Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are
Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Drags Singer Into Kanye West's Custody Mess With Kim Kardashian
Usher's former wife Tameka Foster wasted no time jumping on Kanye West's train after the rapper leaked text messages arguing with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian over how to co-parent their children, Radar has learned.Foster — who went through a nasty custody battle with the You Got It Bad singer — put her ex on blast in the comment section of Ye's post about which school his kids with Kardashian should attend. The rapper made headlines when dropped a series of Instagram posts on Thursday night, insisting he hadn't come unhinged; he just wanted a say in their four children's lives....
Pete Davidson Feels ‘Awful’ That Kim Kardashian Has to Deal With Fresh Attacks From Kanye West
After Kanye West has made more attacks against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian on social media, Pete Davidson feels bad for his ex continuing to receive attacks from the rapper. A source close to Pete, 28, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that while the comedian is glad that Yeezy isn’t going after him, he’s upset to see Kanye, 45, still attacking Kim, 41. “Although Pete is somewhat relieved Kanye has kept his attacks against him to a minimum, he still feels awful for Kim that she’s been the main target of his online assaults,” they said.
thebrag.com
Kanye West admits Kim Kardashian ‘diarrhea’ post was fake
Kanye West has continued his return to social media by admitting that at least one of his posts about Kim Kardashian was fake. As per Complex, the rapper took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that a diarrhea post about his former partner was actually untrue. “This was not from me,” he wrote. “Someone copied my style of text and wrote something not funny.”
musictimes.com
Young Thug in Prison: Kanye West Appeals To Kim Kardashian to Help Free The Rapper
Young Thug's prison Wi-Fi appears to be functioning well, and the imprisoned rapper is going above and above to help Kanye West realize his ambition of opening Yeezy stores globally. Ye has been furious all week on Instagram, declaring war on GAP and adidas for stealing his Yeezy designs. Ye...
Complex
Unreleased Footage Shows 50 Cent Betting His Entire Career on ‘Curtis’ Outselling Kanye West’s ‘Graduation’
On this day, 15 years ago, 50 Cent’s Curtis squared off against Kanye West’s Graduation in a hip-hop battle for the ages. Graduation ended up outselling Curtis, 957,000 to 691,000, earning a huge personal victory for Mr. West. But it also should have marked the end of 50’s solo career, if he were a man of his word.
thebrag.com
Kanye West mocks Pete Davidson, shares private Kim Kardashian texts
Kanye West is on the social media warpath again, posting incessantly on Instagram about everything from usual punchbag Pete Davidson to the (fake) death of the Adidas CEO. The flurry of posting started innocently enough with a touching picture of tennis icon Venus Williams and the late Virgil Abloom, but then things kicked off.
hotnewhiphop.com
Julia Fox Claims She Dumped Kanye West Due To His "Unresolved Issues"
The whirlwind romance lasted for all of two months, but Julia Fox has not said the last of her relationship with Kanye West. The actress put her stamp on Hollywood in her own right before connecting with the mogul, but once she linked with West at the top of the year, Fox became pop culture's "it" girl. The pair reportedly met on New Year's Eve and spent weeks jet-setting, penning op-eds, and showing off their relationship from one runway or red carpet to the next.
Kanye West apologises to Kim Kardashian: ‘This is the mother of my children’
Kanye West has apologised to Kim Kardashian for “any stress” that he may have caused the reality TV star and SKIMs mogul. Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 following almost five years of marriage. The former couple share four children; North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.
After Feuding With Taylor Swift For Years, Now Kanye West Says They Have Something In Common
After a years-long feud with Taylor Swift, Kanye West seems to have found some common ground with her.
Kanye West Appears to Post Clip From His Controversial School Donda Academy
Kanye West appeared to share a video from his controversial school, Donda Academy, on TikTok, just days after joining the platform. On Wednesday, September 21, the rapper, 45—who legally changed his name to Ye last year—uploaded the clip, which showed children singing, dancing and laughing. His daughter, North...
Kanye West Admits He’ll ‘Absolutely’ Run For President Again ‘In God’s Time’: Watch
Kanye West, 45, confirmed on September 22 that he wants to run for president again. “Yes. Absolutely,” Ye told ABC News‘ Linsey Davis, who asked the rapper if he still has “future political aspirations.” Kanye, who ran for president in 2020 after supporting former President Donald Trump, didn’t specify when he’d enter politics again. “That time wasn’t in God’s time,” he said.
Kanye West Says His Music Catalog Was Put Up For Sale Without His Approval
Kanye West is calling fake news once again. Contrary to popular belief his music catalog is not up for sale. As per Page Six the Chicago, Illinois native says that is denying recent announcements that his musical works are up for grabs. On Monday, Sept. 19 Billboard Magazine published an article stating that his camp had “been quietly and intermittently shopping his publishing catalog.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Shopping His Catalog For 35x Gross Profit: Report
Kanye West is making some money moves after terminating his deals with Adidas and Gap. According to Billboard, the megastar is looking for a buyer to purchase his shares of his catalog. The process began within the past year as the artist's representatives sat down with a variety of prospective buyers to determine the valuation of his catalog.
Stereogum
Taylor Swift Has A New Song Titled “Vigilante Shit”
Next month, Taylor Swift will release her new album Midnights. In the lead-up, Swift has been doing a TikTok series called “Midnights Mayhem With Me” where she reveals the LP’s song titles one by one. A couple days back, Swift revealed that track 13 would be called “Mastermind.” Tonight, she’s revealing the name of track 8 — it’s called “Vigilante Shit.” It’s not the first time Swift has cursed in song, but the straightforwardness of a song title like “Vigilante Shit” sounds very much in line with Swift’s rumored Straight Answer era!
Kanye West apologizes to Kim Kardashian and reveals co-parenting issues: ‘I had to fight for it’
Kanye West is taking a moment to apologize to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, revealing during a recent interview with ABC News that he doesn’t feel like he is being heard, as the former couple try to co-parent. “This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Claims His Publishing Catalog Is Being Shopped Without His Knowledge
Kanye West has responded to a reports that his publishing catalog is being shopped around, and said he is taking action against it. The Chicago rap legend took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday (September 20) to address the news that he’s looking to sell his publishing. According to Ye, the news couldn’t be any further away from the truth.
