The fleeing vehicle, a stolen 1987 Jeep Commanche, was traveling...
GALAX, VA
