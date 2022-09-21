ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football world reacts to Ohio State’s special uniforms

When the Ohio State Buckeyes host the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night in Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes won’t be wearing their traditional Scarlet and Gray home uniforms. Instead, Ohio State will be rocking special all-black uniforms. Ohio State officially announced the special uniforms on Tuesday afternoon, sharing a video...
How landing Taison Chatman helps Ohio State basketball

The Ohio State basketball program has done a really good job of recruiting for the 2023 class. Chris Holtmann had assembled a strong class of four prospects, only to have George Washington III de-commit. There was speculation it was because Bronny James wanted to come to Columbus. Instead, the Buckeyes...
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

