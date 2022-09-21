Read full article on original website
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Hit and Run leaves woman on life support in downtown LA.Gloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Chamber Announces Candidate Endorsements For November General Election
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, (SCV Chamber) Board of Directors have announced their local candidate endorsements for the 2022 General Election. As Election Day draws closer, local candidates from the Santa Clarita Valley are campaigning for their seats, including in Congress, Assembly, City Council, SCV Water and school boards.
thedowneypatriot.com
Do the city council candidates support recalling Catherine Alvarez?
DOWNEY — With the Downey city council potentially headed towards a major shakeup over the course of the next six months, candidates were asked if they supported the recall of Mayor Pro Tem Catherine Alvarez. Below are their responses. District 4 candidates: Joaquin Beltran, Claudia Frometa, Juan Martinez. Joaquin...
signalscv.com
Community listening session planned for SCV
The Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative is holding a series of community listening sessions to strengthen strategies for addressing and preventing homelessness in Santa Clarita, according to officials. The listening sessions will be conducted in each of the Service Planning Areas of the county, with the Santa Clarita Valley’s set...
foxla.com
'Our city is in trouble,' Caruso says he can bring change to LA if elected mayor
"Our city is in trouble and I want to help. crime is dampening dreams, it continues to rise. Homelessness, the count continues to rise. People are scared, people are worried," stated LA Mayoral candidate Rick Caruso.
smobserved.com
Despite LA Times Intervention, Rick Caruso Holds His Own in First Mayoral Debate Against Politician Karen Bass
Candidates for mayor of the nation's second largest city faced off for the first time at the Skirball Center Wednesday night. In a move right from the LA Times Playbook, the reporter for the Times reminded real estate developer Rick Caruso that he had been registered as a Republican. Which is incredibly insulting, but that's the LA Times.
boulevardsentinel.com
Glendale voted last week to close the Scholl Canyon landfill. Votes this week could advance a plan to build a power plant at the site, despite wide opposition
The five-member Glendale City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to close the Scholl Canyon landfill as soon as it reaches capacity, estimated to occur in December 2025. That closure date was the earliest of four options under consideration. The vote to close the dump is a victory for local organizations...
signalscv.com
Tree Planting and Care for Santa Clarita’s Zone 9
Avoid wastng your money and time due to planting trees that won’t survive the Santa Clarita clmate. Knowing what deciduous and evergreen tree species are native, thrive in Santa Clarita (USDA Hardiness Zone 9), and how to plant and care for them will help you plant vibrant trees that will flourish.
Antelope Valley Press
Watch your waste; WM plans to
LANCASTER — Waste Management is watching. People are encouraged to follow California’s organic waste disposal law to avoid contaminating their trash, Ashley Cortes of WM (Waste Management) told audience members, Wednesday, at the AV EDGE (Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise) quarterly luncheon.
signalscv.com
Hart district, city officials continue efforts to warn against fentanyl
Santa Clarita to host parent symposium Friday for a discussion on fentanyl. In an effort to prevent fentanyl-related overdoses and deaths, William S. Hart Union High School District officials are preparing to show a 21-minute video about the dangers of fentanyl to students districtwide Thursday. District officials released an email...
indybay.org
LA Protest Shuts Down FCMAT Meeting:Protesters Say Stop Closures, Charters/Privatization
Dozens of parents, students, teachers and public education advocate from around the state rallied and spoke out at the meeting of FCMAT Fiscal Crisis & Management Assistance Team (FCMAT) in Downey at the Los Angeles County Board of Education. They were from the Ingelwood School District and the Oakland Unified school district.
Luna criticizes Villanueva's record in L.A. County Sheriff debate
The race for Los Angeles County sheriff kicked into high gear during a televised debate between incumbent Alex Villanueva and challenger Robert Luna, who traded barbs and criticisms on stage at the Skirball Cultural Center.
Law firm warns that Long Beach’s new food truck law could be unconstitutional
The Institute for Justice sent a letter to city officials Monday warning that the direction given by the City Council in August to “strike a balance” between physical restaurants and food trucks in the city could be seen as “protectionism,” which the firm said has been upheld in federal courts as unconstitutional. The post Law firm warns that Long Beach’s new food truck law could be unconstitutional appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Santa Clarita Radio
Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events – September 21, 2022
Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events & Online Events – September 21, 2022: Parent Resource Symposium – Chasing the High, Save the Date: SCV Charity Chili Cookoff, Save the Date: KHTS & Guardians Patriot Day Car Show, Sign up to be a Vendor at the 2023 KHTS Home and Garden Show, Save the Date: ZONTA presents Women in Film – LUNAFEST, Cards For A Cause… and more!
pasadenanow.com
City Council Approves 19 Proposed Projects To Replace $230.5 Million Gold Line Grade Separation Project at California Boulevard
The City Council Monday unanimously approved a wishlist of transportation projects to replace construction of an overpass to ease east-west traffic congestion caused by the trains crossing California Boulevard, after that project was deemed impractical and nixed. Canceling the Metro L (Gold) Line Grade Separation, funded by Los Angeles County...
smobserved.com
Santa Monica City Planning Grants Too Many Variances to Developers. Gelson's Shopping Center is an example.
The Santa Monica City Planning Department has never from all appearances, met a variance it didn't like. Every one of those exceptions over the years, including those for the Lincoln Center project on the current Gelson's site, has benefitted developers and penalized residents. That was true with the Hines project,...
Have Orange County Supervisors Reignited the Debate Over Renaming John Wayne Airport?
An effort by Orange County supervisors to come up with new logos for John Wayne Airport has seemingly reignited the long simmering debate over Wayne, his views on race and whether he’s still the right fit for a local airport in an increasingly diverse metropolitan county. Last week, a...
LA County to Lift Mask Requirement for Mass Transit, Airports
With COVID-19 transmission falling, face masks will no longer be required on buses, trains and other mass transit vehicles in Los Angeles County starting Friday, nor will they be mandated at airports and other transportation hubs.
Judge approves $230M settlement in California oil spill case
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has approved a $230 million lawsuit settlement by the owners of a pipeline that spilled more than 140,000 gallons of crude oil into the ocean off California in 2015, lawyers announced Thursday. A federal judge in Los Angeles gave final approval on Tuesday to a settlement of a class-action The post Judge approves $230M settlement in California oil spill case appeared first on KION546.
signalscv.com
Ridge Route resident loses house, dog in fire
He was working in Thousand Oaks when he heard news of the Ridge Route fire, and he rushed home to Castaic to save his dog. Chris Burkhead would not be given access to his mobile home by the time he arrived at about 3:30 p.m. on that Wednesday, Aug. 31. He went to a friend’s house to catch the news on TV, and around 4:30 p.m., he watched as the blaze overtook his home, with the knowledge that his pet, Honeybee, was inside.
Santa Clarita Radio
14-Year-Old Arrested After Fighting Deputy At Golden Valley High School
A 14-year-old student was arrested and released on citation after he allegedly fought with a deputy at Golden Valley High School Wednesday. Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, a student was reportedly involved in a fight with a deputy at Golden Valley High School in Canyon Country, said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
