MANCHESTER, N.H. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in New Hampshire this weekend to headline a major election year fundraiser for Democrats. Buttigieg hasn't always been willing to talk politics when visiting New Hampshire. When he was in Berlin last month on an official visit and was asked if he thinks New Hampshire should retain the first-in-the-nation primary, he was quick to point out that he was limited in what he could say under the Hatch Act, which constrains his political activity as a member of the Executive Branch.

POLITICS ・ 16 HOURS AGO