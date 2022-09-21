ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, VA

WDBJ7.com

Henry County Fair returns for second year

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Fair is back for its second year and has even more to offer this go-round. This year, there will be concerts every night and the Pompeyo Family Dog Show from America’s Got Talent will be there to perform. There will also be...
wfxrtv.com

Feeding Southwest Virginia to host event for Hunger Action Month

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — September is Hunger Action Month, and Feeding Southwest Virginia is joining in the national campaign to highlight awareness of food insecurity. According to the organization, it is time to bring together voices in the community to examine, discuss, and build better partnerships — in hopes that it will provide an integrated and collaborative approach for more equitable access to nutritious food for all in the community.
thecarrollnews.com

Land of the free, home of the brave

A helicopter awaits its spray applicator tanks being filled. Project Mountain Pride is seeking input, be it for or against aerial spraying in Carroll. Pollster Katie Gwinn, a tiny farm owner in Laurel Fork, launched the effort in part out of concern about the fate of small farms here in Carroll County after seeing scores of farmers in the last five years shut down and sell out, mostly to big out-of-state corporations.
WDBJ7.com

Virginia adds historic sites to Virginia Landmarks Register

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) has added nine new sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Martinsville Historic District in the City of Martinsville. It was originally listed in 1998, but updates to the nomination have been approved. The buildings were constructed in the early to mid-twentieth century.
carolinacoastonline.com

Matthew Williams, 43; service held

Matthew David “Matt” Williams, 43, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his home. He was born in Salem, Virginia on September 28, 1978. Matt graduated from West Carteret High School and received his Bachelor of Science in hospitality management from East Carolina University.
whee.net

Car chase becomes fatal

The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred around 4 p.m. Thursday on Route 8 at the intersection with Ashby Drive. The crash occurred while the vehicle was being pursued by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office. The fleeing vehicle, a stolen 1987 Jeep Commanche, was traveling...
shorttrackscene.com

McCarty fastest, 12 drivers sent to rear in Martinsville qualifying

MARTINSVILLE, VA – Bobby McCarty was fastest in qualifying on Friday night at Martinsville Speedway and will lead the first heat race to the green flag. McCarty’s 19.748 was a new track record for the Late Model Stock Cars at Martinsville Speedway. He beat out Chase Burrow, who also eclipsed the old track record and Mike Looney for the pole.
WSET

'Well deserved': Patrick & Henry Community College wins National Award

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Patrick and Henry Community College (P&HCC) Advanced Manufacturing program has won the first Rural Community College Alliance (RCCA) Innovation and Access Award. They won this award for its partnership with Festo Didactic and the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3). "We know we have an...
Politics
smithmountainlake.com

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE EVENTS

Henry Rollins has toured the world as a spoken word artist. “Diatribist, confessor, provocateur, humorist, even motivational speaker,” The Washington Post said. And Entertainment Weekly asked: “Is there anything this guy can’t do?” On the “Good To See You 2022” tour, Rollins will recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months. It’s been an interesting time to say the least and he’s got some great stories to tell. Doors open at 7 p.m.
WSET

So cute: Bedford Police welcomes five new 'up and coming' officers this summer

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — As summer comes to a close, the Bedford Police Department said they had five great surprises this year between April and September. "We call them our littlest angels," the department wrote on Facebook. "1 Sergeant, 3 officers, and 1 civilian all drank from the same water hose and now there are 5 up-and-coming police officers."
