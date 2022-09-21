Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson
Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
Patriots Reportedly Hosted A Familiar Face On Tuesday
The New England Patriots got their first win of the season on Sunday afternoon with a hard-fought victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mac Jones and company moved the ball with ease against a hurting Steelers defense en route to a 17-14 victory. After taking a few days to assess the roster, the team is reportedly hosting a notable veteran.
CBS Sports
Patriots, Raiders trade: New England sends offensive tackle Justin Herron to Vegas, per report
The cross-pollination between Josh McDaniels' Raiders and Bill Belichick's Patriots has a new chapter. This time, the two clubs have struck a deal on a trade that will second offensive tackle Justin Herron to Las Vegas, which also involves the teams flipping draft picks, according to the NFL Network. As it relates to the specific pick swap, SI.com reports that the Patriots get a 2024 sixth-round selection, while the Raiders get a 2024 seventh-rounder along with Herron.
What the Ravens are saying about the Patriots ahead of New England’s home opener
The Ravens discussed Bill Belichick's smile, putting pressure on Mac Jones, and their hopes that it won't rain like last year. After picking up a close win against the Steelers last week, the Patriots are set to host another AFC rival on Sunday. New England will take on the Baltimore...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tom Brady makes another denial about infamous quarterback quote
Tom Brady has issued another denial regarding his infamous quote. During an appearance last year on LeBron James’ HBO show “The Shop,” Brady shared what his reaction was to another NFL team choosing to stick with their quarterback rather than sign him. “One of the teams, they...
NBC Sports
Wilfork wants to address Patriots ahead of Ravens game
Vince Wilfork will be immortalized in New England when he is officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday. Before the ceremony, the two-time Super Bowl champion hopes to send a message to the team. At Gillette Stadium for his Patriots Hall red jacket fitting, Wilfork expressed his...
Wild Final Play of Browns-Steelers Was Ultimate Bad Beat
Cleveland’s defense wound up scoring a very notable touchdown on a failed trick play by Pittsburgh.
Bill Belichick discusses Patriots’ interest in Lamar Jackson
It was well known leading up to the 2018 NFL draft that the Patriots had then rookie quarterback, Lamar Jackson in for a pre-draft visit. At the time, the team was reportedly impressed with their visit with Jackson and it seemed like a fair assumption that they would have a great opportunity to draft him with picks 23 and 31 in the first round. With Tom Brady getting older and presumably retiring sooner than later, (boy, was that wrong) the Patriots needed a solid candidate to replace him when the time inevitably came.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Wednesday Practice News
Just recently, a report emerged suggesting Tom Brady would be taking Wednesdays off this season. That report dropped over the weekend, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already changed their mind. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers made a "new decision" on Brady today.
Tom Brady clearly bothered by injured ring finger on throwing hand
TAMPA ― Tom Brady was busy Thursday shaking off an injury to the ring finger on his right throwing hand. And shaking. And shaking. Over and over again during the portion of practice open to the media, Brady would grip a football, throw a pass and then look down at his hand before shaking it.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0