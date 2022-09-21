Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Sutherlin PD arrests man in stolen car out of Eugene following burglary-in-progress call
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — A man police say was driving a stolen car out of Eugene was arrested in Sutherlin, the Sutherlin Police Department reported. Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sutherlin Police responded to a burglary-in-progress call at a residence in the area of Comstock and Central Avenue. The suspect, later...
nbc16.com
Police: Salem tavern robbery results in two arrests, including an employee
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police detectives have arrested two individuals involved in the robbery of a local bar earlier this month. On September 4 at approximately 11:30 a.m., an employee of the Graveyard Bar, located in the 2400 block of State St., reported being robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a mask.
nbc16.com
Fourth light to be installed within a half-mile corridor on Coburg Road
EUGENE, Ore. — In the next couple of months, you'll have another stop along Coburg Road in Eugene as a new traffic light is currently being installed. A planned development on the corner of Elysium Avenue and Coburg Road is the reason behind the new light. Neighbors have mixed...
nbc16.com
Police: Passenger ejected from car and killed during crash on Hwy 221
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — On September 17, just before 11:15 a.m., Oregon State Police and emergency responders were called to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 221, near milepost 11. According to OSP, a northbound Chevrolet Malibu driven by 31-year-old Javier De Jesus Antonio, drifted onto the shoulder of the...
nbc16.com
Suspect injured fleeing Salem police; section of Nebraska Street closed
SALEM, Ore. — Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a suspect wanted for multiple felony crimes and warrants was injured while fleeing police, the Salem Police Department reported. A patrol officer spotted the person in the area of Nebraska and 16th streets NE. The 29-year-old man, whom police have not identified,...
nbc16.com
U.S. Hwy 20 east of Sweet Home closed due to road construction from landslides
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 20 mileposts 54-57 east of Sweet Home, OR will remain closed until midnight Friday September 23rd. The full closure of the road is because of a two-week landslide repair project. ODOT says the project was originally scheduled for...
nbc16.com
Police: Keizer man stabs woman who tried to protect another woman during domestic dispute
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early Tuesday morning, Keizer Police responded to a stabbing call in the area of 3800 Cherry Avenue Northeast. Police say they determined a man and woman were involved in an argument when another female stepped in and tried to protect the woman from the man. The...
nbc16.com
Cedar Creek Fire crews make progress on mop up operations
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — With scattered rain showers and high humidity levels, fire officials say weather conditions have helped moderate fire behavior. Officials say that crews are making progress on mop up operations; extinguishing hot spots, cutting snags and fire weakened trees along the western edge of the fire. The...
nbc16.com
Cedar Creek Fire still at 113,637 acres; now at 14% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials say the wet weather has slowed fire behavior this week. However, a warming and drying trend is expected by the weekend which could dry out vegetation. The Cedar Creek Fire sits at 113,637 acres with 14% containment. With drizzly conditions, the weather prevented firing...
nbc16.com
Corvallis Fire Station closing for renovation
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Corvallis Fire Department announced that Fire Station 3 will close later this month for a major renovation. The station will be closed for approximately 11 months. The renovation project is the first in a series of planned City facility improvements designed to address longstanding building...
nbc16.com
Weyerhaeuser, employee negotiations continue as strikes persist
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Weyerhaeuser employees are in the second week of their ongoing strike against the contract proposal from Weyerhaeuser. Over the past two years, Weyerhaeuser has reported record profits, and the most recent contract proposal it submitted to its employees involved healthcare premium cuts, making benefits more expensive during a time when money is already tight.
nbc16.com
Cooler, wetter weather slows Cedar Creek Fire growth, but containment remains the same
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire added just a few hundred acres Monday, as cooler, wetter weather aids firefighting efforts. Tuesday, the lightning-caused fire is a reported size of 113,637 acres and 11% containment. Fire officials report "The West Zone of the fire is currently burning with low...
nbc16.com
Acts of Kindness: Springfield Lutheran Sewing Sisters lend a helping hand
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A church in need and a quilting group lending a helping hand. The Springfield Lutheran Sewing Sisters are throwing an event to raise money for their church. The sewing sisters have been working hard putting the finishing touches on many pieces to sell at their upcoming...
nbc16.com
University of Oregon and Eugene leaders go door-to-door welcoming off-campus students
EUGENE, Ore. — Students from the University of Oregon that are living off campus were welcomed back to school and the community by UO and City of Eugene leaders. From 2009-2017, Community Welcome was a door-to-door off-campus neighborhood outreach effort that took place every September. The outreach made its return in 2022 with The Good Neighbor Welcome.
nbc16.com
University of Oregon prepares for freshman move-in beginning Thursday
EUGENE, Ore. — Freshman will start moving into the dorms at the University of Oregon Thursday at 8 a.m. Move-in day last year caused a major traffic jam near campus. Should you expect bad traffic again this year? Not to the same extent. 2,000 students will move into the...
nbc16.com
Sheldon Pool to open next week with brand new upgrades
EUGENE, Ore. — Happening next week, the Sheldon Pool and Fitness Center in Eugene is re-opening, after more than a year of construction work on upgrades. The renovations include a new indoor warm-water pool, a new hot tub, solar panels on the roof, and upgraded locker rooms. It all...
nbc16.com
Hayward Field Welcome Party kicks off Friday evening
EUGENE, Ore. — Hayward Field is the place to be Friday night as a new era of track and field at the University of Oregon begins with a free party. The UO track program is under new leadership with Jerry Schumacher named the new head coach in July. Now,...
nbc16.com
Oregon State football prepares for USC; Trojan fight song heard at practice
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State football is at home this weekend against USC. If you notice a difference in the sound quality Saturday night, that's because OSU has installed a full temporary sound system at Reser Stadium for the remaining five home games. Speaking of sound, the USC fight...
nbc16.com
Defense key as Oregon State looks ahead to USC Trojans
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Beavers head into week 4 of the college football season 3-0, but their toughest test lies ahead. Oregon State's first power 5 and PAC-12 opponent this season is USC. The Trojans are also coming to Corvallis undefeated, and not only are the Trojans bringing their...
nbc16.com
U of O baseball announces fall scrimmages open to public
EUGENE, Ore. — Summer may be coming to an end this week, but the boys of summer have returned to PK Park. The University of Oregon baseball team began fall practice last week - and you have a chance to see the team in action soon. The Ducks will...
