NFL

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson

Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Hosted A Familiar Face On Tuesday

The New England Patriots got their first win of the season on Sunday afternoon with a hard-fought victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mac Jones and company moved the ball with ease against a hurting Steelers defense en route to a 17-14 victory. After taking a few days to assess the roster, the team is reportedly hosting a notable veteran.
NFL
CBS Sports

Patriots, Raiders trade: New England sends offensive tackle Justin Herron to Vegas, per report

The cross-pollination between Josh McDaniels' Raiders and Bill Belichick's Patriots has a new chapter. This time, the two clubs have struck a deal on a trade that will second offensive tackle Justin Herron to Las Vegas, which also involves the teams flipping draft picks, according to the NFL Network. As it relates to the specific pick swap, SI.com reports that the Patriots get a 2024 sixth-round selection, while the Raiders get a 2024 seventh-rounder along with Herron.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tom Brady
Tom Brady
Person
Gisele Bündchen
Person
Larry Fitzgerald
NBC Sports

Wilfork wants to address Patriots ahead of Ravens game

Vince Wilfork will be immortalized in New England when he is officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday. Before the ceremony, the two-time Super Bowl champion hopes to send a message to the team. At Gillette Stadium for his Patriots Hall red jacket fitting, Wilfork expressed his...
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Bill Belichick discusses Patriots’ interest in Lamar Jackson

It was well known leading up to the 2018 NFL draft that the Patriots had then rookie quarterback, Lamar Jackson in for a pre-draft visit. At the time, the team was reportedly impressed with their visit with Jackson and it seemed like a fair assumption that they would have a great opportunity to draft him with picks 23 and 31 in the first round. With Tom Brady getting older and presumably retiring sooner than later, (boy, was that wrong) the Patriots needed a solid candidate to replace him when the time inevitably came.
NFL
#Buccaneers#Saints#American Football#Bucs
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Wednesday Practice News

Just recently, a report emerged suggesting Tom Brady would be taking Wednesdays off this season. That report dropped over the weekend, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already changed their mind. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers made a "new decision" on Brady today.
TAMPA, FL
