Central Florida beaches preparing for rough surf due to Hurricane Fiona
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A big and rough surf will be a concern along Central Florida beaches the next few days. The cause is Hurricane Fiona. Volusia County Beach Safety officials are warning swimmers to stay near open lifeguard towers. "That would scare me and I love the water....
Baby dolphin rescued off Florida coast cannot return to the wild
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFTS) — SeaWorld Orlando said the baby dolphin in its care for the past nine weeks could not return to the wild. In July 2022, lifeguards with Clearwater Fire and Rescue noticed a dolphin without its mother. The dolphin was found unresponsive and tangled in the remnants of a crab trap.
WATCH: Huge monitor lizard climbs up Florida homeowner’s window
A central Florida homeowner spotted an unusual sight on his front porch: a huge monitor lizard peering in through a window.
Pinellas County marina owner closely watching tropical wave headed for the Gulf
Tampa Bay area business owners say they are watching a tropical wave headed for the Gulf of Mexico next week.
Happening Friday: Farm Share food giveaway in Deltona
DELTONA, Fla. — Some Volusia County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Deltona. Organizers said the giveaway will...
BIG UPDATE on the Orlando Airport Train to Disney World
There’s been a big update on the situation with the Brightline Train that’ll eventually take passengers around Orlando. We’ve been watching for updates on the train for a while. The train’s station at the Orlando International Airport’s NEW Terminal C is set to open in 2023, but where will the train’s path go from there? There had been some debate and Disney World ultimately canceled the plans to have a station in Disney Springs. Now we’ve got some more news on the plan.
Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022
Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022 – If you’re looking for the best experiences happening in Central Florida in October 2022, we’ve got the guide for you! If you think we’ve missed something, email us at Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here. October is a great month...
Orlando ballroom dancer loses legs after severe case of meningitis
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a whirlwind of a year for Rafael Castellano as he went from a professional dancer in the ballroom to a patient in a hospital bed. As Florida’s health department was monitoring an outbreak of meningitis, a disease that can cause inflammation around the brain and spine, the 32-year-old ended up with a severe case in June that sent him into a coma.
First 'magic mushroom' dispensary in the country opens in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - The first "magic mushroom" dispensary in the country has opened in Florida. Ybor City's Carlos Hermida opened Chillum Mushroom and Hemp Dispensary, which he says it the first legal mushroom dispensary in the U.S. "Magic" mushrooms are illegal – but just like Delta 8 marijuana – the...
Jennifer Kesse disappearance: Orlando Police botched case, says father of Florida woman missing since 2006
Orlando - It's now been 16 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared from Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace and no one's been arrested. Frustrated with the Orlando Police Department's handling of the case, Drew Kesse, Jennifer's father, sued to get access to every file tied to her case. In a new interview with FOX 35 News, Drew Kesse says the department botched the investigation from the moment an officer was sent out when calls were first made about her disappearance in January 2006.
Hundreds of cans of beer spill onto Florida highway after multiple semis collide
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of cans and cases of Coors Light spilled onto a Florida interstate Wednesday morning after several tractor-trailers collided. Florida Highway Patrol Troop C shared photos of the crash, which happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Hernando County. Tampa ABC affiliate WFTS...
1 Dead After Planes Flip In Orlando Due To Weather
Two airplanes flipped over at Orlando Executive Airport Thursday afternoon. Authorities say the weather is to blame for the unfortunate incident which left one person dead and another seriously injured. According to FOX 35 Orlando, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority spokesperson Carolyn Fennell said one of the planes involved had people...
Wild video shows monitor lizard climbing window in Apopka
APOPKA, Fla. — VIDEO: Frank Crowder via TMX. Wild video shows a massive monitor lizard climbing the window of a home in Apopka. See the shocking footage above.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
There is a reason why Florida is one of the most loved states in the country and that's because everybody can find something exciting to do here, no matter what their preferences are. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are three amazing ideas for a weekend getaway in Florida.
LIVE RADAR: Showers pop up in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing lower rain chances for the next couple of days in Central Florida. Expect a 40% coverage of rain Wednesday afternoon, with some showers starting along the coast in the morning. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. High temperatures will be...
Central Florida firefighter had leg amputated, is on ventilator after 'tragic' motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A blood drive is being held for a Seminole County firefighter seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon. Firefighter Connor Fernandez of the Seminole County Fire Department was in a motorcycle crash in Altamonte Springs, resulting in life-threatening injuries. According to the fire department, Fernandez...
Florida child struck by lightning while rowing in Lake Fairview fights for his life
ORLANDO, Fla. - A child remains in the hospital, recovering from Thursday’s rowing accident. Fire rescue officials say a bolt of lightning that struck near the boat caused it to capsize. According to K9 MC of Winter Park, a local motorcycle philanthropic group, the child celebrated his 12th birthday...
PHOTOS: Ambulance involved in crash near St. Pete intersection
Authorities are working to clear the scene of a crash involving an ambulance and SUV in St. Petersburg Thursday afternoon.
Jogger attacked on Florida trail, 19-year-old arrested: deputies
Deputies arrested a 19-year-old man who allegedly attacked a jogger in Central Florida on Monday evening, WESH reported.
Osceola deputies locate missing St. Cloud woman
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said its deputies have located a St. Cloud woman reported missing. Emely Espinal was found in good health, according to the sheriff’s office. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Chances remain high for Invest 98L to develop | Do...
