Stop the Bleed class offered at Springfield Memorial Hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Memorial Health is offering a class to help people recognize life-threatening bleeding and to respond quickly and effectively using three methods of bleeding control. The class will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on October 1 in the Curtis Theatre Classroom of the Memorial...
Jacksonville school board member passes away
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Jacksonville community is in mourning after the death of a school board member. Steven L. Cantrell passed away suddenly on Tuesday, according to Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson. Cantrell was a member of the Jacksonville School District #117 Board. We're told he died of...
Two Central A&M High School students injured in crash
MOWEAQUA, Ill (WICS) — Two Central A&M students were involved in an accident on Thursday, the school principal announced. Both students were taken to the hospital due to the crash. Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown said the students involved in the accident were injured, but the outlook is positive.
Balloon release planned in memory of 11-year-old Chatham girl
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Parents who have children at Glenwood Intermediate School are coming together next month to say a final goodbye to a young Chatham girl. Destiny Kling, 11, died from a gunshot wound on Oct. 14, 2021. She was a 6th grader within the Ball-Chatham School District.
Power restored to CWLP customers after pole on fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Power was restored to all customers by 11 a.m. More than 1,400 City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) customers were without power Tuesday morning after an equipment failure that left a pole on fire. CWLP says the failure happened at its Eastdale substation. The...
Lanphier teacher arrested for aggravated battery to a student
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Lanphier High School teacher was arrested on Monday after an altercation with a student at the school, according to the Springfield Police Department. Adrian Akers, 44, was arrested for aggravated battery. Akers says the student, a 15-year-old-boy, punched him in the face multiple times;...
Crews temporarily fix flooded Springfield underpass
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The underpass on Laurel Street in Springfield was flooded on Tuesday. According to Springfield Director of Public Works Nate Bottom, a part of the pumps used to keep the underpass clear was damaged due to high voltage, which led to the flooding. City crews were...
500 mile bike ride journey begins
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Cyclists will begin a 500-mile bicycle journey on Tuesday. The event is called the Gold Star 500, and the cyclist bike through Springfield, Quincy, Macomb, Galesburg, Rock Falls, Rockford, Woodstock, Fort Sheridan, and Great Lakes Naval Station. The schedule for the event is:. Ride Day...
Mt. Zion brings in certified therapy dog to help students
MT. ZION, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Patterson the therapy dog is the new kid at school in Mt. Zion. Jessica Hill is in her first year as a social worker at Mt. Zion High School. She said bringing her dog Patterson into school with her has shown great benefits to students.
Springfield voters to get say on absorbing partial townships
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Voters will have the chance to vote on the idea of dissolving parts of townships located within the city of Springfield. Tuesday night, aldermen passed a resolution to put an advisory question on the ballot for the municipal election in April. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder...
Susan G. Komen Walk for the Cure
The popular walk to help those battling breast cancer is coming back to Springfield. The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink walk is less than a month away.
Sangamon County is looking for election judges
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County is looking for election judges for the upcoming midterm election. Election judges work at polling places throughout the county and on election day. Election Judges are required to be U.S. citizens and able to vote in the next election, unless you are a...
Officers honored for helping after 11-year-old threatened with gun
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two Springfield Police Officers were honored for their efforts after an 11-year-old was threatened with a gun. Officers Redding and Orr responded on August 9 to a call of a man with a gun in the 1600 block of Loveland Avenue. When they arrived on...
Bivalent boosters now in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) says demand for the newly approved COVID-19 booster is rising. The new booster is meant to be more effective against COVID-19 variants. The bivalent vaccine was given out at the beginning of September to fight against the spread...
Taylorville FFA Livestock Judging team wins world championship
Taylorville FFA, one of the most storied and accomplished programs in the state, has picked up another title: world champions. Their program has more than 300 students enrolled, making it the second largest in Illinois, according to Taylorville FFA officers. Six of those students went on a two-week trip this...
Teen taken to hospital with stab wound
A 17-year-old juvenile was taken to the hospital with a stab wound on Tuesday night. The Springfield Police Department says the teen's mother drove him to the hospital. The teen does not have any life-threating injuries. We're told that an incident happened at or near the MacArthur Park Apartment but...
ISP awarding $1 million to 32 law enforcement agencies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) is in the process of awarding $1 million in grants to 32 local law agencies across Illinois to conduct firearm enforcement. ISP says it is trying to keep firearms out of individuals who pose a significant threat to themselves or...
Springfield man sentenced for COVID-19 fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man will spend time behind bars for being a felon with a gun, wire fraud, and making false statements on pandemic Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan applications. We're told 32-year-old Carlos Wright received $41,666 in PPP loan funds. At the sentencing...
Man wanted for unlawful possession of stolen vehicle
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a stolen vehicle. We're told that Russell Adams, 36, has an outstanding warrant for unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. Detectives also say they are looking to interview Adams regarding several incidents that...
Taylorville man pleads guilty to trying to hurt baby
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Taylorville man was sentenced for trying to harm a 5-month-old baby. Daniel Dailey, 25, was arrested in October of 2020 on charges of aggravated battery of a child. Earlier this month Dailey pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated battery of a child. On Oct. 13,...
