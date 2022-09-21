Washington State notebook: Linebacker Daiyan Henley receives more honors; WSU expecting sellout for game versus Oregon

Read full article on original website
'We're not getting any younger': Members of 1972 Washington State football team plan to reunite Saturday at Oregon game
MOSCOW, Idaho – Bringing a storied team back to campus is hardly new. Schools do it all the time. Perhaps a truer reflection of the bonds formed long ago in games, practices, in locker rooms and on road trips occurs when former teammates informally reach out and tell each other, “It has been too long. Do you want to get together and go to a game?”
How to Watch: No. 15 Oregon vs. Washington State
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (2-1) begin conference play against Washington State on Saturday as they travel to Pullman for their first true road game. Oregon did travel to Atlanta to take on No. 1 Georgia, but because the game was not in Athens, it is listed as a neutral site game.
Eastern Washington, Montana State meet for Big Sky Conference opener after lopsided losses to FBS programs
Coming off its earliest bye week since the 2012 season, the Eastern Washington football team had plenty of time to process its 56-point loss to Oregon 10 days ago. It’s not a game Seth Carnahan wanted to relive. “It sucked,” the EWU junior offensive tackle said Tuesday. “None of...
WSU President Kirk Schulz Admits “Our Ranking Sucked” When Asked About Institution’s Significant Drop In U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges List-Administration Looking Into What Happened
The Washington State University administration is looking into the institution’s significant drop in U.S. News & World Report’s annual best colleges ranking. WSU dropped 36 spots to 212th in this year’s ranking. WSU President Kirk Schulz and WSU Pullman Chancellor Elizabeth Chilton were asked about the ranking plunge during Thursday’s Faculty Senate meeting. President Schulz didn’t mince words about his reaction to the ranking drop. You can listen to his candid comments by clicking on the audio file below.
Pullman contractor fined for illegally filling well with debris
PULLMAN, Wash. – A Pullman contractor is facing penalties for illegally altering and filling a homeowner’s well with debris from a razed house. The Washington Department of Ecology fined KACI Construction and its owner, Kirby Dailey, $10,000 for improperly decommissioning the well and doing so without a license.
Colfax PD Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Subjects From Theft Investigation At Rosauers
The Colfax Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying two people from a theft investigation at Rosauers. The shoplifting occurred on Tuesday at the grocery store in Colfax. Anyone with information about the pair is asked to contact the CPD at 509-397-4615.
29-Year-Old Sentenced to Up to 10 Years in Prison for Causing Side-by-Side Crash That Killed Bovill Man
LATAH COUNTY - The 29-year-old man who pleaded guilty to causing the side-by-side crash that killed Nolan Meece of Bovill has been sent to prison. Tyler Beyer, of Bovill, was recently sentenced to up to 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge. Two years of the sentence is fixed and Judge Judge has retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in a year. Beyer was also ordered to pay a 5,000 dollar penalty which will go to Meece’s parents.
