Van Alstyne, TX

KXII.com

1 dead after crash with semi-truck in Love County

MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - One person is dead after a crash in Marietta Wednesday evening. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Interstate 35 northbound at 8:05 p.m. Troopers said a car driven by an unidentified 24-year-old of Kansas City, MO and a semi-truck driven by 29-year-old Denzel K. Stephens were headed northbound on the highway, when the semi-truck reentered the road from the outside shoulder and was hit by the car from behind.
MARIETTA, OK
bryancountypatriot.com

Caddo woman flown from accident near Silo

BRYAN COUNTY – One woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident near Silo early Wednesday morning. Shellie Collins, 52, of Caddo, was driving a 2012 Honda Civic eastbound on Oklahoma Highway 199 approximately 3 1/2 miles west and 2 1/4 miles north of Silo at about 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
SILO, OK
KETK / FOX51 News

3 arrested after high speed chase ends near Van

VAN, Texas (KETK) – Three people have been arrested after a high speed chase on I-20 ended near Van, according to officials from Garland Police Department. Officials said that they were alerted to a burglary in progress around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday. While Garland police officers were responding to the call they were told that […]
VAN, TX
KXII.com

Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 82

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Drivers traveling on Highway 82 West, near Savoy got a major surprise Thursday afternoon. The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office said a pilot made an emergency landing between the median and the highway, facing oncoming traffic. Sheriffs said the pilot was out on a test...
SAVOY, TX
Washington Examiner

Dashcam captures semitruck flipping off Texas overpass and bursting into flames

A car's dashcam caught the moment a semitruck flipped over the side of an interstate overpass, catching on fire as it crashed to the street below, in Allen, Texas, on Tuesday. The 18-wheel semitruck was heading northbound on a U.S. 75 overpass when suddenly it collided with another vehicle, sending it over the edge. The driver of the semi-truck died as a result of the crash. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, according to Allen police.
ALLEN, TX
KXII.com

2 flown to hospital after rollover crash in Colbert

COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - OHP said two people were flown to the hospital after a vehicle going more than 100 mph crashed and rolled over Sunday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said one of their troopers was conducting a traffic stop for a vehicle going 85 mph near South Franklin Road, but the driver took off, going even faster and reaching speeds between 120 to 130 mph.
COLBERT, OK
KXII.com

Whitesboro hires new EMS staff

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - Exciting changes are happening in the Whitesboro Fire Department. Assistant fire chief, Jeff Patterson said, “Mainly what we’re trying to do is get the word out there, let them know the provider has changed.”. The first responders parted ways with the private company, Texas...
WHITESBORO, TX
twulasso.com

Blotter: Staff member witnessed hit and run, car damaged at Lowry Woods

DGL – An iPad was reported stolen by a staff member and was last seen in his office in the DGL building on Sept. 8 and is valued from $100 -$750. The staff member made it clear that he will not press charges if his iPad was found. He stated that he used the “Find My” feature and saw that the iPad was at a location off campus.
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Man who drove flaming trailer through Kaufman County arrested

KAUFMAN, Texas - The driver known as "Rocket Man" on social media for pulling a flaming trailer has been arrested, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office. Video showed the man driving through Kaufman County on July 31, causing at least three grassfires. The driver involved unhitched the burning...
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

One In Custody, One At Large Following Hopkins County Chase, Manhunt

Hopkins County Deputies observed a stolen license plate on a Dodge Challenger Tuesday night on I-30. The vehicle exited at the 127-mile marker and stopped on Jefferson Street in Sulphur Springs. It then took off again and led officers down Ramsey between College and Putman streets. Both suspects bailed on foot, and they captured the passenger, 24-year-old Eddie Ringo. The 20-year-old Markevus Taggart, driver, managed to elude officers and remains at large. The owner reported the car missing in Ennis that the suspects were driving.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Fannin County police department is out of business

LADONIA, Texas (KTEN) — It's the end of watch for the Ladonia Police Department, which means Fannin County deputies and neighboring departments will be left to fill the void. In a Facebook post on Monday, Chief Howard Day announced that his agency "is no longer in service" after three...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX

