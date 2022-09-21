Read full article on original website
Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Is Set To CollapseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Opinion: Kliff Kingsbury took defending his quarterback a little too farEugene AdamsGlendale, AZ
Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Taco Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FMesa, AZ
AZFamily
Serious crash in north Phoenix sends 3 to hospital
Jon Christopher Clark was found not guilty on Thursday for the death of Kiera Bergman. If you give the scammer that verification code, they can set up a Google Voice number that rings on their phone, but it’s under your name and your real number. Roman Catholic Diocese on...
KTAR.com
Suspect arrested after juvenile in car grazed by bullet in Phoenix
PHOENIX – A suspect was taken into custody after a juvenile was grazed by a bullet in Phoenix this week, authorities said Wednesday. Officers responded to a shooting call near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 2:40 p.m. Monday and found the victim with a graze wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Armed suspect shot by officers after walking into Phoenix 7-Eleven, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a suspect is in critical condition after he walked into a Phoenix convenience store while armed, leading to police shooting him on Thursday night. According to Sgt. Vincent Cole with Phoenix police, around 7:30 p.m., officers received a call about a man with a gun at a home near 31st Avenue and Greenway Road. Police say the man left the home with the gun, and a gunshot was heard shortly afterward.
KTAR.com
Suspect hospitalized following officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Police in Phoenix said they shot a man with a gun during a confrontation at a convenience store Thursday night. The suspect was hospitalized after the shooting near Interstate 17 and Greenway Road, police said. The Phoenix Police Department said in a press release they were responding...
Man, woman found dead in a Phoenix driveway; cause unclear
Two people were found dead in the driveway of a west Phoenix home early Thursday and authorities don't yet know how they died.
AZFamily
Tucson man accused of killing, dismembering man over money dispute, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man faces kidnapping and first-degree murder charges after police accuse him of kidnapping a man from Phoenix over a money dispute, strangling him to death off Interstate 10, and trying to dismember his body in Tucson. According to court documents, the victim’s girlfriend dropped him off at his apartment near 39th Avenue and Camelback on Friday. Later that night, she got a text message from him saying he had been kidnapped because “Rod had gotten him into something.” Police later identified Rod by another name, Jaron, who was the victim’s childhood friend and current roommate.
fox10phoenix.com
Man, woman found dead outside west Phoenix home
PHOENIX - An investigation is underway at a home in a Maryvale neighborhood after a man and a woman were found dead early Thursday morning. Phoenix Police say the death investigation is underway near 71st Avenue and Thomas Road after the bodies of 45-year-old Martha Valdez Salomon and Gabriel Aguilar, 43, were found in the carport just before 4 a.m. on Sept. 22.
AZFamily
Phoenix firefighter accused of assaulting Scottsdale officer at hospital
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman who works as a firefighter for the City of Phoenix is facing assault charges after a confrontation with a Scottsdale police officer earlier this month. Christina Leon, 33, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, after allegedly assaulting a Scottsdale officer...
Phoenix kidnapping victim found killed, dismembered south of Tucson
Police say 45-year-old John Cole kidnapped a Phoenix man, drove him to Tucson and killed and dismembered him there, then tried to hide the body.
Valley man was killed, dismembered over unpaid debt, police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a suspect accused of kidnapping, murdering, and dismembering a 28-year-old man over an unpaid debt. John Cole, 45, has been arrested on suspicion of killing Antoine Smith sometime within the last week. Smith was reported missing on Sept. 19 and investigators quickly began...
AZFamily
2 men, woman fighting for their lives after crash in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men and a woman are in the hospital after a serious crash involving two cars in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near 23rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road around 2:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the woman had to be rescued...
MCSO arrests suspect for killing 15-year-old in Guadalupe
TEMPE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The video above is from an earlier broadcast. Investigators have detained a suspect accused of fatally shooting a teenage boy in Guadalupe last month. David Thomas, 23, was arrested this week on suspicion of killing a 15-year-old boy on Aug. 15 near Calle Batoua...
AZFamily
4 Mesa homes evacuated after driver slams into block wall, hitting gas line
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say four homes in a Mesa neighborhood were evacuated after a driver slammed into a block wall and hit a gas line on Wednesday evening. The crash happened near Broadway Road and Val Vista Drive around 7 p.m. According to Det. Brandi George with...
AZFamily
Court docs: Man heard gunshots so he opened fire, killing 15-year-old in Guadalupe
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Tuesday for the apparent shooting death of a 15-year-old teen in Guadalupe last month. Court documents show that during an interview with detectives, 23-year-old David Anthony Thomas said he was at a friend’s house on Aug. 15, hanging out in the front yard with four other people. He heard gunshots across the street so he fired his handgun multiple times, MCSO said. Thomas said he feared for his life and did not see anyone across the way before he began shooting in the direction of Avenida Del Yaqui near East Calle Magdalena, but did add that he thought he saw someone with a red shirt. Thomas was under the influence during the incident, according to court records.
KTAR.com
I-10 closure in East Valley, extensive Loop 303 closure in West Valley to slow weekend drivers
PHOENIX — Drivers in the East Valley will have to contend with an Interstate 10 closure for Broadway Curve project work while those traveling in the West Valley will deal with a 25-mile closure on Loop 303, according to state transportation officials. In the East Valley, I-10 will be...
AZFamily
Avondale salon owner accused in double murder found dead in jail cell, deputies say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the Avondale salon owner accused of killing his wife and her suspected lover appears to have taken his own life in a Phoenix jail cell. According to deputies, detention officers found Jose Jesus Rodriguez Parra unresponsive in...
AZFamily
Man dead, teen injured in Phoenix shootout
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead and a teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Phoenix Monday afternoon. Around 5 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a report of a shooting near 24th Drive and Thomas Road. When officers arrived they found a teen and 21-year-old Michael Medina with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital where Medina was later pronounced dead.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix, Scottsdale first responders rescue animals from house fire, hiking trail
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - First responders in Phoenix and Scottsdale have been busy coming to the aid of animals in need recently. Over in Phoenix, two cats were rescued from a house that caught fire, and in Scottsdale, a dog became overheated while on a hike with his owner. Cats...
AZFamily
Roads reopen after motorcyclist collides with FedEx truck in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist is in the hospital after crashing into a FedEx truck in Chandler on Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened shortly before noon near Chandler Boulevard and Ithica Street, just west of McQueen Road. Chandler police say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
AZFamily
Phoenix man found not guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend Kiera Bergman
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Four years after a Phoenix woman was found dead in the desert, her ex-boyfriend accused of killing her learned his fate. Jon Christopher Clark was found not guilty on Thursday of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in the death of his ex-girlfriend Kiera Bergman. The jury announced the decision just after 5 p.m. Bergman’s family was shocked by the verdict and visibly heartbroken. But it was a sigh of relief for Clark and his team. Clark was seen hugging his lawyers after the verdicts.
