Eastern Washington, Montana State meet for Big Sky Conference opener after lopsided losses to FBS programs

'We're not getting any younger': Members of 1972 Washington State football team plan to reunite Saturday at Oregon game
MOSCOW, Idaho – Bringing a storied team back to campus is hardly new. Schools do it all the time. Perhaps a truer reflection of the bonds formed long ago in games, practices, in locker rooms and on road trips occurs when former teammates informally reach out and tell each other, “It has been too long. Do you want to get together and go to a game?”
Washington State offense adds another big-play threat in Air Raid veteran Robert Ferrel
PULLMAN – The significance of the moment caused some nervous energy for Robert Ferrel as he prepared for Saturday’s game, but the receiver found himself calm when he took the field, lining up in a familiar offensive system. Ferrel, a senior transfer slotback for Washington State, made his...
Meet The New Coach: Montana State's Rob Bareford
After four successful seasons at Radford, Rob Bareford has moved west to become the new Montana State head men’s tennis coach and director of the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis. Bareford takes over a Montana State program that shared the Big Sky Conference regular-season title last year and saw a doubles team make program history in the NCAA Individual Championships by winning a first-round match.
Washington State notebook: Linebacker Daiyan Henley receives more honors; WSU expecting sellout for game versus Oregon
PULLMAN – A breakout star for Washington State’s impressive defense, Daiyan Henley is drawing national recognition early this season. The senior transfer linebacker received more plaudits Tuesday when the Maxwell Football club named Henley the winner of its Bednarik Award Defensive Player of the Week. Henley, a watch...
Report: Gonzaga adds 14th game to nonleague schedule, will host Chicago State
A newly independent basketball program will reportedly travel to Spokane this fall for a nonconference game against Gonzaga. The Bulldogs will host Chicago State this season, according to a Tuesday report from Bracketeer’s Rocco Miller. A date wasn’t specified for what will be the first matchup between the programs, but it becomes the 14th known game on GU’s 2022-23 nonconference schedule as well as the sixth known home game.
Weird And Interesting Facts About Montana State
It's always fun to learn some interesting facts about the largest university in Montana. Montana State University is considered one of the top academic establishments, not only in the Pacific Northwest, but in all of the United States. The university has grown considerably over the past several years. The student population is from all over the world, new majors, classes, and technology are becoming available, and athletics become more prominent each year.
Missoula not only community seeing more bear sightings
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks responded to more than five separate reports of bear sightings in the Bozeman area over the weekend.
This is One of The Most Unique Places to Stay in Montana
If you're planning a trip to Montana and are looking for a place to stay, you need to check out this incredible place. One of Montana's most unique bed & breakfasts is close to Bozeman and offers guests something extraordinary. That's because it's also a wolf sanctuary. The Howlers Inn...
Montana’s Favorite Fall Event Is Happening THIS Weekend!
We all love the charming town of Livingston, and the beautiful drive there from Bozeman doesn't hurt, either. Livingston is not only home to many locally owned businesses and restaurants, but it also hosts the Yellowstone Harvest Festival. This yearly event is family-friendly and one that the locals look forward to every fall.
Did You Know Belgrade Ranks In The Top 3 For This? Me Either.
Just outside of Bozeman lies the cozy town of Belgrade. With a population of just under 10,000 back in 2020, Belgrade has grown a whole lot over the last few years as the housing and rent prices have forced folks to move outside of Bozeman city limits. Belgrade certainly has...
Locals Won’t Be Happy With the List Bozeman Just Made
This news will get under the skin of many locals. If there is one thing that annoys locals here in the Gallatin Valley, it's tourists. The way they drive, act ridiculous, and try to pet the wildlife, they have a way of getting under the skin of Montanans. Well, this won't help their case.
Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem
I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
Bear Tranquilized in Bozeman: Here’s What Happened
A black bear was tranquilized and removed from a Bozeman neighborhood on Monday. A black bear that made its way into a Bozeman neighborhood near the 1300 block of South Willson was safely removed on Monday. Bozeman Fire shared details about the daring rescue on Facebook. When you have a...
Crash with reported injuries blocking traffic at Baxter and 19th in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A crash with reported injuries is blocking traffic at Baxter and 19th in Bozeman Wednesday. Bozeman Alerts warned drivers via Facebook to prepare for delays in the area. Police and firefighters are responding to the crash.
One Of Montana’s Most Popular Restaurants Has New Owner And Name
Change can be hard, especially when you've been one of the most popular restaurants in Montana for years. So when it was announced that Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan would be switching hands, you can imagine that raised an eyebrow or two. The Oasis has been a staple for decades...
Authorities Quick To Identify Victim and Suspect in Montana Murder Case
Authorities have released the names of the victim and suspect in a Montana homicide investigation. On Monday, September 19th, the Park County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a body in a camper along East River Road south of Livingston in the Paradise Valley. A suspect was arrested and taken into custody later the same day.
In scathing letter, state chides city of Spokane on Camp Hope response, accuses mayor of valuing 'optics' over 'action'
In a scathing letter, state agencies on Tuesday harshly criticized Spokane’s homelessness response and accused the city of caring more about its public image than helping people living at Camp Hope. “The city – starting with the Mayor – is more preoccupied by optics than action,” state officials wrote....
Bozeman looking to add 2nd parking garage behind Gallatin County Courthouse
While it is still early on in the process the City of Bozeman and Gallatin County have partnered together to look at putting in a new parking garage behind the Gallatin County Courthouse.
Citizen tip leads to major drug bust
OSBURN –– A reported drunk driver resulted in the confiscation of a high amount of dangerous narcotics early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call just after 1 a.m. of a possible drunk driver that had struck several cones along Interstate 90 through Kellogg headed eastbound toward Montana.
Spokane City Council passes emergency air quality ordinance
Two weeks ago, Spokane’s skies turned gray as wildfire smoke from afar wafted over the city and plunged the region’s air quality into the “very unhealthy” range. Blue skies have returned, but this month’s smoke convinced the Spokane City Council to amend city law and make it easier for people to seek refuge when the air outside becomes unhealthy to breathe.
