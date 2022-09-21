Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
Buttigieg visiting New Hampshire for Democratic fundraiser
MANCHESTER, N.H. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in New Hampshire this weekend to headline a major election year fundraiser for Democrats. Buttigieg hasn't always been willing to talk politics when visiting New Hampshire. When he was in Berlin last month on an official visit and was asked if he thinks New Hampshire should retain the first-in-the-nation primary, he was quick to point out that he was limited in what he could say under the Hatch Act, which constrains his political activity as a member of the Executive Branch.
WMUR.com
Study ranks New Hampshire last in country for ease of voting
CONCORD, N.H. — A new study suggests New Hampshire is the hardest state in the country in which to vote, pointing to the state's election policies that it says can create obstacles for voters to cast their ballots. Secretary of State David Scanlan said he's aware of the study...
WMUR.com
‘Solutions for Pollution’ campaign launched in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — A new campaign addressing climate change is underway in New Hampshire. Members from several organizations gathered at the State House on Wednesday to launch the Solutions for Pollution campaign. The campaign is aimed at getting federal agencies to set the strongest possible pollution standards. Experts said...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire lawmakers consider allowing retired teachers to return full-time
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The new school year is well underway, but several New Hampshire districts are still looking to fill positions and lawmakers are exploring ways to help them hire. Manchester is New Hampshire's largest school district. This past summer, officials found themselves struggling to hire staff. "In general,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMUR.com
New election study ranks NH as hardest state to vote in
Secretary of State David Scanlan said he's aware of the study but believes it doesn't paint an accurate picture of New Hampshire's election system. Others at the State House said it's time for a change.
WMUR.com
Election Law Journal ranks New Hampshire last in US for ease of voting, though turnout typically is high
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A new report from the "Election Law Journal" ranks New Hampshire last in the country in what it calls the "cost of voting" in presidential elections. The rankings consider several voting measures such as registration deadline, pre-registration laws, voting inconvenience and poll hours. In this study,...
WMUR.com
Beards for Bucks campaign raises money for child advocacy centers
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The popular Beards for Bucks fundraiser for New Hampshire's child advocacy centers is back for an eighth year. Police officers pay $50 to join, set up the fundraising page and then stop shaving for the month of October. Forty-five departments statewide take part in the program, which raised more than $285,000 last year.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Republican congressional candidates look to build war chests
CONCORD, N.H. — Republican New Hampshire congressional candidates are busy this week, not on the campaign trail, but working behind the scenes to make sure their campaigns have the resources necessary to win. Republicans said they hope that in the 2022 midterm elections, they will not only remove the...
RELATED PEOPLE
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Home at Last: Maci & Drake
Wednesday, September 28th — Tonight, Maci & Drake are a pair of super siblings who want to be together. As Jean Mackin discovered they're always up for an adventure, and they hope that someone watching might be a Home at Last for two. Plus, it's fall in NH, and...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: 50 years of steamboats
Monday, September 26th — Tonight, steamboats were once the predominant means of transporting goods and people on rivers throughout the country in the 19th century and for 50 years a family of steamboat enthusiasts has been hosting a gathering for steamboat lovers on Lake Winnipesaukee hoping to keep the history afloat.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hospitals threatened by increasing cost of contract labor, study says
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Hospital officials in New Hampshire said the cost of continuing to pay outside labor to make up staffing shortfalls is threatening hospitals' financial security. A labor cost study released this month by the New Hampshire Hospital Association indicates that hospitals are as challenged now as they...
manchesterinklink.com
Hotel rooms are the new normal for hundreds of evicted families; hundreds more on waiting list
MANCHESTER, NH – On a hot and humid August afternoon, Rachel Jones and her husband Glen are sitting on a bed in their air-conditioned room at the Comfort Inn. It has been home for them and their 11-year-old granddaughter for nearly two months, ever since their new landlord hiked their rent and then evicted them for renovations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHPR
10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Winchester Pickle Festival, Fairy Houses and more
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. Sweeney Todd from Thursday, Sept. 22 through Friday, Nov. 4, at The...
Spurned bidder for Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread proposing new in-state commercial bakery
Massachusetts’ East Baking Company has purchased equipment to make doughnuts and English muffins but is struggling to find manufacturing space in the greater Brattleboro and Burlington areas. Read the story on VTDigger here: Spurned bidder for Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread proposing new in-state commercial bakery.
6 Restaurants With Scrumptious Cheesy Comfort Foods in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Fall, winter, and melted cheese go together so well. I mean, cheese works year-round, but there's honestly something about New England falls and winters that make the melty deliciousness of cheese a delicious must. We start with New Hampshire. I discovered that Gilley's Diner in Portsmouth has mouthwatering chilly cheese...
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
Over 1,800 New Hampshire high school students are expected to be taking part in NH Construction Career Days, which will be held this year on Thursday and Friday, Sept 22-23, at the Hillsborough County Youth Center Foundation on Route 13 in New Boston. The annual event seeks to increase career awareness in the construction and transportation industries through hands-on experience with heavy equipment, welding, small tools, plumbing electrical wiring and other construction-related jobs. Event organizers include Associated Builders and Contractors NH/VT; the Gilford and Goffstown Public Works Departments; National Association of Women in Construction Granite State Chapter; the NH Public Works Association; NH Road Agents Association; and Stay Safe Traffic Products Inc.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ems1.com
With new chief on board, N.H. county preps to launch EMS service
SWANZEY, N.H. — Construction crews worked busily, painting, drilling and hammering away, as a generator whirled Friday at 53 Monadnock Highway ( Route 12), the future site of Cheshire County's new EMS service. Michael Spain, the chief hired last month to lead Cheshire EMS, exuded an air of excitement...
laconiadailysun.com
WMUR.com
Refrigerated truck donated to New Hampshire Food Bank to help with deliveries
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire Food Bank officials say a new refrigerated truck will ensure that food is delivered around the state in a timely manner. Food bank executive director Eileen Liponis said the truck will go a long way toward making a dent in New Hampshire when it comes to food insecurity.
wgbh.org
Is Massachusetts a 'sanctuary' state?
In the eyes of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — or at least, in his rationale for sending dozens of migrants by plane to Martha’s Vineyard — Massachusetts is a sanctuary state. On the ground here, though, the question of whether that label fits is more complicated. As it applies to immigration policy, “sanctuary” isn’t a term with a universal legal definition, but it generally is used to refer to a state or city that limits local authorities’ cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.
Comments / 0