The 2022 Plano Balloon Festival Is Set for Liftoff This WeekendNick ReynoldsPlano, TX
Shoppers Wait in Line for H-E-B Newest Store Opening in FriscoLarry LeaseFrisco, TX
Wolfe City Officer Not Guilty of Murdering Jonathan PriceLarry LeaseWolfe City, TX
Prosper ISD Hiring Outside Firm to Investigate Alleged Sexual Abuse by Bus DriverLarry LeaseCollin County, TX
Northwest ISD Superintendent Dies UnexpectedlyLarry LeaseSherman, TX
KXII.com
1 dead after crash with semi-truck in Love County
MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - One person is dead after a crash in Marietta Wednesday evening. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Interstate 35 northbound at 8:05 p.m. Troopers said a car driven by an unidentified 24-year-old of Kansas City, MO and a semi-truck driven by 29-year-old Denzel K. Stephens were headed northbound on the highway, when the semi-truck reentered the road from the outside shoulder and was hit by the car from behind.
bryancountypatriot.com
Caddo woman flown from accident near Silo
BRYAN COUNTY – One woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident near Silo early Wednesday morning. Shellie Collins, 52, of Caddo, was driving a 2012 Honda Civic eastbound on Oklahoma Highway 199 approximately 3 1/2 miles west and 2 1/4 miles north of Silo at about 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
3 arrested after high speed chase ends near Van
VAN, Texas (KETK) – Three people have been arrested after a high speed chase on I-20 ended near Van, according to officials from Garland Police Department. Officials said that they were alerted to a burglary in progress around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday. While Garland police officers were responding to the call they were told that […]
fox4news.com
Fiery 18-wheeler crash: Transportation company asks for help finding video of crash that killed driver
COLLIN COUNTY - The transportation company that owned the 18-wheeler that flipped over a concrete barrier on US-75 on Tuesday, killing the driver is looking for dashcam footage of the crash that might have sent the tractor-trailer careening onto the road below. The driver, 71-year-old Gusatvo Gomez, had been an...
KSAT 12
Video shows 18-wheeler catch fire, fly off Texas highway overpass in deadly crash
ALLEN, Texas – One person has died following a crash on U.S. 75 in Allen, approximately an hour north of Dallas. Police said the 18-wheeler flew off an overpass after colliding with another vehicle. A video captured by another driver shows the big rig catching fire before careening off...
KXII.com
Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 82
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Drivers traveling on Highway 82 West, near Savoy got a major surprise Thursday afternoon. The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office said a pilot made an emergency landing between the median and the highway, facing oncoming traffic. Sheriffs said the pilot was out on a test...
Washington Examiner
Dashcam captures semitruck flipping off Texas overpass and bursting into flames
A car's dashcam caught the moment a semitruck flipped over the side of an interstate overpass, catching on fire as it crashed to the street below, in Allen, Texas, on Tuesday. The 18-wheel semitruck was heading northbound on a U.S. 75 overpass when suddenly it collided with another vehicle, sending it over the edge. The driver of the semi-truck died as a result of the crash. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, according to Allen police.
Semi-truck falls from Texas overpass in accident that killed driver
A truck driver in Allen, Texas, died in an accident after their 18-wheeler collided with another vehicle on a freeway overpass and fell to the road below, police said.Sept. 21, 2022.
One person killed, three others hurt in Wise County crash
A man is dead and three other people are in the hospital because of a crash in Wise County Wednesday. DPS troopers are investigating the crash on F-M 51 about mid-way between Decatur and Gainesville
KXII.com
2 flown to hospital after rollover crash in Colbert
COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - OHP said two people were flown to the hospital after a vehicle going more than 100 mph crashed and rolled over Sunday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said one of their troopers was conducting a traffic stop for a vehicle going 85 mph near South Franklin Road, but the driver took off, going even faster and reaching speeds between 120 to 130 mph.
2 Sulphur Springs 22-year-olds dead after car strikes tree, catches fire
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two 22-year-olds from Sulphur Springs are dead after a Saturday morning crash on I-30, according to DPS. A preliminary investigation found that a 2009 Infiniti G37S was traveling westbound when it left the road, striking a tree and catching fire. The passenger was determined to not have been wearing a […]
Denison man dies at Rednecks with Paychecks Mudcrawl
Authorities have released the name of a Denison man who died at the Rednecks with Paychecks annual Fall Mudcrawl event outside Saint Jo this past weekend.
KXII.com
Whitesboro hires new EMS staff
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - Exciting changes are happening in the Whitesboro Fire Department. Assistant fire chief, Jeff Patterson said, “Mainly what we’re trying to do is get the word out there, let them know the provider has changed.”. The first responders parted ways with the private company, Texas...
twulasso.com
Blotter: Staff member witnessed hit and run, car damaged at Lowry Woods
DGL – An iPad was reported stolen by a staff member and was last seen in his office in the DGL building on Sept. 8 and is valued from $100 -$750. The staff member made it clear that he will not press charges if his iPad was found. He stated that he used the “Find My” feature and saw that the iPad was at a location off campus.
Caught on camera: Wills Point PD looking for suspected burglar
WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – The Wills Point Police Department took to Facebook Thursday seeking the public’s help to identify a man caught on camera appearing to be breaking into vehicles. According the officials, the man in the photos broke into several vehicles Thursday morning between the hours of 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. The […]
fox4news.com
Man who drove flaming trailer through Kaufman County arrested
KAUFMAN, Texas - The driver known as "Rocket Man" on social media for pulling a flaming trailer has been arrested, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office. Video showed the man driving through Kaufman County on July 31, causing at least three grassfires. The driver involved unhitched the burning...
easttexasradio.com
One In Custody, One At Large Following Hopkins County Chase, Manhunt
Hopkins County Deputies observed a stolen license plate on a Dodge Challenger Tuesday night on I-30. The vehicle exited at the 127-mile marker and stopped on Jefferson Street in Sulphur Springs. It then took off again and led officers down Ramsey between College and Putman streets. Both suspects bailed on foot, and they captured the passenger, 24-year-old Eddie Ringo. The 20-year-old Markevus Taggart, driver, managed to elude officers and remains at large. The owner reported the car missing in Ennis that the suspects were driving.
KTEN.com
Fannin County police department is out of business
LADONIA, Texas (KTEN) — It's the end of watch for the Ladonia Police Department, which means Fannin County deputies and neighboring departments will be left to fill the void. In a Facebook post on Monday, Chief Howard Day announced that his agency "is no longer in service" after three...
Texas town installs American flag nearly 200 feet in the air to show its patriotism
A North Texas town recently installed a 50 x 80-foot flagpole to fly the American flag as high as possible. Mayor Kevin Fowler of Rockwall, Texas, a suburb of the Dallas and Fort Worth metro areas, joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday morning, Sept. 22, 2022, to talk about the idea and how the symbol of patriotism arrived in town.
KXII.com
Texas DPS trains Okla. officers on how to spot human trafficking, crimes against children
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Tribal Police hosted the Texas Department of Public Safety in Durant Wednesday. DPS is conducting a two day seminar and the program is called Interdiction for the Protection of Children (IPC). “It’s a collection of different law enforcement agencies through the...
