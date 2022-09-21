ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Donald Trump
Tom Mcclintock
House Speaker Trump? It's not as far-fetched as you think

In a political era that often feels closer to "The Twilight Zone" than "The West Wing," consider this possibility: Speaker of the House Donald Trump. While it may not be the likeliest scenario to result from the 2022 midterms, there is a narrow path through which the former president could well become the next speaker.
Trump proposed a 'Dreamer' pathway to citizenship — Democrats said 'no'

Vice President Kamala Harris recently muddled through an interview with NBC's Chuck Todd. She raised eyebrows with her repeated assertion that the Southern border is secure, which is not true. But she also called on Congress to create a pathway to citizenship for those who are undocumented. The irony is that it was Democrats, not Republicans, who killed the last, best chance to create that pathway, at least for "Dreamers."
Pavlich: Dems set the standard on illegal immigration

Republican governors bearing the brunt of President Biden's illegal immigration fiasco are fighting back by holding administration officials and Democrats accountable to their own standards. In August, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) started taking Democrats at their word and began sending immigrants to sanctuary cities. In particular, they made...
50 DAYS: Trump gives Democrats new hope for Senate

With 50 days to go until the 2022 midterm elections, Democrats are riding a wave of enthusiasm, while Republicans are looking to rebound from a grueling primary season and recast the fight for control of Congress as a referendum on President Biden and his party. The contours of the midterms...
White House sees opportunity in GOP 'fumble' on abortion

The tension among Republicans about how to message on abortion is handing over an opportunity for the White House and Democrats to pounce on the GOP over an issue they see as an advantage in the November midterms. President Biden has sought to seize on the opportunity, showing that Democrats...
