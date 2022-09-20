Read full article on original website
Tuscaloosa City School Employees’ Raises to Go Into Effect in October
The Tuscaloosa City School Board unanimously approved raises for TCS employees at Tuesday night's school board meeting that will go into effect on October 1. According to TCS Core Notes newsletter, TCS employees can expect raises between 4 percent and 20.81 percent, based off of raise approved by the state. The release stated educators who have worked the longest will receive the highest percent raise.
City of Tuscaloosa, Landowners in Legal Battle Over Western Riverwalk Property
The city of Tuscaloosa and property owners are engaged in a legal battle over the forced acquisition of four acres of land necessary for the development of the Western Riverwalk, the Thread has learned. The Tuscaloosa Riverwalk already stretches almost three miles from the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater eastwards past Manderson Landing,...
Northport Votes to Increase Fees for Water, Sewer and Garbage Service
The Northport City Council unanimously voted to raise the fees it charges for water, sewer and garbage service, which will increase utility bills for all customers beginning in January. As the Thread reported last earlier this month, the resolutions passed Monday will not raise the per-gallon rate the city charges...
Eutaw Gets New Spiller Furniture Store Downtown
Friday, September 16th the brand new Spiller Furniture store in Eutaw held their grand opening event. The store employs staff who are all from the Greene County area according to President of Spiller Furniture Shane Spiller. "We're excited about the new store that we've got in Eutaw. We got 8,000...
Stillman College Receives $2.7 Million EDA Grant to Develop Cybersecurity Training Center
Tuscaloosa's Stillman College was awarded a $2.7 million grant from the United States Economic Development Administration that will allow the college to renovate Geneva Hall into a cybersecurity and information technology training center. According to a press release from the College, the project will establish a cybersecurity and information technology...
City of Tuscaloosa Threatens to Close Bars, Arrest Owners and Staff for Overcrowding
The city of Tuscaloosa is ready to take drastic steps to prevent overcrowding in its bars, including closing businesses for 24 hours and arresting staff, city attorney Scott Holmes said in a letter last week. In a letter dated September 16th, Holmes said just a few weeks into this college...
Beloved Country Restaurant in Northport Temporarily Closes Due to Staffing Shortage
Mae's Southern Cafe Soul Food n BBQ, located on Highway 43 in Northport, temporarily shut down operations while the restaurant works out several issues. Chatter surrounding the closure from supporting patrons took place in a Northport Facebook group Thursday morning. Representatives from Mae's confirmed to the Tuscaloosa Thread that the...
Aliceville Toddler Severely Hurt, Pit Bull Killed in Thursday Morning Mauling
A 3-year-old was badly injured by a pit bull that bystanders ultimately had to shoot dead in West Alabama Thursday morning, police told the Thread. Tonnie Jones, the chief of police in Aliceville, Alabama, said officers were made aware of a dog attack at a home in the area just before 7 a.m. Thursday.
Police Respond to 3rd Tuscaloosa School in 6 Days on Unfounded Threat
Police in Tuscaloosa responded to an ultimately unfounded threat at Westlawn Middle School Monday morning -- the third time in six days officers have been dispatched to a city school. In a post to Facebook Monday morning, the department said they received a call reporting an active threat at Westlawn...
“Vulnerable, Elderly” Woman Badly Hurt In “Completely Random” Attack At Tuscaloosa Publix
A Tuscaloosa woman will require multiple surgeries after she was viciously, randomly beaten at the Publix supermarket on the Strip, according to court documents filed Thursday afternoon. In a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, University of Alabama Police said they were called to the store just after 4 p.m....
BREAKING: Tuscaloosa POW Reportedly Free After Over 100 Days in Russian Captivity
Alex Drueke, the Tuscaloosa man who was captured by Russian forces in Ukraine in June, is free and soon to return to the United States after being held captive for 104 days. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, Drueke and fellow Alabama resident and Andy Huynh went missing on June 9 following a battle near the town of Izbytske in Ukraine.
Bite This: Tuscaloosa Jack’s New Menu Item Includes Southern Staple
The Tuscaloosa’s Jack’s has recently launched a new menu item that has been devoured by Alabamians. So, I can’t miss out on this excitement. Now there is a collaboration between Jack’s and Wickles Pickles. So this new menu item at Jack’s truly caught my attention. For $6.79 you can get the Wickles Pickles Bacon Burger plus fries.
Tuscaloosa Program to Boost Children’s Reading Urgently Needs Volunteers
Reading Allies Tuscaloosa, a program created to help children read at their grade level, is set to resume next week and volunteers are urgently needed to help accomplish their mission. Volunteers with the program are deployed within the Tuscaloosa City and Tuscaloosa County school districts to get classes of students...
Deputies Arrest Several Students After Thursday Brawl at Tuscaloosa County High
Several juveniles were arrested Thursday morning following a fight at Tuscaloosa County High School, police have confirmed to the Thread. According to Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, TCSO deputies and Northport Police officers were called to assist a school resource officer who requested backup after a fight broke out on campus.
Your Daily News Outlook
1) Habitat for Humanity is continuing their job training program with the Technology Academy and is taking a delegation of five from the Tuscaloosa City Schools, a local builder Brock Porter and Donnie Jones of West Alabama Works as well as Habitat staff to Greeley CO. Habitat Director Ellen Potts describes the trip as an opportunity to examine a unique program in the city of 107,000 residents where the jobs training program is only in their alternative school.
Narcotics Agents in Tuscaloosa Catch Couple with 2 Pounds of Marijuana, $17,000 Cash
Agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force arrested a couple after finding over two pounds of marijuana and almost $18,000 cash at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex last week. According to a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread Monday, the incident occurred at an apartment complex in the 1600 block...
PHOTOS: Tuscaloosa Realty Company Lists Unrecognizable Leland Lanes for $1.75 Million
Alberta City's iconic Leland Lanes bowling alley is officially on the market, available now for a whopping $1.75 million. The bowling alley was built in 1959 and opened its doors the next year, serving the Alberta area and broader Tuscaloosa community for almost 60 years before closing its doors in May 2019 after Bowlero opened on McFarland Boulevard in April 2019.
BREAKING: Tuscaloosa County Deputies Searching for Runaway 12-Year-Old
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a runaway 12-year-old Tuesday night, according to an alert sent to phones in the area. The message said the child is a 12-year-old Black boy. He was last seen wearing red glasses, a blue jersey, blue jeans and a black backpack. Anyone...
Where To Find The Cheapest Gas In West Alabama
We've been having a wild year when it comes to gas prices in West Alabama. Prices grew so high that people in Alabama were going through extreme measures just to avoid the gas pump. Would you ride a horse to work if it meant you didn't have to visit the...
Tuscaloosa Mother Organizes Anti Gun Violence Rally
Saturday, September 24th Shelton State Community College, Spades Restaurant, The Tuscaloosa Branch of the NAACP and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa will participate in a Stop Gun The Violence Rally at Snow Hinton Park. The rally was initiated by mothers affected by gun violence in West Alabama. "I want to reach out...
