Anti-LGBTQ protesters blocked by 'angels' at Pride event
LGBTQ students attending Brigham Young University were attending a Pride event ahead of the start of the school year when around 100 protesters showed up. A group of ‘angels’ arrived to keep students safe.
The Black Menaces Are Inviting Students To Start Chapters at Campuses Nationwide
The Black Menaces, founded by a group of five Black students at Brigham Young University, have expanded their revolution to campuses across the country. According to Inside Higher Ed, the collective announced plans to open a chapter at every predominantly white university across the nation, where Black students can televise video interviews on social media about inclusivity, overt and covert racism, homophobia, xenophobia, sexism, and more on PWI campuses.
Baptist university blocks pro-gay churches from campus event
A Baptist-affiliated university in Alabama has outraged a segment of its alumni after announcing two pro-same-sex marriage churches would be barred from the school's campus ministry fair. Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, blocked two local churches affiliated with the Presbyterian Church and the Episcopal Church respectively from partaking in the...
Black Student Enrollment At Community Colleges Has Declined Since The Pandemic
From Fall 2019 to Fall 2021, enrollment fell 18 percent for all Black students. That's 23.5 percent and 15 percent for Black men and Black women, respectively. The post Black Student Enrollment At Community Colleges Has Declined Since The Pandemic appeared first on NewsOne.
BIG shout-out to The Rotary Club of Space Center for their support of RCC
RCC - Robotics, Coding, and Computational. CCEF wants to give a BIG shout-out to The Rotary Club of Space Center for their support of RCC - Robotics, Coding, and Computational Thinking.
College Counselors and Diversity Officers Should Come Together to Combat Systemic Racism
The legacy of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis was on the minds of presenters at a webinar hosted by the American Counseling Association (ACA) and the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education (NADOHE). “I had the honor of sitting with John Lewis in Atlanta—he was a mentor...
LGBTQ student group strikes deal with Yeshiva University, allowing other clubs to operate
The LGBTQ student group at Yeshiva University made the “painful” decision to pause its efforts to receive official university recognition so that the university would allow the rest of its student clubs to continue operating, the group said Thursday. The Supreme Court last week left intact a June...
