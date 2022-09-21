Washington State notebook: Linebacker Daiyan Henley receives more honors; WSU expecting sellout for game versus Oregon

LATAH COUNTY - The 29-year-old man who pleaded guilty to causing the side-by-side crash that killed Nolan Meece of Bovill has been sent to prison. Tyler Beyer, of Bovill, was recently sentenced to up to 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge. Two years of the sentence is fixed and Judge Judge has retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in a year. Beyer was also ordered to pay a 5,000 dollar penalty which will go to Meece’s parents.

BOVILL, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO