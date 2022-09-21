It was well known leading up to the 2018 NFL draft that the Patriots had then rookie quarterback, Lamar Jackson in for a pre-draft visit. At the time, the team was reportedly impressed with their visit with Jackson and it seemed like a fair assumption that they would have a great opportunity to draft him with picks 23 and 31 in the first round. With Tom Brady getting older and presumably retiring sooner than later, (boy, was that wrong) the Patriots needed a solid candidate to replace him when the time inevitably came.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO