Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Drags Singer Into Kanye West's Custody Mess With Kim Kardashian

Usher's former wife Tameka Foster wasted no time jumping on Kanye West's train after the rapper leaked text messages arguing with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian over how to co-parent their children, Radar has learned.Foster — who went through a nasty custody battle with the You Got It Bad singer — put her ex on blast in the comment section of Ye's post about which school his kids with Kardashian should attend. The rapper made headlines when dropped a series of Instagram posts on Thursday night, insisting he hadn't come unhinged; he just wanted a say in their four children's lives....
Pete Davidson Feels ‘Awful’ That Kim Kardashian Has to Deal With Fresh Attacks From Kanye West

After Kanye West has made more attacks against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian on social media, Pete Davidson feels bad for his ex continuing to receive attacks from the rapper. A source close to Pete, 28, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that while the comedian is glad that Yeezy isn’t going after him, he’s upset to see Kanye, 45, still attacking Kim, 41. “Although Pete is somewhat relieved Kanye has kept his attacks against him to a minimum, he still feels awful for Kim that she’s been the main target of his online assaults,” they said.
Kanye West admits Kim Kardashian ‘diarrhea’ post was fake

Kanye West has continued his return to social media by admitting that at least one of his posts about Kim Kardashian was fake. As per Complex, the rapper took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that a diarrhea post about his former partner was actually untrue. “This was not from me,” he wrote. “Someone copied my style of text and wrote something not funny.”
Kanye West mocks Pete Davidson, shares private Kim Kardashian texts

Kanye West is on the social media warpath again, posting incessantly on Instagram about everything from usual punchbag Pete Davidson to the (fake) death of the Adidas CEO. The flurry of posting started innocently enough with a touching picture of tennis icon Venus Williams and the late Virgil Abloom, but then things kicked off.
Julia Fox Claims She Dumped Kanye West Due To His "Unresolved Issues"

The whirlwind romance lasted for all of two months, but Julia Fox has not said the last of her relationship with Kanye West. The actress put her stamp on Hollywood in her own right before connecting with the mogul, but once she linked with West at the top of the year, Fox became pop culture's "it" girl. The pair reportedly met on New Year's Eve and spent weeks jet-setting, penning op-eds, and showing off their relationship from one runway or red carpet to the next.
Kanye West Admits He’ll ‘Absolutely’ Run For President Again ‘In God’s Time’: Watch

Kanye West, 45, confirmed on September 22 that he wants to run for president again. “Yes. Absolutely,” Ye told ABC News‘ Linsey Davis, who asked the rapper if he still has “future political aspirations.” Kanye, who ran for president in 2020 after supporting former President Donald Trump, didn’t specify when he’d enter politics again. “That time wasn’t in God’s time,” he said.
Kanye West Says His Music Catalog Was Put Up For Sale Without His Approval

Kanye West is calling fake news once again. Contrary to popular belief his music catalog is not up for sale. As per Page Six the Chicago, Illinois native says that is denying recent announcements that his musical works are up for grabs. On Monday, Sept. 19 Billboard Magazine published an article stating that his camp had “been quietly and intermittently shopping his publishing catalog.”
Kanye West Shopping His Catalog For 35x Gross Profit: Report

Kanye West is making some money moves after terminating his deals with Adidas and Gap. According to Billboard, the megastar is looking for a buyer to purchase his shares of his catalog. The process began within the past year as the artist's representatives sat down with a variety of prospective buyers to determine the valuation of his catalog.
Taylor Swift Has A New Song Titled “Vigilante Shit”

Next month, Taylor Swift will release her new album Midnights. In the lead-up, Swift has been doing a TikTok series called “Midnights Mayhem With Me” where she reveals the LP’s song titles one by one. A couple days back, Swift revealed that track 13 would be called “Mastermind.” Tonight, she’s revealing the name of track 8 — it’s called “Vigilante Shit.” It’s not the first time Swift has cursed in song, but the straightforwardness of a song title like “Vigilante Shit” sounds very much in line with Swift’s rumored Straight Answer era!
Kanye West Claims His Publishing Catalog Is Being Shopped Without His Knowledge

Kanye West has responded to a reports that his publishing catalog is being shopped around, and said he is taking action against it. The Chicago rap legend took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday (September 20) to address the news that he’s looking to sell his publishing. According to Ye, the news couldn’t be any further away from the truth.
