Orlando, FL

Baby dolphin rescued off Florida coast cannot return to the wild

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFTS) — SeaWorld Orlando said the baby dolphin in its care for the past nine weeks could not return to the wild. In July 2022, lifeguards with Clearwater Fire and Rescue noticed a dolphin without its mother. The dolphin was found unresponsive and tangled in the remnants of a crab trap.
BIG UPDATE on the Orlando Airport Train to Disney World

There’s been a big update on the situation with the Brightline Train that’ll eventually take passengers around Orlando. We’ve been watching for updates on the train for a while. The train’s station at the Orlando International Airport’s NEW Terminal C is set to open in 2023, but where will the train’s path go from there? There had been some debate and Disney World ultimately canceled the plans to have a station in Disney Springs. Now we’ve got some more news on the plan.
Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022

Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022 – If you’re looking for the best experiences happening in Central Florida in October 2022, we’ve got the guide for you! If you think we’ve missed something, email us at Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here. October is a great month...
Orlando ballroom dancer loses legs after severe case of meningitis

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a whirlwind of a year for Rafael Castellano as he went from a professional dancer in the ballroom to a patient in a hospital bed. As Florida’s health department was monitoring an outbreak of meningitis, a disease that can cause inflammation around the brain and spine, the 32-year-old ended up with a severe case in June that sent him into a coma.
First 'magic mushroom' dispensary in the country opens in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - The first "magic mushroom" dispensary in the country has opened in Florida. Ybor City's Carlos Hermida opened Chillum Mushroom and Hemp Dispensary, which he says it the first legal mushroom dispensary in the U.S. "Magic" mushrooms are illegal – but just like Delta 8 marijuana – the...
Jennifer Kesse disappearance: Orlando Police botched case, says father of Florida woman missing since 2006

Orlando - It's now been 16 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared from Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace and no one's been arrested. Frustrated with the Orlando Police Department's handling of the case, Drew Kesse, Jennifer's father, sued to get access to every file tied to her case. In a new interview with FOX 35 News, Drew Kesse says the department botched the investigation from the moment an officer was sent out when calls were first made about her disappearance in January 2006.
1 Dead After Planes Flip In Orlando Due To Weather

Two airplanes flipped over at Orlando Executive Airport Thursday afternoon. Authorities say the weather is to blame for the unfortunate incident which left one person dead and another seriously injured. According to FOX 35 Orlando, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority spokesperson Carolyn Fennell said one of the planes involved had people...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida

There is a reason why Florida is one of the most loved states in the country and that's because everybody can find something exciting to do here, no matter what their preferences are. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are three amazing ideas for a weekend getaway in Florida.
LIVE RADAR: Showers pop up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing lower rain chances for the next couple of days in Central Florida. Expect a 40% coverage of rain Wednesday afternoon, with some showers starting along the coast in the morning. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. High temperatures will be...
Osceola deputies locate missing St. Cloud woman

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said its deputies have located a St. Cloud woman reported missing. Emely Espinal was found in good health, according to the sheriff’s office. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Chances remain high for Invest 98L to develop | Do...
