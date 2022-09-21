Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North CarolinaPolarbearGreensboro, NC
cbs17
Families of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods to say final goodbyes
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While many questions remain unanswered and a suspect remains at large, the families of two teenagers killed in Orange County will be getting some closure on Saturday as they gather to say their final goodbyes. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, have been honored...
Local company training dogs to protect missile sites
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kuykendall’s Border Collies has trained collies for decades to be everything from an obedient pets to controlling those pesky Canada Gees to herding sheep. But this latest feather in their cap may just top the list. Their border collies have been selected by the USDA...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Tractor-trailer in flames, according to fire department
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A hazmat team was on the scene after a tractor-trailer catches fire. Crews responded to Highway 52 after a tractor-trailer caught on fire Friday afternoon. This occurred on the southbound shoulder near the Main Street exit. Winston-Salem officials confirmed that the fire is under control. One...
Puppies find forever home after left in suitcase in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Four puppies left in a suitcase on the side of a Guilford County home have now found their forever homes. The Guilford County Animal Shelter said a good Samaritan found four puppies in a suitcase and brought them to the shelter last Saturday. The puppies...
My 2 Cents: Why fall is nostalgic
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Did you know we saw a nearly 40-degree drop in temperatures from yesterday's high to this morning's low? Crazy. But for some reason, I suddenly got very nostalgic and sentimental! Then I looked online at some psychological research and just plain old blog sites and I found my answer. It seems that cooler weather happens right before our big holidays. Whether it's the spooky and fun October or the family gatherings at Thanksgiving or the magic and excitement of Christmas, we associate the holidays with the change in weather!
Puppies found in suitcase now looking for a new home
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Four adorable black lab puppies haven't been at the Guilford County animal shelter long. It's how they got there – that's hard to believe. "Some good Samaritans were driving down the road and saw an old suitcase on the side of the road and thought it was moving. So they stopped, backed up, and saw a nose sticking out of one of the corners," Lisa Lee, assistant director at the Guilford County Animal Shelter said. "So they knew it was a puppy or kitten or something, so they unzipped the suitcase and found these four puppies inside."
WXII 12
A place to call home: She lived in foster care until she couldn’t and is now making a difference
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A statewide, youth-led association made up of people ages 14 to 24 years old who have lived in foster care, a group home, or mental health placement, is looking to expand its footprint with a new chapter in Forsyth County. SaySo stands for Strong Able...
'You find yourself in a community of people who understand'| Silent art auction benefits cancer patients
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The walls of the 1250 Gallery at Revolution Mill in Greensboro are filled with various art pieces like portraits, jewelry, and quilts. It's all a part of the Art Lives Here silent auction. “This is our 14th year; we've held it here at Revolution Mill for...
Should you repair or replace your appliance?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Your fridge has a lifespan of about 10 to 20 years. When it comes to your stove, it can last 13-15 years, although gas ranges can last longer. It's one thing if the appliance just dies and you know you need a new one, but what if it's just acting up do you need to replace it or repair it?
Town council meeting called to address brown water coming out of faucet
RAMSEUR, N.C. — Ramseur Town Council held an emergency meeting Friday to address concerns about brown drinking water. Town officials said the issue is improving and the water is safe to drink. Yet many people in the town are holding off. The discoloration in the water has many factors...
randolphnewsnow.com
Large Area of Asheboro without Due to Downed Lines on 42
ASHEBORO N.C. – A large area of Asheboro is without power at the moment due to a tree taking down primary power lines on Hwy 42. In a post on Facebook the East Side Fire Department is reporting they are on the scene around the 500 block of Highway 42 S where a large tree has fallen and taken down primary power lines.
abc45.com
Winston-Salem Silver Alert for Daniel Lloyd Donald Ferguson
UPDATE: Ferguson has been located and is in good health. Winston-Salem Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Daniel Lloyd Donald Ferguson. Ferguson, a 30-year-old white male, is 5’09 and weighs 150lbs. He has brown hair (waist length in a ponytail) and a brown beard. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve dark shirt with blue jeans and wearing a ball cap around 4:40 pm in the 3200 block of Valley Road. He left on foot and his direction of travel is unknown.
Deputies: 2 moms involved in a parking lot fight at a North Carolina high school
Northwood High School was put under lockdown as a precaution, deputies said.
1 dead in Thomasville Road crash in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person passed away in a fatal crash in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 3:02 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 3700 block of Thomasville Road after getting a report of a single-vehicle collision. Investigators say that Eric Williams, 34, of Winston-Salem, was driving […]
elonnewsnetwork.com
Gibsonville’s first female-owned tattoo studio leaves its mark
Annie Bella dips the needle in her hand into one of the caps of ink on the table to her left. She drags the needle across Dominic Adame’s skin, adding color to a depiction of Remy from the Disney movie “Ratatouille.”. Adame’s father, Art, sits across from his...
Lidl to open a location in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Lidl grocery store is in the works and it's coming to Greensboro. A spokesperson with Lidl said they are working to open up a location on 2200 Pisgah Church Road at Lawndale Drive. "We look forward to expanding our presence in Greensboro and serving even...
Two separate incidents leaves motorcyclist dead and an officer accidently shot in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in High Point and a police officer is injured after accidently shooting themselves in the leg on Friday night. Officers arrived at West Wendover Avenue and Piedmont Parkway around 8 p.m. to find a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.
randolphnewsnow.com
Drive-Thru Cereal Sale
Please join us for the Drive-Thru Cereal Sale hosted by Post Consumer Brands. This event will be at Bicentennial Park in Asheboro on Saturday, September 24th, 2021 from 9:00 am until 12:00 PM. (or until cereal is sold out). This will be a DRIVE THRU event. The entrance will be...
'Life has a way of humbling you' | Forsyth County Sheriff speaks on the Salvation Army and the impact it had on his family
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. is teaming up with the Salvation Army Center of Hope to help people facing homelessness. They will be holding 'Home Plus 22' on September 30 at Bailey Park from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The event will feature live music,...
whee.net
Car chase becomes fatal
The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred around 4 p.m. Thursday on Route 8 at the intersection with Ashby Drive. The crash occurred while the vehicle was being pursued by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office. The fleeing vehicle, a stolen 1987 Jeep Commanche, was traveling...
