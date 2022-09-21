Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin Patch
The history of Detroit's Auto Show
Detroit News
Thieves break into American Coney Island, steal empty cash register
Thieves broke into Detroit's iconic American Coney Island Thursday morning but they didn't get much − only an empty cash register. The break-in, which may have been part of a string of break-ins downtown, happened around 5:35 a.m. at the restaurant on West Lafayette Boulevard. The cash register didn't contain any money since the business was closed when the break-in occurred, a restaurant spokesperson said.
Police investigating break-in at American Coney Island in Detroit
Police are investigating a break-in at American Coney Island in Detroit. We're told the break-in happened at a side door of the American Coney Island business.
Decomposed body falls out of trash bin during garbage truck pickup in Michigan
DETROIT — A decomposed body fell out of a trash bin during a garbage truck pickup in Detroit, Michigan. According to WJBK, a body was found by a garbage truck worker who was picking up trash Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m. Police told WJBK that the worker was emptying...
Detroit’s Good Cakes & Bakes expands into former abandoned building
The bakery will use the new space for a commercial kitchen, office, fulfillment center, and community baking classes
Detroit News
Landfill search extended for body of missing Eastpointe teen
Lenox Township – The search for the body of a 17-year-old Eastpointe girl in a mountainous Metro Detroit landfill has been extended again and will continue for at least another two weeks as Detroit police officials look for the deceased teen. Operation Zion was launched in May after Detroit...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Memorial barbecue planned for slain Detroit Officer Loren Courts
DETROIT – A memorial barbecue is planned for slain Detroit Officer Loren Courts, who lost his life in the line of duty back in July. The barbecue will be held at the Berkley American Legion on Saturday (Oct. 8) at 4 p.m. Gates, beer tent, and lounge will be open at noon.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit garbage truck worker finds decomposed body in trash can
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A body was found by a garbage truck worker picking up trash Wednesday afternoon in Detroit. According to police, the employee was emptying cans in front of homes around 4 p.m. when he saw a body fall into the truck near Albion near Sturgis. Police said...
fox2detroit.com
Oxford school massacre updates • 3 juveniles charged in Fraser teen's death • Blight near Detroit daycare
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - Ethan Crumbley is back in court for his monthly adult jail review, the required hearing that juveniles staying in an adult facility must have for a judge to assess the needs of the person incarcerated. And Circuit Court Judge presiding over the decisions has maintained that...
Brother accused of shooting, killing decorated Detroit boxer
The search continues for a man accused in the shooting death of his own brother. It happened Monday night at a home on Stout St. on Detroit's west side.
fox2detroit.com
Irate man carrying baby barefoot rants at Detroit police, tries to steal cruiser on video
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Maria Mariweather couldn't believe what she was seeing - a man ranting while carrying a baby and yelling at police officers on Detroit's west side. Mariweather captured the disturbing scene on her phone. "This is the part right here - I’m like oh my God," she...
Thieves Steal Ford Mustangs, Again, From The Flat Rock Assembly Plant
Car thefts continue to plague Ford, with thieves getting away with over a dozen Mustangs last week. It’s the latest in a string of brazen larcenies that have targeted automakers in recent months. Thieves stole 12 to 15 new Mustangs around 2 a.m. on September 13, and police have...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit boxer murdered by brother with shotgun during argument, officials say
DETROIT – A Detroit boxer was murdered by his brother with a shotgun during an argument earlier this week, officials said. Police were called around 6:20 p.m. Monday (Sept. 19) to a home in the 9300 block of Stout Street on Detroit’s west side. They found Isiah Jones,...
WILX-TV
Of Heumann Interest: Ann Emmerich’s family broadcasting ties
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Of Heumann Interest story is a little different. It’s not a sports story, but the story of one family that produced two notable Michigan broadcasters. When I was a kid in Detroit, one of my broadcast idols was a man named Jerry...
Dearborn Press & Guide
8-month-old likely overdosed on fentanyl while at babysitter’s house in Dearborn Heights
An accidental fentanyl overdose, which likely occurred while an 8-month-old girl was in the care of her babysitter in Dearborn Heights, has died according to her mother. The mother of baby J’ream said her daughter was a “bubbly” little girl prior to the overdose. After J’ream died,...
Detroit church robbed of donations set to be raffled during fundraiser
Volunteers at St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church in Detroit's Poletown neighborhood say they were robbed earlier this week.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Decomposed body falls from trash bin during garbage truck pick-up in Detroit
DETROIT – A decomposed body fell out of a bin while a garbage truck was picking up trash Wednesday in Detroit. The discovery was made at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 21) in the 19600 block of Albion Avenue on the city’s east side. Officials said a garbage truck...
Financially struggling Detroit church robbed of donations ahead of charity event
An alleged thief made off with dozens of items from St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church in Detroit ahead of a fundraiser, churchgoers say. As reported by WXYZ, parishioners said various donated items, such a flat screen TV and other expensive items
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit you want to see what a good burger should taste like. All of these places are approved by locals and we all know that if a local personal recommends a restaurants, then the food has to be really good. However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out yourself.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Thief caught with stolen electronics, chargers, one beer in Grosse Pointe Farms
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. – A man suspected of stealing from residents in Grosse Pointe Farms was caught by police while in possession of multiple electronic devices, chargers, and one bottle of beer. Police were called Wednesday morning (Sept. 21) to a home in the area of Grosse Pointe...
Detroit man convicted in 2020 shooting death at Erebus haunted house sentenced to 17 years behind bars
A shooter convicted in the 2020 murder of a 29-year-old guest standing outside a haunted house attraction in Pontiac was sentenced to at least 17 years in prison, officials announced on Tuesday.
