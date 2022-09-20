Read full article on original website
Related
Horns Ready: Bands Perform at Extravaganza in Killeen, Texas
Music is something that is near and dear to almost everyone's heart. We all have our favorite songs that will never cease to put us in a good mood, or make us dance. And for some young students, playing an instrument becomes part of their daily lives. That includes the awesome young musicians who visited Killeen, Texas recently to show off their skills.
tribeza.com
The Best Dive Bars in Austin
Named after a Johnny Cash tune, Mean Eyed Cat is an endearing joint with a sense of humor. With tributes to the I Walk the Line singer all over its walls, a pet-friendly outdoor patio, plenty of parties and live music events and Metcalf BBQ serving hearty meats next door, this bar has it all. Be sure to try the Mean Marg, a spicy take on the classic cocktail.
3 Austin Eateries Land On Yelp's 'Top 100 Taco Spots In The US'
Yelp released a list of the top 100 taco spots in the US.
These Texas chocolate shops named among best chocolate shops in the nation
Chocolate, everybody loves it... unless you don't and that's okay.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bluebonnetnews.com
Texas Tales: Remembering ButterKrust Bakery
Even in fifth grade, I had some level of awareness that white bread was not the healthiest thing for a kid to eat. Not that it ever stopped me, but still…. Three years earlier, my mother had returned to college to finish her undergraduate degree. One day she came home from class, presumably a health or nutrition course for education majors, and pronounced to her wide-eyed 8-year-old that white bread was worthless.
Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas
This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
enchantingtexas.com
25 Famous Quotes About Austin, Texas
Austin, Texas is a city with a rich history and culture. From its days as a small frontier town to its present-day status as a major metropolitan area, Austin has always been a place that people have been drawn to. Over the years, many famous and notable people have had...
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin this Weekend: September 22-25
Prepare to be amazed by the Venardos Circus, a Broadway-style traveling show that combines traditional acts with storytelling and performance. From acrobatics to daredevilry, this experience inside the classic red-and-white big top is sure to excite. The circus is in Austin for two weeks only, so snag tickets soon here. Sept. 21-Oct. 2, times vary, 10212 Menchaca Road.
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
7 cities where the cost of living could be dropping soon
Inflation has caused the cost of living to become untenable for many Americans. Rising prices are almost impossible to dodge no matter where you live, but there are locations that, while not necessarily affordable, are at least more affordable than hotspots like New York and San Francisco, where even a small apartment goes for big bucks.
$5,000 sculpture missing in Georgetown
The piece is on loan to Georgetown from the artist with support from the Georgetown Arts & Culture Board. It was planned to be on exhibit through September 2022.
Father Of Uvalde Victim Gets Haunting Tattoo In Wake Of Shooting
"Their screams weren’t just silenced. Their voices were indefinitely. We are their voices!"
5 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in East Austin. The officials reported that four vehicles were involved in a crash in the 6400 block of FM 969 Road near Regency Drive at [..]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gonzales Inquirer
Michael “Boy” Henry Hidalgo
Michael “Boy” Henry Hidalgo passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the age of 63 at his residence in Austin, Texas. He was born February 8, 1959, in Gonzales, to Raul Ornelas Hidalgo and Grace Rodriguez Hidalgo. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, and a...
Shortage in Austin-area pediatric ICU beds as more kids get sick
Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated on Thursday there are just 11 staffed pediatric ICU beds for our entire region, trauma service area O. That includes Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Llano, San Saba, Travis and Williamson counties.
Woke University of Texas Band Students Will Have to Wait Another Year to Skip the 'Eyes of Texas'
AUSTIN – The 'woke' band students who are refusing to play the University of Texas fight song the 'Eyes of Texas' will have to wait another year to join the Show band of the Southwest. It was announced during the wake of the culture war of 2020 that the school is looking to move on from the song after many claimed that the song had racist undertones. However they would not just cancel the song. Instead they would have a separate band that would consist of those who refused to play the song. This band was expected to go this fall but the University failed to hire a band director to lead this…
Black Texas Family Fights State's Efforts To Seize Their Historic Farmland
The descendants of Daniel Alexander are fighting once again to keep farmland they've owned for generations amid plans to expand U.S. Highway 183.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alright, I’ll Say It: I Don’t Get the Texas Longhorns ‘T-Shirt Fan’ Slam
I'm a huge college football fan. Sure, it's my job to watch and cover the Texas Tech football team, but even before I had this job I was a huge Texas Tech fan. I grew up in Lubbock and attended dozens of Texas Tech football games and even more baseball games with some Dickey and Knight basketball games thrown in, but I didn't attend Texas Tech University.
fox7austin.com
Staying at Hyatt Lost Pines Resort & Spa
There's a lot to do at the resort which is just 20 minutes from downtown Austin. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets all the details from Assistant Director of Rooms Jerry Delgado.
vivathematadors.com
It’s time to move on from the Texas Longhorns
I understand that lots of folks, myself included, thoroughly enjoy smoking Texas in *insert literally any sport here*. I understand the economic implications for Lubbock. I especially understand how much realignment has ruined traditional rivalries in our sport, and trying to avoid that in this situation. But if you ask...
3 Texas restaurants, 2 in Dallas-Fort Worth, named to NY Times 50 most-loved restaurants in America
We all know that Texas is home to some of the best foods in the world, let alone the country. Specialties like TexMex, BBQ, and more are near and dear to the hearts of Texans as well as frequent visitors to the Lone Star State.
US105
Temple, TX
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0