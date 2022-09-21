Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Henry County Fair returns for second year
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Fair is back for its second year and has even more to offer this go-round. This year, there will be concerts every night and the Pompeyo Family Dog Show from America’s Got Talent will be there to perform. There will also be...
WSET
Fall Fling is "One Big Day of Everything You Can Think Of"
BEDFORD, Va (WSET) — The 2022 Fall Fling and Harvest For Hope Festival is next month. You can check it out on October 1 at Falling Creek Park in Bedford. Emily finds out why this is "one big day of everything you can think of."
wfxrtv.com
Feeding Southwest Virginia to host event for Hunger Action Month
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — September is Hunger Action Month, and Feeding Southwest Virginia is joining in the national campaign to highlight awareness of food insecurity. According to the organization, it is time to bring together voices in the community to examine, discuss, and build better partnerships — in hopes that it will provide an integrated and collaborative approach for more equitable access to nutritious food for all in the community.
WSET
Danville's Peyton Sellers takes checkers in Valleystar 300 at Martinsville Speedway
Peyton Sellers has done just about all there is to do as a Late Model Stock Car driver. He’s won track championships at South Boston Speedway and Dominion Raceway, Virginia state championships, three Virginia Late Model Triple Crowns, and two NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national championships. Despite...
Roanoke Valley Senior Golf Tour Wrapping Up Another Successful Season
Golf continues to hold its own in terms of popularity among amateur players. While the PGA, LPGA, European and LIV Tours continue to shatter records monthly in terms of heretofore unheard-of monetary purses and the Golf Channel is bringing most TOURS to the airwaves each week, amateur golf still has its place with the diehards […]
WATCH: Fight breaks out between drivers during race at Martinsville Speedway
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — Tempers boiled over during the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday afternoon. As can be seen in the video, Andrew Grady had to be carried away after attacking Davey Callihan while he was still inside of his car. Both racers placed toward the bottom pole positions of Heat […]
thecarrollnews.com
Land of the free, home of the brave
A helicopter awaits its spray applicator tanks being filled. Project Mountain Pride is seeking input, be it for or against aerial spraying in Carroll. Pollster Katie Gwinn, a tiny farm owner in Laurel Fork, launched the effort in part out of concern about the fate of small farms here in Carroll County after seeing scores of farmers in the last five years shut down and sell out, mostly to big out-of-state corporations.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia adds historic sites to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) has added nine new sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Martinsville Historic District in the City of Martinsville. It was originally listed in 1998, but updates to the nomination have been approved. The buildings were constructed in the early to mid-twentieth century.
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Fosters and volunteers needed at Bedford Humane Society
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Deisel is what we would call a foster fail, but he’s Carolyn William’s foster fail. She’s a volunteer with the Bedford Humane Society and joins WFXR News to talk about the need for foster families and volunteers. If you’re interested in volunteering...
carolinacoastonline.com
Matthew Williams, 43; service held
Matthew David “Matt” Williams, 43, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his home. He was born in Salem, Virginia on September 28, 1978. Matt graduated from West Carteret High School and received his Bachelor of Science in hospitality management from East Carolina University.
whee.net
Car chase becomes fatal
The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred around 4 p.m. Thursday on Route 8 at the intersection with Ashby Drive. The crash occurred while the vehicle was being pursued by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office. The fleeing vehicle, a stolen 1987 Jeep Commanche, was traveling...
shorttrackscene.com
McCarty fastest, 12 drivers sent to rear in Martinsville qualifying
MARTINSVILLE, VA – Bobby McCarty was fastest in qualifying on Friday night at Martinsville Speedway and will lead the first heat race to the green flag. McCarty’s 19.748 was a new track record for the Late Model Stock Cars at Martinsville Speedway. He beat out Chase Burrow, who also eclipsed the old track record and Mike Looney for the pole.
WSET
City of Roanoke unveils historical marker in remembrance of the lynching of Thomas Smith
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday evening, a historical marker was placed in the City of Roanoke in remembrance of Thomas Smith. Smith was lynched 129 years ago to the day according to the marker. The marker reads:. "On September 21, 1893, a white mob lynched a young Black...
WSET
Two students injured after school bus crashes on River Road in Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Two students were injured after a school bus crashed in Henry County on Friday morning. Director of Communications for the Henry County Public Schools Monica Hatchett said the incident happened just before 8:15 a.m. Hatchett said Bus 113 was traveling down River Road towards...
WSET
Craving caffeine? Duck Donuts to give away free coffee on National Coffee Day
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Duck Donuts is offering its guests the perfect way to kick start the morning or cure the mid-day slump. In celebration of National Coffee Day, Thursday, Sept. 29, any guest who visits Duck Donuts can enjoy a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with the purchase of a donut.
WSET
'Well deserved': Patrick & Henry Community College wins National Award
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Patrick and Henry Community College (P&HCC) Advanced Manufacturing program has won the first Rural Community College Alliance (RCCA) Innovation and Access Award. They won this award for its partnership with Festo Didactic and the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3). "We know we have an...
smithmountainlake.com
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE EVENTS
Henry Rollins has toured the world as a spoken word artist. “Diatribist, confessor, provocateur, humorist, even motivational speaker,” The Washington Post said. And Entertainment Weekly asked: “Is there anything this guy can’t do?” On the “Good To See You 2022” tour, Rollins will recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months. It’s been an interesting time to say the least and he’s got some great stories to tell. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Franklin News Post
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Rocky Mount.
WSET
Rocky Mount Police Department received appreciation gifts for their officers
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Rocky Mount Police department thanked a team for appreciation towards officers. They thanked Angie McGhee and the Franklin County Home Team. Police said that the company wanted to recognize its officers for the great job they do every day in helping to keep the citizens of Rocky Mount safe.
WSET
So cute: Bedford Police welcomes five new 'up and coming' officers this summer
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — As summer comes to a close, the Bedford Police Department said they had five great surprises this year between April and September. "We call them our littlest angels," the department wrote on Facebook. "1 Sergeant, 3 officers, and 1 civilian all drank from the same water hose and now there are 5 up-and-coming police officers."
