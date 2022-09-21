Pocatello, Blackfoot shuffle in new HS FB media poll

Among other developments in the latest high school football media poll, Blackfoot and Pocatello both fell in Class 4A following both clubs’ losses last weekend.

Elsewhere in the poll, West Side stays atop the Class 2A rankings, and Aberdeen stayed at No. 5 in the same classification.

Here is the full poll.

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (12) 4-0 60 1

2. Meridian 4-0 41 3

3. Rigby 3-1 40 2

4. Mountain View 2-2 20 4

5. Eagle 2-2 8 5

Others receiving votes: Lewiston 5, Nampa 3, Highland 2, Madison 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Skyline (10) 4-1 58 1

2. Bishop Kelly (1) 4-0 45 3

3. Blackfoot 3-1 17 2

4. Burley (1) 4-0 14 —

t-5. Pocatello 2-2 12 4

t-5. Lakeland 4-1 12 5

Others receiving votes: Sandpoint 11, Minico 11.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (8) 4-0 56 2

2. Homedale (3) 3-1 44 1

3. Weiser 4-0 36 3

4. South Fremont (1) 5-0 29 5

5. Teton 4-0 8 —

Others receiving votes: Kimberly 5, McCall-Donnelly 1, Bonners Ferry 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (11) 3-0 56 1

2. North Fremont (1) 3-0 49 2

3. Kellogg 3-1 31 3

4. Bear Lake 3-1 21 4

5. Aberdeen 3-1 13 t-5

Others receiving votes: Firth 7, Melba 3.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (11) 3-1 59 2

2. Raft River 2-1 38 1

3. Prairie 2-1 23 3

4. Murtaugh (1) 3-1 19 t-4

t-5. Butte County 2-1 10 t-4

t-5. Carey 2-1 10 —

Others receiving votes: Grace 9, Notus 7, Kamiah 5.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (12) 4-0 60 1

2. Castleford 3-0 41 2

t-3. Dietrich 3-0 33 3

t-3. Camas County 3-0 33 4

t-5. Council 2-2 3 —

t-5. Hagerman 3-1 3 —

Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 2, Lewis County 2, Garden Valley 2, Mullan 1.t