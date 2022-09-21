ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Releases 2023 Football Schedule

By Matt Ray
 2 days ago

No.11 Tennessee is preparing for a highly anticipated showdown against No.15 Florida on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. While the Vols continue preparations, the SEC released their 2023 football schedules for each respective team. You can watch the reveal below.

Obviously the key game of note for Tennessee is when Texas A&M travels to Knoxville in week 7.

The Vols will also host UTSA, Austin Peay, and UConn at Neyland Stadium, while starting the season in Nashville against Virginia.

Tennessee and Florida will kickoff at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday.

