ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Clarita Radio

SCV Chamber Announces Candidate Endorsements For November General Election

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, (SCV Chamber) Board of Directors have announced their local candidate endorsements for the 2022 General Election. As Election Day draws closer, local candidates from the Santa Clarita Valley are campaigning for their seats, including in Congress, Assembly, City Council, SCV Water and school boards.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Do the city council candidates support recalling Catherine Alvarez?

DOWNEY — With the Downey city council potentially headed towards a major shakeup over the course of the next six months, candidates were asked if they supported the recall of Mayor Pro Tem Catherine Alvarez. Below are their responses. District 4 candidates: Joaquin Beltran, Claudia Frometa, Juan Martinez. Joaquin...
DOWNEY, CA
signalscv.com

Community listening session planned for SCV

The Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative is holding a series of community listening sessions to strengthen strategies for addressing and preventing homelessness in Santa Clarita, according to officials. The listening sessions will be conducted in each of the Service Planning Areas of the county, with the Santa Clarita Valley’s set...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Santa Clarita, CA
Government
smobserved.com

Despite LA Times Intervention, Rick Caruso Holds His Own in First Mayoral Debate Against Politician Karen Bass

Candidates for mayor of the nation's second largest city faced off for the first time at the Skirball Center Wednesday night. In a move right from the LA Times Playbook, the reporter for the Times reminded real estate developer Rick Caruso that he had been registered as a Republican. Which is incredibly insulting, but that's the LA Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
boulevardsentinel.com

Glendale voted last week to close the Scholl Canyon landfill. Votes this week could advance a plan to build a power plant at the site, despite wide opposition

The five-member Glendale City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to close the Scholl Canyon landfill as soon as it reaches capacity, estimated to occur in December 2025. That closure date was the earliest of four options under consideration. The vote to close the dump is a victory for local organizations...
GLENDALE, CA
signalscv.com

Tree Planting and Care for Santa Clarita’s Zone 9

Avoid wastng your money and time due to planting trees that won’t survive the Santa Clarita clmate. Knowing what deciduous and evergreen tree species are native, thrive in Santa Clarita (USDA Hardiness Zone 9), and how to plant and care for them will help you plant vibrant trees that will flourish.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Watch your waste; WM plans to

LANCASTER — Waste Management is watching. People are encouraged to follow California’s organic waste disposal law to avoid contaminating their trash, Ashley Cortes of WM (Waste Management) told audience members, Wednesday, at the AV EDGE (Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise) quarterly luncheon.
LANCASTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Politics Local#Election Local#The City Council
signalscv.com

Hart district, city officials continue efforts to warn against fentanyl

Santa Clarita to host parent symposium Friday for a discussion on fentanyl. In an effort to prevent fentanyl-related overdoses and deaths, William S. Hart Union High School District officials are preparing to show a 21-minute video about the dangers of fentanyl to students districtwide Thursday. District officials released an email...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Long Beach Post

Law firm warns that Long Beach’s new food truck law could be unconstitutional

The Institute for Justice sent a letter to city officials Monday warning that the direction given by the City Council in August to “strike a balance” between physical restaurants and food trucks in the city could be seen as “protectionism,” which the firm said has been upheld in federal courts as unconstitutional. The post Law firm warns that Long Beach’s new food truck law could be unconstitutional appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Santa Clarita Radio

Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events – September 21, 2022

Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events & Online Events – September 21, 2022: Parent Resource Symposium – Chasing the High, Save the Date: SCV Charity Chili Cookoff, Save the Date: KHTS & Guardians Patriot Day Car Show, Sign up to be a Vendor at the 2023 KHTS Home and Garden Show, Save the Date: ZONTA presents Women in Film – LUNAFEST, Cards For A Cause… and more!
SANTA CLARITA, CA
pasadenanow.com

City Council Approves 19 Proposed Projects To Replace $230.5 Million Gold Line Grade Separation Project at California Boulevard

The City Council Monday unanimously approved a wishlist of transportation projects to replace construction of an overpass to ease east-west traffic congestion caused by the trains crossing California Boulevard, after that project was deemed impractical and nixed. Canceling the Metro L (Gold) Line Grade Separation, funded by Los Angeles County...
PASADENA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Judge approves $230M settlement in California oil spill case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has approved a $230 million lawsuit settlement by the owners of a pipeline that spilled more than 140,000 gallons of crude oil into the ocean off California in 2015, lawyers announced Thursday. A federal judge in Los Angeles gave final approval on Tuesday to a settlement of a class-action The post Judge approves $230M settlement in California oil spill case appeared first on KION546.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Ridge Route resident loses house, dog in fire

He was working in Thousand Oaks when he heard news of the Ridge Route fire, and he rushed home to Castaic to save his dog. Chris Burkhead would not be given access to his mobile home by the time he arrived at about 3:30 p.m. on that Wednesday, Aug. 31. He went to a friend’s house to catch the news on TV, and around 4:30 p.m., he watched as the blaze overtook his home, with the knowledge that his pet, Honeybee, was inside.
CASTAIC, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

14-Year-Old Arrested After Fighting Deputy At Golden Valley High School

A 14-year-old student was arrested and released on citation after he allegedly fought with a deputy at Golden Valley High School Wednesday. Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, a student was reportedly involved in a fight with a deputy at Golden Valley High School in Canyon Country, said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy