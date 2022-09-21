Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Teen arson suspects found one month after blaze
UKIAH — One month ago today, officers from the Ukiah Police Department responded to reports of a fire in a dry field east of Airport Road near Costco. Now officials have caught two teens connected to the alleged arson. Based on evidence and discussions with a witness, three young...
mendofever.com
Three Teens Suspected of Arson Allegedly Firing a Flare Gun Sparking Last Month’s Fire Near Costco
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 8/22/22, at approximately 1:27 PM, UPD Officers were dispatched to the area of a dry...
krcrtv.com
Man arrested for transporting drugs in Redwood Valley
REDWOOD VALLEY — Mendocino County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man last week after finding commercial quantities of suspected meth and marijuana in his car. According to the sheriff's office, deputies first saw 46-year-old Thomas Stricklin from Nice driving a car on East Valley Road in Redwood Valley with vehicle code violations.
L.A. Weekly
Isaac Ramos Arrested after DUI Crash on Rohnert Park Expressway [Rohnert Park, CA]
DUI Collision on State Farm Drive Resulted in Multiple Injuries. The collision occurred around 11:24 p.m. at the intersection of Rohnert Park Expressway and State Farm Drive near a DUI checkpoint. However, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. Responding paramedics transported one driver to a hospital with unspecified injuries....
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 6 p.m.] Felony Stop on 101 Near South End of the Avenue
As of 4:15 p.m., the California Highway Patrol has a box truck pulled over and officers are conducting a felony stop on a box truck on Hwy 101 south of the southern end of the Avenue of the Giants. According to Jonathan Clevenger, public information officer for the CHP’s Garberville...
ksro.com
Suspected Meth Dealer Arrested in Santa Rosa
A man from Santa Rosa is behind bars on suspicion of selling meth. Police arrested 32-year-old Ruperto Franco-Lopez near his home on Tuesday, following a drug trafficking investigation that started in early August. Investigators think he was selling large amounts of meth in Santa Rosa and nearby cities. Five pounds of meth, packaging material and scales were found inside his home Tuesday afternoon.
mendofever.com
Female In Vehicle Screaming, Theft Of Mail – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.20.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
ksro.com
Suspect in DUI Hit-and-Run Fatality Involving Motorcyclist Gets Additional Charges
Charges have been upgraded against a suspected DUI driver who killed a motorcyclist in a hit-and-run crash in Santa Rosa. Charles Bernhardy is now facing murder, manslaughter, DUI and hit-and-run charges. The murder charge was filed Wednesday, a day after the motorcyclist, Vance Stammer, died after being removed from life support. He survived for two weeks after the September 6th crash. Stammer was hit from behind on Fountaingrove and his motorcycle got wedged into the front of Bernhardy’s truck. The suspect continued to drive for 2 miles before the motorcylce came loose. Bernhardy is due to reappear in court today.
kymkemp.com
Driver Flees After Crashing Vehicle on 101 North of Willits
A driver ran after crashing a white, 4-door BMW into a pole near mile marker 55 on Hwy 101 near Arnold north of Willits about 11:49 a.m. The number 2 (outside) lane is blocked and traffic is moving slowly through the area. Law enforcement at the scene reports that according...
mendofever.com
The Search for Lake County’s Goldie Morse: Major Crimes Unit Investigate Cobb Property
The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the whereabouts of Goldie Morse, 38 years of age and a resident of Middletown. Goldie Morse has been reported as a missing person. Goldie Morse was last seen on August 13, 2022 in Cobb.
kymkemp.com
Meth, Marijuana, and Money Located When Vehicle Stopped for Code Violations
On 09-12-2022 at 11:30 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when they observed a vehicle traveling southbound on East Road in Redwood Valley, California. The Deputies observed vehicle code violations prior to the vehicle pulling into a dirt turn out with the driver then exiting the...
mendofever.com
Theft Of Medication, Subject Passed Out In Aisle – Ukiah Police Logs 09.20.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Bicyclist in Coma After Willits Traffic Collision on Monday Morning
Willits’s Main Street was busy with traffic on Monday morning, September 19 when tragedy struck. A man on a bicycle was pedaling south when he beelined across the roadway and was clipped by a vehicle driving north. The man was thrown from the bicycle sustaining major head injuries after hitting the ground. As of yesterday afternoon, the cyclist has yet to regain consciousness since the accident and remains in a coma at a Santa Rosa Hospital.
mendofever.com
Armed Robbery Suspects Lead Police Across Humboldt, Mendocino, Lake County Lines Ending With Foot Pursuit
The following is a press release issued by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. In Sept. 16, 2022, at about 9:45 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched...
crimevoice.com
Two adults, two juveniles arrested on weapons charges in Santa Rosa
Above: Weapons seized during investigation | Santa Rosa PD. “On Thursday, September 1st, 2022, at approximately 12:25am., Santa Rosa Police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Decker St. for a report of three individuals associated with a blue Dodge truck, possibly “tagging” the barn at De Turk Round Barn Park. The subjects were reported to be wearing bandanas on their faces and black gloves. Upon arrival, officers located the truck leaving the area with no headlights on. Officers conducted an enforcement stop on the vehicle as it drove out of the area.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Killer of 17-Year-Old Boy Denied Parole Again
A man who killed a 17-year-old boy in a gang-related shooting in 2001 still can’t get parole. Thirty-eight-year-old William Dominguez, from Santa Rosa, was also denied parole in 2016. He won’t be eligible for parole again until 2029. Dominguez is serving a 25-year-plus prison sentence. Both the suspect and victim, Oscar Diaz, were 17-years-old at the time of the shooting. Dominguez shot Diaz in the face with a shotgun from four feet away. Prosecutors say he was upset after getting taunted.
ksro.com
Man Struck Twice on Todd Road Dies; Witnesses Sought
Police in Santa Rosa are asking for witnesses to a deadly crash. A man was hit by two vehicles yesterday morning. The California Highway Patrol says early investigation determined that the man “was hunched over or crawling in the roadway” when he was struck by an east-bound dump truck on Todd Road near Moorland Avenue. A truck traveling the opposite way did the same thing. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his identity has not been released.
ksro.com
Motorcyclist Dies Two Weeks After Getting Hit in Santa Rosa
A 23-year-old man is dead, two weeks after he was hit while riding his motorcycle in Santa Rosa. Vance Stammer was taken off life support on Tuesday. A 37-year-old driver is suspected of hitting Stammer then fleeing the scene on September 6th. The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office is considering additional charges against the man following Stammer’s death. He’s already facing the felony charges of DUI and hit-and-run causing injury or death.
mendofever.com
Male In Bathrobe, Two Subjects Laying On Edge Of Roadway – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.17.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
krcrtv.com
Outage Alert: Over 2,000 Glenn County customers without power
ORLAND, Calif. — At least 2,194 customers in Glenn County have lost power as a result of a traffic accident involving a utility pole. According to the PG&E Outage Map, the outage is affecting residents south of Orland, along County Road 99 West, and will be resolved by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
