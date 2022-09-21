ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

Buttigieg visiting New Hampshire for Democratic fundraiser

MANCHESTER, N.H. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in New Hampshire this weekend to headline a major election year fundraiser for Democrats. Buttigieg hasn't always been willing to talk politics when visiting New Hampshire. When he was in Berlin last month on an official visit and was asked if he thinks New Hampshire should retain the first-in-the-nation primary, he was quick to point out that he was limited in what he could say under the Hatch Act, which constrains his political activity as a member of the Executive Branch.
POLITICS
WMUR.com

Study ranks New Hampshire last in country for ease of voting

CONCORD, N.H. — A new study suggests New Hampshire is the hardest state in the country in which to vote, pointing to the state's election policies that it says can create obstacles for voters to cast their ballots. Secretary of State David Scanlan said he's aware of the study...
ELECTIONS
WMUR.com

‘Solutions for Pollution’ campaign launched in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — A new campaign addressing climate change is underway in New Hampshire. Members from several organizations gathered at the State House on Wednesday to launch the Solutions for Pollution campaign. The campaign is aimed at getting federal agencies to set the strongest possible pollution standards. Experts said...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Manchester, NH
Government
WMUR.com

Beards for Bucks campaign raises money for child advocacy centers

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The popular Beards for Bucks fundraiser for New Hampshire's child advocacy centers is back for an eighth year. Police officers pay $50 to join, set up the fundraising page and then stop shaving for the month of October. Forty-five departments statewide take part in the program, which raised more than $285,000 last year.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire Republican congressional candidates look to build war chests

CONCORD, N.H. — Republican New Hampshire congressional candidates are busy this week, not on the campaign trail, but working behind the scenes to make sure their campaigns have the resources necessary to win. Republicans said they hope that in the 2022 midterm elections, they will not only remove the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hall
Person
Chris Sununu
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Home at Last: Maci & Drake

Wednesday, September 28th — Tonight, Maci & Drake are a pair of super siblings who want to be together. As Jean Mackin discovered they're always up for an adventure, and they hope that someone watching might be a Home at Last for two. Plus, it's fall in NH, and...
MASON, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: 50 years of steamboats

Monday, September 26th — Tonight, steamboats were once the predominant means of transporting goods and people on rivers throughout the country in the 19th century and for 50 years a family of steamboat enthusiasts has been hosting a gathering for steamboat lovers on Lake Winnipesaukee hoping to keep the history afloat.
EXETER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Election Local#Politics State#Election State#Gubernatorial
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

Over 1,800 New Hampshire high school students are expected to be taking part in NH Construction Career Days, which will be held this year on Thursday and Friday, Sept 22-23, at the Hillsborough County Youth Center Foundation on Route 13 in New Boston. The annual event seeks to increase career awareness in the construction and transportation industries through hands-on experience with heavy equipment, welding, small tools, plumbing electrical wiring and other construction-related jobs. Event organizers include Associated Builders and Contractors NH/VT; the Gilford and Goffstown Public Works Departments; National Association of Women in Construction Granite State Chapter; the NH Public Works Association; NH Road Agents Association; and Stay Safe Traffic Products Inc.
NEW BOSTON, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ems1.com

With new chief on board, N.H. county preps to launch EMS service

SWANZEY, N.H. — Construction crews worked busily, painting, drilling and hammering away, as a generator whirled Friday at 53 Monadnock Highway ( Route 12), the future site of Cheshire County's new EMS service. Michael Spain, the chief hired last month to lead Cheshire EMS, exuded an air of excitement...
CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH
wgbh.org

Is Massachusetts a 'sanctuary' state?

In the eyes of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — or at least, in his rationale for sending dozens of migrants by plane to Martha’s Vineyard — Massachusetts is a sanctuary state. On the ground here, though, the question of whether that label fits is more complicated. As it applies to immigration policy, “sanctuary” isn’t a term with a universal legal definition, but it generally is used to refer to a state or city that limits local authorities’ cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy