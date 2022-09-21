A car's dashcam caught the moment a semitruck flipped over the side of an interstate overpass, catching on fire as it crashed to the street below, in Allen, Texas, on Tuesday. The 18-wheel semitruck was heading northbound on a U.S. 75 overpass when suddenly it collided with another vehicle, sending it over the edge. The driver of the semi-truck died as a result of the crash. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, according to Allen police.

ALLEN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO