GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Four adorable black lab puppies haven't been at the Guilford County animal shelter long. It's how they got there – that's hard to believe. "Some good Samaritans were driving down the road and saw an old suitcase on the side of the road and thought it was moving. So they stopped, backed up, and saw a nose sticking out of one of the corners," Lisa Lee, assistant director at the Guilford County Animal Shelter said. "So they knew it was a puppy or kitten or something, so they unzipped the suitcase and found these four puppies inside."

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO