Henry Rollins has toured the world as a spoken word artist. “Diatribist, confessor, provocateur, humorist, even motivational speaker,” The Washington Post said. And Entertainment Weekly asked: “Is there anything this guy can’t do?” On the “Good To See You 2022” tour, Rollins will recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months. It’s been an interesting time to say the least and he’s got some great stories to tell. Doors open at 7 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNT, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO