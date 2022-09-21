ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Pocatello, Blackfoot shuffle in new HS FB media poll

By JOURNAL STAFF
 2 days ago

Among other developments in the latest high school football media poll, Blackfoot and Pocatello both fell in Class 4A following both clubs’ losses last weekend.

Elsewhere in the poll, West Side stays atop the Class 2A rankings, and Aberdeen stayed at No. 5 in the same classification.

Here is the full poll.

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (12) 4-0 60 1

2. Meridian 4-0 41 3

3. Rigby 3-1 40 2

4. Mountain View 2-2 20 4

5. Eagle 2-2 8 5

Others receiving votes: Lewiston 5, Nampa 3, Highland 2, Madison 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Skyline (10) 4-1 58 1

2. Bishop Kelly (1) 4-0 45 3

3. Blackfoot 3-1 17 2

4. Burley (1) 4-0 14 —

t-5. Pocatello 2-2 12 4

t-5. Lakeland 4-1 12 5

Others receiving votes: Sandpoint 11, Minico 11.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (8) 4-0 56 2

2. Homedale (3) 3-1 44 1

3. Weiser 4-0 36 3

4. South Fremont (1) 5-0 29 5

5. Teton 4-0 8 —

Others receiving votes: Kimberly 5, McCall-Donnelly 1, Bonners Ferry 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (11) 3-0 56 1

2. North Fremont (1) 3-0 49 2

3. Kellogg 3-1 31 3

4. Bear Lake 3-1 21 4

5. Aberdeen 3-1 13 t-5

Others receiving votes: Firth 7, Melba 3.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (11) 3-1 59 2

2. Raft River 2-1 38 1

3. Prairie 2-1 23 3

4. Murtaugh (1) 3-1 19 t-4

t-5. Butte County 2-1 10 t-4

t-5. Carey 2-1 10 —

Others receiving votes: Grace 9, Notus 7, Kamiah 5.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (12) 4-0 60 1

2. Castleford 3-0 41 2

t-3. Dietrich 3-0 33 3

t-3. Camas County 3-0 33 4

t-5. Council 2-2 3 —

t-5. Hagerman 3-1 3 —

Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 2, Lewis County 2, Garden Valley 2, Mullan 1.t

In matchup with Rigby, Blackfoot sees chance for upset — and chance to gauge itself

Jerrod Ackley could go on and on about his playmakers. At Blackfoot, he has something resembling an embarrassment of riches, players like quarterback Jaxon Grimmett, receiver Ja’Vonte King, running back Kort Capson, receiver and defensive back combo Deegan Hale. As Ackley stands here in the wind, right outside his team’s practice, you feel like he could keep listing off players until his voice goes hoarse. “Those guys out there certainly are playing at a high level on offense,” Ackley said. ...
What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week. Wednesday Wanderlust Craft Beer Taproom & Wine Bar, 1799 Hurley Drive, Suite A, in Pocatello, will host a wine tasting from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6 to 10 p.m. in the...
Teton River Idaho Temple site announced

The Teton River Idaho Temple will be built on a 16.6-acre site located northwest of Second East 2000 North in Rexburg, Idaho, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced. The post Teton River Idaho Temple site announced appeared first on Local News 8.
In win over Preston, Poky girls show they're capable of building on postseason success

Elle Hokanson has perfected something like a soccer magic trick. She’s a defender on Pocatello’s girls soccer team, which means she isn’t usually involved her team’s scoring attack, but something tends to keep happening: When Poky plays Preston, like on Tuesday night, she’s found a way to chip in shots from some 30 yards out, scoring in a way that makes you squint. Did she really mean to do that? ...
Lake City guard Kolton Mitchell commits to Idaho State

Kolton Mitchell knows the date so well he might as well have it tattooed on him. It was June 15 last year, the first day Mitchell passed his sophomore year at Lake City, the first day college coaches could reach out to him. The first name that popped up on his phone: Ryan Looney. “That definitely made him stand out more,” Mitchell said. ...
Church announces location, size of new Teton River Temple in Rexburg

REXBURG — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the Teton River Idaho Temple will be built northwest of Second East 2000 North in Rexburg. The three-story temple will be approximately 130,000 square feet constructed on 16.6 acres of land, according to a news release from the church. It was announced by President Russell M. Nelson during the faith’s general conference in October 2021.
Greeley Tribune's Jadyn Adams scouts Northern Colorado, ISU's next opponent

Idaho State is back in action this weekend, traveling to Greeley for a road matchup with Northern Colorado at 1 p.m. on ESPN+. For the Bengals, it’s a chance to enter the winning column for the first time this season, after losses to UNLV, San Diego State and Central Arkansas. Can they do it? It might be their best opportunity. Northern Colorado was voted to finish next-to-last in the Big Sky media and coaches preseason polls, right next to ISU. The Bears have followed two...
Pocatello student wins Zions Bank scholarship

POCATELLO — Hard work in school has paid off for Matthew Mayer, a student at Century High School. Mayer won a $500 savings account from Zions Bank as the regional winner of the fall Pays for A’s drawing. Cameron Topliff, manager of the Zions Bank Pocatello branch, surprised...
Locations announced for Rexburg, Heber Valley LDS temples

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the groundbreaking date for the Heber Valley Utah Temple. The ceremony will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022. Elder Kevin R. Duncan, Temple Department executive director, will preside over the event. A rendering of the exterior of the temple has also been released. The temple will be built on a 17.9-acre site located southeast of 1400...
Crash in Bannock County on Rio Vista

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A wreck in Bannock County Wednesday night. It's near the intersection of Rio Vista and Reservation roads. It happened around 6:45 p.m. Rio Vista was closed in that area. On scene, you could see at least two vehicles involved. One of them was a large farm truck, which was tipped on it's The post Crash in Bannock County on Rio Vista appeared first on Local News 8.
School District 25 intends to purchase Downard Funeral Home property for $500K

POCATELLO — The Downard Funeral Home building could soon have a date with a wrecking ball. School District 25 Board of Trustees Tuesday night voted during a special session to approve district officials authoring a letter of intent to purchase the Downard Funeral Home property at 241 N. Garfield Avenue for $500,000. The vote to approve the letter of intent was approved unanimously. ...
After the ISU exodus, Callie Bourne is ready for a new experience

What have we learned from the denouement, and eventual destruction, of the two-time Big Sky Conference champion Idaho State women’s basketball team? Strange as it seems, perhaps that even winning can be tedious, if you allow it to be. To recap, the Bengal women won the Big Sky regular season and post-season titles in the 2020-2021 season, returned nearly all of their key players last year under the tutelage of ISU’s all-time winningest coach, Seton Sobolewski, and were heavily favored to repeat as conference champions....
Tornado warnings, severe thunderstorms, flooding, hail and lightning-caused fire make for wild night in East Idaho

The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings in East Idaho on Wednesday evening as storms brought rain, hail and flooding to Pocatello and other areas. The weather service said a funnel cloud was reported around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Portneuf Gap area south of Pocatello but it did not touch down. A gustnado, also referred to as a small whirlwind, occurred earlier in the evening in the Mud Lake area northwest of Idaho Falls. ...
