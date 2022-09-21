ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

Eastern Washington, Montana State meet for Big Sky Conference opener after lopsided losses to FBS programs

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review
nbcrightnow.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

'We're not getting any younger': Members of 1972 Washington State football team plan to reunite Saturday at Oregon game

MOSCOW, Idaho – Bringing a storied team back to campus is hardly new. Schools do it all the time. Perhaps a truer reflection of the bonds formed long ago in games, practices, in locker rooms and on road trips occurs when former teammates informally reach out and tell each other, “It has been too long. Do you want to get together and go to a game?”
PULLMAN, WA
tennisrecruiting.net

Meet The New Coach: Montana State's Rob Bareford

After four successful seasons at Radford, Rob Bareford has moved west to become the new Montana State head men’s tennis coach and director of the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis. Bareford takes over a Montana State program that shared the Big Sky Conference regular-season title last year and saw a doubles team make program history in the NCAA Individual Championships by winning a first-round match.
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana College Sports
Cheney, WA
Football
Local
Montana Sports
Local
Washington Football
City
Cheney, WA
State
Florida State
Cheney, WA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Big Sky, MT
Local
Washington College Sports
Bozeman, MT
College Sports
Bozeman, MT
Sports
Bozeman, MT
Football
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Montana Football
State
Montana State
Cheney, WA
College Sports
City
Bozeman, MT
nbcrightnow.com

Report: Gonzaga adds 14th game to nonleague schedule, will host Chicago State

A newly independent basketball program will reportedly travel to Spokane this fall for a nonconference game against Gonzaga. The Bulldogs will host Chicago State this season, according to a Tuesday report from Bracketeer’s Rocco Miller. A date wasn’t specified for what will be the first matchup between the programs, but it becomes the 14th known game on GU’s 2022-23 nonconference schedule as well as the sixth known home game.
SPOKANE, WA
96.7 KISS FM

Weird And Interesting Facts About Montana State

It's always fun to learn some interesting facts about the largest university in Montana. Montana State University is considered one of the top academic establishments, not only in the Pacific Northwest, but in all of the United States. The university has grown considerably over the past several years. The student population is from all over the world, new majors, classes, and technology are becoming available, and athletics become more prominent each year.
BOZEMAN, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

This is One of The Most Unique Places to Stay in Montana

If you're planning a trip to Montana and are looking for a place to stay, you need to check out this incredible place. One of Montana's most unique bed & breakfasts is close to Bozeman and offers guests something extraordinary. That's because it's also a wolf sanctuary. The Howlers Inn...
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Washington#Big Sky Conference#American Football#College Football#Fbs#Ewu#Pac 12#Msu
96.7 KISS FM

Montana’s Favorite Fall Event Is Happening THIS Weekend!

We all love the charming town of Livingston, and the beautiful drive there from Bozeman doesn't hurt, either. Livingston is not only home to many locally owned businesses and restaurants, but it also hosts the Yellowstone Harvest Festival. This yearly event is family-friendly and one that the locals look forward to every fall.
LIVINGSTON, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem

I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AM 1450 KMMS

Bear Tranquilized in Bozeman: Here’s What Happened

A black bear was tranquilized and removed from a Bozeman neighborhood on Monday. A black bear that made its way into a Bozeman neighborhood near the 1300 block of South Willson was safely removed on Monday. Bozeman Fire shared details about the daring rescue on Facebook. When you have a...
BOZEMAN, MT
Shoshone News Press

Citizen tip leads to major drug bust

OSBURN –– A reported drunk driver resulted in the confiscation of a high amount of dangerous narcotics early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call just after 1 a.m. of a possible drunk driver that had struck several cones along Interstate 90 through Kellogg headed eastbound toward Montana.
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
nbcrightnow.com

Spokane City Council passes emergency air quality ordinance

Two weeks ago, Spokane’s skies turned gray as wildfire smoke from afar wafted over the city and plunged the region’s air quality into the “very unhealthy” range. Blue skies have returned, but this month’s smoke convinced the Spokane City Council to amend city law and make it easier for people to seek refuge when the air outside becomes unhealthy to breathe.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy