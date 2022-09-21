Read full article on original website
The Daily Planet
Lawson Hill block party returns Saturday
What the pandemic taketh away, Lawson Hill reclaimeth. Before COVID-19, the Lawson Hill business district, led by Telluride Brewing Company, tossed a block party on the street that fronts a host of thriving businesses, including the brewery, a coffee roaster, two dining establishments, a flower shop, a dry cleaner and laundromat, an alterations shop, a framing shop, and numerous offices that house plumbers, electricians, audio specialists and more. The Society Drive Business Center will, after a two-year hiatus, be the scene of its beloved block party tomorrow (Saturday) at 3 p.m., featuring music by Joint Point. Bring your ID and leave your dog at home. There is no cover charge.
The Daily Planet
‘A little piece of Telluride’
The annual celebration unfolding in Telluride and Mountain Village this weekend used to be called Cars and Colors. Frankly, it still could: the “colors” in the original title of the fest (now renamed the Telluride Autumn Classic) referred to the swaths of russet, orange and gold blanketing local hillsides this time of year.
The Daily Planet
Telluride Autumn Classic rolls into town this weekend
Ray Cody is a busy man. While preparing for this weekend’s Telluride Autumn Classic, he took a break from spreading gravel at one of the event’s parking lots to talk cars and offerings. He quipped, “I’m always busy” with a chuckle, but Cody’s labor of love has resulted in a world-class fall celebration of all things motorized.
The Daily Planet
Organizers, town agree on Blues & Brews success
Those who attended last weekend’s 28th Telluride Blues & Brews Festival (TBB) know that Samantha Fish shreds, Buddy Guy was en fuego (at 86!), the sun shone brightly and the numerous beers on offer served well to lubricate one’s dance moves. But how did it really go? Telluride officials, representatives from the festival and other agencies agreed at a debrief meeting Tuesday morning that, from behind the scenes, it was a success on every level.
The Daily Planet
Phoenix Bean closes, Telluride Outside to move into space
For the past 30 years, the commercial space located at 221 West Colorado Ave. has served as a bustling coffee shop. The latest iteration — the Phoenix Bean — shuttered its doors Sunday, making way for Telluride Outside to renovate the space before moving in this November. When...
The Daily Planet
awards
Telluride Local Media wins nine press association awards. Telluride Local Media won nine Colorado Press Association (CPA) awards over the weekend for …
The Daily Planet
Giddy-up: Old West Fest is Saturday in Ridgway
Glen Campbell never intended to act in a Hollywood Western. He was a hit recording artist with a string of number one songs on Billboard’s Country Chart, an iconic singer recording in an iconic building, the Capitol Records Tower in Hollywood, Los Angeles, when an icon from yet another iteration of Hollywood — the world of film — arrived in that building one day in the mid-1960s.
The Daily Planet
Telluride Venture Network fall programs
The Telluride Venture Network (TVN) has opened registration for its “Shore Up Your Small Business” workshop, presented by the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado-Boulder. The workshop is the final installment in the five-year Demystifying Entrepreneurship: Rural Colorado Workshop Series. Award-winning faculty Erick Mueller and Brad Werner will return to teach the program on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
The Daily Planet
Mountain Trip guides recognized by Department of the Interior
Mountain Trip guide and co-owner Bill Allen, along with local guides Karl Welter and Erin Laine, were honored with the Department of the Interior's (DOI) Citizen's Award for Bravery for saving a climber’s life on Denali. The DOI's most prestigious recognition, the award was presented at a Sept. 8 ceremony in Washington D.C. by U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland with all three guides in attendance.
The Daily Planet
Town remedies street lights blip
The Town Board of Trustees met last week in Norwood’s regular monthly meeting. Then, town administrator Patti Grafmyer told the board in her monthly report that there was an error in the Pinion Park development planning process: street lights. “They did not put street lights on the plans,” Grafmyer...
The Daily Planet
Norwood’s homecoming is Sept. 30
Teen representatives of Norwood High School want the community to know that homecoming is coming right up. With the traditional festivities planned, they want to include the younger kids as well. “We are encouraging K-12 to participate in dress-up days this year,” representatives said in a news release over the...
