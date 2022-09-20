Read full article on original website
'It is what it is': Controversial interception ends comeback attempt as Eastern Washington falls to Montana State 38-35
What actually happened at the Montana State 40-yard line on Roos Field with 82 seconds remaining in regulation Saturday is something that may never quite be settled. MSU coach Brent Vigen said he was glad the officials “got it right,” that Bobcats linebacker Danny Uluilakepa intercepted Gunner Talkington’s throw on a fourth-and-14 play.
EWU notebook: Montana State's Tommy Mellott leaves with injury; Micah Smith gets running game going
After preparing all week for the Montana State Bobcats to heavily use two quarterbacks against them Saturday in Cheney, the Eastern Washington Eagles’ saw a much more one-dimensional offense after Tommy Mellott went down hard at the end of the first quarter. Mellott, MSU’s starting quarterback, slid at the...
Eastern Washington's Anthany Smith leads defense in senior season, ready to 'go until the clock hits zero'
Around the Eastern Washington football program, it is clear how much Anthany Smith means to the team. On the field, in his career he has returned an interception for a touchdown and also has made 17 tackles in a game. He was chosen this year as one of the team’s four captains.
As Gonzaga honors former standout Sophie Whittle, she and other women's players reflect on impact of Serena Williams
The most decorated and winningest player in the history of Gonzaga tennis had a banner hung in her honor inside of the Stevens Center on Saturday before the second day of the Gonzaga Hidden Duel Tournament. “It’s really special,” Whittle said. “I don’t really have any other words other than...
Spokane begins $4M pond filtration project, including improved disc golf course
(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane reports that construction has begun on the Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility and the work necessitates the Sept. 26 closure of the Downriver Disc Golf Course and the TJ Meenach watercraft access area. The $4 million project includes construction of 10...
City of Spokane settles with David Novak's family for $4 million
SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of a man killed by police in 2019 settled with the city of Spokane for $4 million the day the case was set to go to trial. David Novak was shot and killed by Officer Brandon Rankin on January 7, 2019 after neighbors reported Novak was shooting at them. Novak was unarmed.
Police investigating murder in Sandpoint hotel room
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police are investigating an alleged homicide on Wednesday night. Police say they got a call from someone reporting a suspicious death at the Best Western Edgewater hotel. When deputies got there, they found an 86-year-old woman deceased in her hotel room. Police believe she was strangled...
1 dead after Chicago explosion and building collapse that sent 8 to the hospital
One person is dead after an explosion sent eight people to hospitals and caused the collapse of a nearby building in Chicago on Tuesday, officials said. The individual, who was the most seriously injured person in the Tuesday explosion, succumbed to his injuries on Friday, according to a tweet from the Chicago Fire Department.
Arrest warrant issued for Charles Bergman
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash.- A nationwide extradition arrest warrant has been issued out of Lincoln County for Charles Bergman, the husband of missing Moses Lake woman, Theresa Bergman, who was found dead Thursday. Charles Bergman is wanted for suspicion of murder in the 1st degree relating to the death of his...
Spokane police officer on leave following rape allegations
SPOKANE, Wash. - An officer from the Spokane Police Department (SPD) is on administrative leave amid allegations he raped a Spokane County Sheriff's deputy in 2019. According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Officer Andrew Richmond was placed on administrative leave in July after an anonymous letter was sent to the Sheriff’s Office detailing the sexual assault of a female deputy.
