kidnewsradio.com
Empowering Parents vendor application window now open
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Companies and individuals interested in offering goods or services on the Empowering Parents online marketplace can now submit applications. Empowering Parents is a State of Idaho program that provides eligible parents and guardians grant funds to purchase education-related resources and services for their students such as internet connectivity, computer hardware and software, instructional materials, tutoring services, educational services and therapies.
kidnewsradio.com
RC Willey plans put on hold
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – RC Willey, an appliance retailer based in Salt Lake City, has apparently put expansion plans for Idaho Falls on hold. The location the company announced the store would be built on is 21 acres off I-15 on Sunnyside Road. County Commissioner Bryon Reed tells...
CEI opens new doors for Idaho’s workforce
College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) will hold a ribbon-cutting Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. for the new Eastern Idaho Workforce Training Center (EIWTC). The post CEI opens new doors for Idaho’s workforce appeared first on Local News 8.
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho Falls Fiber to host community open house
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – If you have questions about the Idaho Falls Fiber Network, come to the Idaho Falls Fiber Open House on Wednesday. The open house will be held at Mel Erickson Park at 1905 East Sunnyside Road from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. “Since the launch...
kidnewsradio.com
Community Program grants fully distributed, partners announced
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Funding allocated to reach children impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic is fully distributed earlier than anticipated. No new applications for the Idaho Community Program grants will be accepted. The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) has supported more than 80 community partners through multiple...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls-based Kyäni acquired by mental wellness company Amare Global
IDAHO FALLS — Kyäni, Inc., an Idaho Falls-based wellness company, has been acquired by Amare Global, a mental wellness company headquartered in Irvine, California. The acquisition was announced Tuesday and is effective immediately. “As we’ve been searching for the right next step for Kyäni, I wanted to make...
Overland Camping – A growing industry in Eastern Idaho
The Snake River Landing was filled with a growing industry in the region, Overland Camping. An industry that promotes camping within your vehicle, while you enjoy everything the great outdoors has to offer. The post Overland Camping – A growing industry in Eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
kidnewsradio.com
Contract at Idaho Falls Public Library for Bonneville County residents ending soon
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County residents who have been using the Idaho Falls Public Library services and live outside the Idaho Falls boundaries are being asked to return all checked out items by Tuesday, Sept. 27. The Bonneville County Library District and Idaho Falls Public Library are...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho Falls Regional Airport control tower update
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We have an update on plans to replace the control tower at Idaho Falls Regional Airport. The current tower was constructed in the 1960s, and the Federal Aviation Administration says due to its age and location inside the terminal building, a new location will be needed on the property.
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: ‘Everything is awesome’ at new Lego store
IDAHO FALLS – Chandler Christiansen has been collecting Legos since he was 4 years old. A pirate-themed set in a Christmas catalog captured his imagination, and he spent many hours at his friend’s house playing with Legos. By the time he got married, he’d amassed quite a collection....
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – September 21, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday. 1. State officials have approved University of Idaho’s plan to build the nation’s largest research dairy and experimental farm. It will be built on about 640 acres of farmland in south-central Idaho.
kidnewsradio.com
How to prepare for the upcoming flu season
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – As fall approaches, many in the medical industry are reminding us to take extra steps to stay healthy as flu season approaches. A nurse and executive director of quality overseeing the infection control program at Madison Health says preparing for the flu season ahead is an important matter.
Post Register
Idaho Falls Fire Department awarded $3M federal grant to hire firefighters
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded the Idaho Falls Fire Department a $3 million grant that will pay for the first three years of wages and benefits for 12 firefighters for its new southern station. The department announced the grant, which totals $2,947,990, in a Thursday news release. Department...
Teton River Idaho Temple site announced
The Teton River Idaho Temple will be built on a 16.6-acre site located northwest of Second East 2000 North in Rexburg, Idaho, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced. The post Teton River Idaho Temple site announced appeared first on Local News 8.
kidnewsradio.com
Scenic road striping project completed
MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — The one-way Scenic Drive near Jenny Lake reopened on Tuesday after being temporary closed for a road striping project to improve the comfort and safety of cyclists. The popular Scenic Drive that starts at String Lake in the north, continues south along Jenny Lake and...
violetskyadventures.com
See this Giant Eagle Fountain in Idaho Falls
Located in the roundabout on Utah Avenue stands a huge fountain dedicated to the history of Idaho Falls. It is thought to be one of the largest eagle monuments in the world. In fact, much of the materials that compose the fountain were locally sourced as it was constructed in 2006.
rexburgstandardjournal.com
U.S. Highway 20 meetings postponed after Gov. Little meets with local officials
Public meetings to discuss Idaho Transportation Department’s plans to potentially expand U.S. Highway 20 into a four-lane highway from Chester to State Highway-87 junction have been postponed. The meetings were originally scheduled for Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 in Ashton and Island Park.
kidnewsradio.com
D91 plans special Emotion Bowl on new turf with ribbon cutting on Sept. 24
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – This year’s Emotion Bowl is more special than ever as Idaho Falls School District 91 celebrates recent upgrades to Ravsten Stadium with a ribbon-cutting ceremony before the big game. Kickoff for this year’s matchup between Idaho Falls and Skyline is at 4 p.m....
Well-known Rexburg restaurant coming to the Gate City next month
POCATELLO — The Red Rabbit Grill, a popular restaurant in Rexburg, will soon open another location in the Gate City. Jacob Muller, managing partner of the restaurant, explained that the Red Rabbit Grill was originally founded in Delta, Utah, in 2017. The following year, it was brought to Rexburg. "We've been there ever since," he said. ...
kidnewsradio.com
Heavy road maintenance work to begin on Teton Canyon Roads and Trailheads
DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) – A contract has been awarded to perform heavy road maintenance work on Teton Canyon Road and Trailheads. The work will include blading & re-shaping the road and trailheads, replacing roadway culverts, and re-surfacing the road and trailheads with 4 inches of new surface aggregate. Scheduling...
