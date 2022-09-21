Read full article on original website
Steele declines invitation to Grand Island mayoral debate
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Election day nears but Grand Island voters will not have another opportunity to hear the candidates for mayor debate. Mayor Roger Steele has declined an invitation to take part in a forum hosted by Leadership Tomorrow and NTV. Roger Steele was elected Grand island mayor...
Phelps County holds annual farm and animal safety workshops
HOLDREGE, NEB. — Central Nebraska students getting a break from the books to learn hands-on farm safety at the annual Phelps County Ag Farm Safety event. The event on Wednesday featured workshops covering topics like large and small animal safety, tractor safety and combine safety. Harvest is here, and...
Salvation Army shelter temporarily closed in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Salvation Army in Grand Island has temporarily ended its services for the shelter. The food pantry and kitchen are still available to those who need the resources, but those looking to have a warm place to stay will have to find another facility for the time being.
Cozad man heading to district court for involvement in Paradise City shooting
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A Cozad man charged in a shooting at a strip club in July is heading to district court. Buffalo County Court records say Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with possession of a defaced firearm. On July 31, two men who are a part of the...
Nebraska Women Veterans Symposium
KEARNEY, Neb. — For the first time ever, state veterans groups are hosting a symposium focused on women. Erin Colson, Nebraska Veterans Affairs Outreach and Women Veterans coordinator, has more on the event happening at the Holiday Inn in Kearney, September 24-25. This event is free (including meals) for...
CCC looks to expand Grand Island campus
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A new expansion could be on the way to the Grand Island Central Community College (CCC). The expansion will be starting at the beginning of 2023, and the plan is to build new infrastructure into 2027. A five year plan that College President Matt Gotschall believes is needed to expand into new and modern career fields.
Cleanup begins at former Bert's Pharmacy
HASTINGS, Neb. — Contractors are beginning to remove the brick façade from the former Bert's Pharmacy in Downtown Hastings. Bricks are being individually removed in order to preserve property adjacent to the building. The city said the façade must be removed prior to removing the steel structures that...
Teen charged in GI Walmart parking lot shooting pleads not guilty
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen charged with attempted murder for a shooting at a Walmart earlier this year has pleaded not guilty to his charges. Hall County District Court records say Yahir Cardenas, 17, is charged with 19 total counts, including attempted first-degree murder and assault.
Hastings man sentenced for meth charges
HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man will spend time in prison on drug charges. Federal officials said Zachary Ellis, 28, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of actual meth and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. According to authorities, on...
Two Rivers: Keeping Kids Healthy
KEARNEY, Neb. — With kids being back in school, it is important for them to stay healthy for a good learning experience. Von Lutz, clinical services supervisor with Two Rivers Public Health Department. As our children return to school, here are some important health facts. Encourage good oral health...
Keeping your pet safe if a fire occurs
KEARNEY, Neb. — In the event of a fire, the number one rule is to get yourself out first before your pets. “If you can pick them up and carry them, that’s a great way to go. Always have a leash nearby, that’s handy. Make sure their collar is tight enough. If you have a leash that kind of slips around their neck, some way to kind of get and pull. You want to get them out but the main thing is you want to get yourself out first. If you can get your pet out, that’d be great," said Dr. Don Stukey, a veterinarian with West Villa Animal Hospital.
UPDATE: KHS issues apology for behavior of student section at volleyball game
KEARNEY, Neb. — Kearney High School (KHS) administrators have issued an apology for the behavior of the student section at Tuesday's varsity volleyball game against Lincoln High School. Incidents were brought to NTV's attention stating the Kearney student section was inappropriate and said unkind words to the Lincoln High...
Koponi Vanilla is serving up more than aroma and flavor
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — A central Nebraska business is bringing a familiar aroma to Grand Island all the way from Africa. "I still feel like I'm dreaming," said Fouad Mhadji, founder of Koponi Vanilla. Mhadji is bringing more than flavor to your kitchen shelf. “There is no vanilla manufacturer...
Harvest will be marathon, not sprint, after 'wild and crazy year'
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Farming is a marathon, not a sprint, and that will certainly be true this fall with a harvest season that may stretch on for months. Corn harvest is now underway after a growing season where drought, fires, hail and wind have taken a toll. Even...
One died, another suffered life-threatening injuries following crash near Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. — One person is dead, and another suffered life-threatening injuries, following a crash Tuesday morning south of Central City. According to the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:45 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at Highway 14 and L Road. A preliminary investigation determined...
Quick Bites: Healthy Snack Mix
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietician Kaiti George shares a healthy snack idea that's perfect for when you're on the go. 1/4 cup yogurt covered raisins, peanuts, or pretzels. 1.Place everything into a baggie and shake up to mix. Enjoy!
Elm Creek QB leading the charge for the Buffaloes
ELM CREEK, Neb. — It wasn’t long ago Elm Creek quarterback Beau Knapp wasn’t sure when he’d take the football field again. The now senior along with a handful of other teammates were out due to injury. Now the team is healthy and off to a perfect 4-0 start.
