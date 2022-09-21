ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

kidnewsradio.com

Empowering Parents vendor application window now open

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Companies and individuals interested in offering goods or services on the Empowering Parents online marketplace can now submit applications. Empowering Parents is a State of Idaho program that provides eligible parents and guardians grant funds to purchase education-related resources and services for their students such as internet connectivity, computer hardware and software, instructional materials, tutoring services, educational services and therapies.
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

RC Willey plans put on hold

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – RC Willey, an appliance retailer based in Salt Lake City, has apparently put expansion plans for Idaho Falls on hold. The location the company announced the store would be built on is 21 acres off I-15 on Sunnyside Road. County Commissioner Bryon Reed tells...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Idaho Falls Fiber to host community open house

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – If you have questions about the Idaho Falls Fiber Network, come to the Idaho Falls Fiber Open House on Wednesday. The open house will be held at Mel Erickson Park at 1905 East Sunnyside Road from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. “Since the launch...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Rexburg, ID
Teton, ID
Idaho Business
Idaho State
kidnewsradio.com

Community Program grants fully distributed, partners announced

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Funding allocated to reach children impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic is fully distributed earlier than anticipated. No new applications for the Idaho Community Program grants will be accepted. The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) has supported more than 80 community partners through multiple...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls-based Kyäni acquired by mental wellness company Amare Global

IDAHO FALLS — Kyäni, Inc., an Idaho Falls-based wellness company, has been acquired by Amare Global, a mental wellness company headquartered in Irvine, California. The acquisition was announced Tuesday and is effective immediately. “As we’ve been searching for the right next step for Kyäni, I wanted to make...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
#Local News#Design#Linus Business#Teton Business
kidnewsradio.com

Idaho Falls Regional Airport control tower update

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We have an update on plans to replace the control tower at Idaho Falls Regional Airport. The current tower was constructed in the 1960s, and the Federal Aviation Administration says due to its age and location inside the terminal building, a new location will be needed on the property.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Biz Buzz: ‘Everything is awesome’ at new Lego store

IDAHO FALLS – Chandler Christiansen has been collecting Legos since he was 4 years old. A pirate-themed set in a Christmas catalog captured his imagination, and he spent many hours at his friend’s house playing with Legos. By the time he got married, he’d amassed quite a collection....
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

3 things to know this morning – September 21, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday. 1. State officials have approved University of Idaho’s plan to build the nation’s largest research dairy and experimental farm. It will be built on about 640 acres of farmland in south-central Idaho.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

How to prepare for the upcoming flu season

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – As fall approaches, many in the medical industry are reminding us to take extra steps to stay healthy as flu season approaches. A nurse and executive director of quality overseeing the infection control program at Madison Health says preparing for the flu season ahead is an important matter.
REXBURG, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls Fire Department awarded $3M federal grant to hire firefighters

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded the Idaho Falls Fire Department a $3 million grant that will pay for the first three years of wages and benefits for 12 firefighters for its new southern station. The department announced the grant, which totals $2,947,990, in a Thursday news release. Department...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Teton River Idaho Temple site announced

The Teton River Idaho Temple will be built on a 16.6-acre site located northwest of Second East 2000 North in Rexburg, Idaho, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced. The post Teton River Idaho Temple site announced appeared first on Local News 8.
REXBURG, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Scenic road striping project completed

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — The one-way Scenic Drive near Jenny Lake reopened on Tuesday after being temporary closed for a road striping project to improve the comfort and safety of cyclists. The popular Scenic Drive that starts at String Lake in the north, continues south along Jenny Lake and...
MOOSE, WY
violetskyadventures.com

See this Giant Eagle Fountain in Idaho Falls

Located in the roundabout on Utah Avenue stands a huge fountain dedicated to the history of Idaho Falls. It is thought to be one of the largest eagle monuments in the world. In fact, much of the materials that compose the fountain were locally sourced as it was constructed in 2006.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Heavy road maintenance work to begin on Teton Canyon Roads and Trailheads

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) – A contract has been awarded to perform heavy road maintenance work on Teton Canyon Road and Trailheads. The work will include blading & re-shaping the road and trailheads, replacing roadway culverts, and re-surfacing the road and trailheads with 4 inches of new surface aggregate. Scheduling...
DRIGGS, ID

