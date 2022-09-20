ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It is what it is': Controversial interception ends comeback attempt as Eastern Washington falls to Montana State 38-35

What actually happened at the Montana State 40-yard line on Roos Field with 82 seconds remaining in regulation Saturday is something that may never quite be settled. MSU coach Brent Vigen said he was glad the officials “got it right,” that Bobcats linebacker Danny Uluilakepa intercepted Gunner Talkington’s throw on a fourth-and-14 play.
BOZEMAN, MT
nbcrightnow.com

City of Spokane settles with David Novak's family for $4 million

SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of a man killed by police in 2019 settled with the city of Spokane for $4 million the day the case was set to go to trial. David Novak was shot and killed by Officer Brandon Rankin on January 7, 2019 after neighbors reported Novak was shooting at them. Novak was unarmed.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Police investigating murder in Sandpoint hotel room

SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police are investigating an alleged homicide on Wednesday night. Police say they got a call from someone reporting a suspicious death at the Best Western Edgewater hotel. When deputies got there, they found an 86-year-old woman deceased in her hotel room. Police believe she was strangled...
SANDPOINT, ID
nbcrightnow.com

1 dead after Chicago explosion and building collapse that sent 8 to the hospital

One person is dead after an explosion sent eight people to hospitals and caused the collapse of a nearby building in Chicago on Tuesday, officials said. The individual, who was the most seriously injured person in the Tuesday explosion, succumbed to his injuries on Friday, according to a tweet from the Chicago Fire Department.
CHICAGO, IL
nbcrightnow.com

Arrest warrant issued for Charles Bergman

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash.- A nationwide extradition arrest warrant has been issued out of Lincoln County for Charles Bergman, the husband of missing Moses Lake woman, Theresa Bergman, who was found dead Thursday. Charles Bergman is wanted for suspicion of murder in the 1st degree relating to the death of his...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Spokane police officer on leave following rape allegations

SPOKANE, Wash. - An officer from the Spokane Police Department (SPD) is on administrative leave amid allegations he raped a Spokane County Sheriff's deputy in 2019. According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Officer Andrew Richmond was placed on administrative leave in July after an anonymous letter was sent to the Sheriff’s Office detailing the sexual assault of a female deputy.
SPOKANE, WA

