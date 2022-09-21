ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bixby, OK

Related
KFOR

Oklahoma records nearly 40 degree temperature drop

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — After Wednesday brought record tying highs in the upper 90s in central Oklahoma and bountiful 100s in northern Oklahoma, Thursday is much cooler. Clouds are keeping temps in northern Oklahoma in the 60s to lower 70s Thursday afternoon. Unfortunately rainfall is not expected to be enough to help the drought at all.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Rare bee discovered in Oklahoma at Cookson Wildlife Management Area

BUNCH, Okla. (KOKH) — Researchers with the Oklahoma Natural Heritage Inventory detected a rare bee species at Cookson Wildlife Management Area (WMA). Researchers say this is the first time this bee species, the rare Morning Glory Longhorn Bee, has been documented in Oklahoma. Though generally thought to range east of the Great Plains, this bee was also documented in eastern Colorado in 2013.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

'Reservation Dogs' renewed for 3rd season

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The stories of indigenous teens in Oklahoma will continue to be told as the show "Reservation Dogs" was renewed for a third season. The announcement was made Thursday on the "Reservation Dogs" Facebook page. The second season of the show is still airing on Hulu,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Growing Oklahoma: How to Grow & Care for Fall Mums

Fall is in the air and that means it's also mum season. Horticulture Educator Julia Laughlin from the OKC County Extension Office shares how to plant these budding beauties and what other plants are good to put in your garden this time of year. To find out more you can...
OKLAHOMA STATE
City
Bixby, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair

Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
EDMOND, OK
KLAW 101

The Oklahoma Grass Burr… How To Get Rid Of Them

Whether you're from Oklahoma or not, some people say you're not an Okie until you've experienced Head Country BBQ or had the cheese fries at Eskimo Joe's... but I think it's fair to say you're not an Okie until you've caught one of these stickers somewhere on your body. The...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Person
Don Carmichael
KFOR

Tracking a strong cold front right in time for the official start of Fall!

The front should reach northern Oklahoma this evening and OKC after Midnight with gusty north winds and much cooler temps for Thursday. The bad news is that there is little if any significant rainfall with this front. The good news is a nice break from the high heat Thursday into Friday. The heat comes back Saturday briefly and then another cold front arrives Sunday with cooler temps most of next week! Fall officially arrives at 8:03 Thursday Evening. Happy Fall everyone!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
#Drought#Great Pumpkin#Pumpkin Patch#Oklahomans
iheart.com

Freak Accident On Oklahoma State Fair Midway Injures Woman

This is crazy. One minute she as waiting to enjoy a ride on the midway at the Oklahoma State Fair and the next she's covered in blood and being transported to the hospital. The cause? No she wasn't injured on a ride. She was injured by someone's phone that someone didn't properly secure before they boarded the ride. Rebecca Gillepsie took to Facebook to warn others to secure your belongings because this is what could happen.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Strong cold front on the way as Fall officially arrives on Thursday!

Watching a strong cold front for Thursday! Latest data is still showing our next cold front moving south across Oklahoma late Wednesday Night and Thursday. Here’s the weather map Thursday Afternoon showing much cooler temps, gusty north winds! The front will reach OKC after Midnight Wednesday Night and then push all the way into southeastern OK by Thursday afternoon. Behind the front gusty north to northeast winds, temps falling into the 70s with mostly cloudy skies. There’s a very low chance for some light drizzle mainly across northern Oklahoma on Thursday. Fall officially arrives 8:03 PM Thursday Evening. By Friday morning most places drop into the 50s! Happy Fall!
OKLAHOMA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thieves steal AC units from midtown Tulsa gaming, hobby shop mid-heatwave

TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa business is dealing with a late-September Oklahoma heatwave hotter than Charmander’s tail without air conditioning thanks to thieves. Dice Addiction Games on East 11th and near South Yale opened for business Monday morning to find that the store that usually deals with battles involving dragon fire was itself dealing with heat hotter than the Pokémon Charmander’s tail.
TULSA, OK

