What the pandemic taketh away, Lawson Hill reclaimeth. Before COVID-19, the Lawson Hill business district, led by Telluride Brewing Company, tossed a block party on the street that fronts a host of thriving businesses, including the brewery, a coffee roaster, two dining establishments, a flower shop, a dry cleaner and laundromat, an alterations shop, a framing shop, and numerous offices that house plumbers, electricians, audio specialists and more. The Society Drive Business Center will, after a two-year hiatus, be the scene of its beloved block party tomorrow (Saturday) at 3 p.m., featuring music by Joint Point. Bring your ID and leave your dog at home. There is no cover charge.

TELLURIDE, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO