ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa City School Employees’ Raises to Go Into Effect in October

The Tuscaloosa City School Board unanimously approved raises for TCS employees at Tuesday night's school board meeting that will go into effect on October 1. According to TCS Core Notes newsletter, TCS employees can expect raises between 4 percent and 20.81 percent, based off of raise approved by the state. The release stated educators who have worked the longest will receive the highest percent raise.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Eutaw Gets New Spiller Furniture Store Downtown

Friday, September 16th the brand new Spiller Furniture store in Eutaw held their grand opening event. The store employs staff who are all from the Greene County area according to President of Spiller Furniture Shane Spiller. "We're excited about the new store that we've got in Eutaw. We got 8,000...
EUTAW, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Northport, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
City
Mobile, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Maddox
Alt 101.7

Bite This: Tuscaloosa Jack’s New Menu Item Includes Southern Staple

The Tuscaloosa’s Jack’s has recently launched a new menu item that has been devoured by Alabamians. So, I can’t miss out on this excitement. Now there is a collaboration between Jack’s and Wickles Pickles. So this new menu item at Jack’s truly caught my attention. For $6.79 you can get the Wickles Pickles Bacon Burger plus fries.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham City#Fire Department
Alt 101.7

Deputies Arrest Several Students After Thursday Brawl at Tuscaloosa County High

Several juveniles were arrested Thursday morning following a fight at Tuscaloosa County High School, police have confirmed to the Thread. According to Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, TCSO deputies and Northport Police officers were called to assist a school resource officer who requested backup after a fight broke out on campus.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Alt 101.7

Your Daily News Outlook

1) Habitat for Humanity is continuing their job training program with the Technology Academy and is taking a delegation of five from the Tuscaloosa City Schools, a local builder Brock Porter and Donnie Jones of West Alabama Works as well as Habitat staff to Greeley CO. Habitat Director Ellen Potts describes the trip as an opportunity to examine a unique program in the city of 107,000 residents where the jobs training program is only in their alternative school.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
Alt 101.7

PHOTOS: Tuscaloosa Realty Company Lists Unrecognizable Leland Lanes for $1.75 Million

Alberta City's iconic Leland Lanes bowling alley is officially on the market, available now for a whopping $1.75 million. The bowling alley was built in 1959 and opened its doors the next year, serving the Alberta area and broader Tuscaloosa community for almost 60 years before closing its doors in May 2019 after Bowlero opened on McFarland Boulevard in April 2019.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Where To Find The Cheapest Gas In West Alabama

We've been having a wild year when it comes to gas prices in West Alabama. Prices grew so high that people in Alabama were going through extreme measures just to avoid the gas pump. Would you ride a horse to work if it meant you didn't have to visit the...
ALABAMA STATE
Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa Mother Organizes Anti Gun Violence Rally

Saturday, September 24th Shelton State Community College, Spades Restaurant, The Tuscaloosa Branch of the NAACP and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa will participate in a Stop Gun The Violence Rally at Snow Hinton Park. The rally was initiated by mothers affected by gun violence in West Alabama. "I want to reach out...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa, AL
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://alt1017.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy