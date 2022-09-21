Read full article on original website
College football world reacts to Ohio State’s special uniforms
When the Ohio State Buckeyes host the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night in Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes won’t be wearing their traditional Scarlet and Gray home uniforms. Instead, Ohio State will be rocking special all-black uniforms. Ohio State officially announced the special uniforms on Tuesday afternoon, sharing a video...
Ohio State football recruiting: Momentum building for OSU to land 5-star recruit
As it sits right now, the Ohio State football team has the fifth-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 class. They have 20 recruits committed to the program. That leaves room for about five more prospects. There are still plenty of good uncommitted guys who are taking a look at the Buckeyes right now.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day discusses TreVeyon Henderson's injury, availability for Wisconsin showdown
In last Saturday’s game against Toledo, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson did not return to the game after sustaining an injury early in the game. OSU head coach Ryan Day provided details on Henderson’s injury status and if he will be able to play Saturday during a press conference Tuesday.
What Ohio State's Latest Basketball Commitment Means For Bronny James
Ohio State basketball's latest commitment could have a major domino effect on Bronny James. On Tuesday, four-star combo guard Taison Chatman pledged to the Buckeyes over UConn, Kansas, Xavier and others. Chatman, a Minnesota native, is the fourth overall commitment and third four-star commitment for Ohio State in the 2023 cycle.
BOOM! Ohio State basketball gets commitment from top 50 player
While the Ohio State football team is preparing to open Big Ten play this week, the Buckeye basketball team got some good news late Tuesday evening. Four-star combo guard Taison Chatman has committed to Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Chatman who hails from the state of Minnesota is...
saturdaytradition.com
Cade Stover narrates Ohio State's intense game trailer for Week 4 blackout vs. Wisconsin
No. 3 Ohio State dropped a hype video narrated by tight end Cade Strover to set up the Week 4 game versus Wisconsin will be the blackout. The players, coaches, and fans of Ohio State wear all black as the Buckeyes kick off B1G play this upcoming Saturday against Wisconsin.
Want to take a COTA bus home from an OSU football night game? You can't
Buckeye fans planning to attend Ohio State’s football game Saturday evening shouldn't plan to take a bus home. COTA stopped offering service after 11 p.m. in March 2020, attributing the cuts to a driver shortage. ...
Latest on Buckeye DE/LB target includes possibility he attends Ohio State - Wisconsin game
Bucknuts has latest on talented Cincinnati area defensive end/linebacker including the possibility he attends Ohio State - Wisconsin game.
Wisconsin football: Q&A previewing the Ohio State Buckeyes
Brendan Gulick of Buckeyes Now stops by to help preview the Ohio State Buckeyes ahead of this weekend's game for the Wisconsin Badgers.
Nolan Winter to choose Gophers or Badgers on Friday
Will the No. 2 recruit in Minnesota's Class of 2023 be the latest to take the Minnesota-to-Wisconsin pipeline?
How landing Taison Chatman helps Ohio State basketball
The Ohio State basketball program has done a really good job of recruiting for the 2023 class. Chris Holtmann had assembled a strong class of four prospects, only to have George Washington III de-commit. There was speculation it was because Bronny James wanted to come to Columbus. Instead, the Buckeyes...
Football: ‘Quintessential tight end’ Stover getting more involved in Buckeyes passing game
Through three games, Ohio State fourth-year tight end Cade Stover (8) has amassed 137 rec. yards on eight receptions. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Last week, C.J. Stroud called Cade Stover a “little Gronk,” likening his brute strength to that of future NFL Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski.
Official: Ohio State to wear black alternate uniforms vs. Wisconsin
Back in black. That will be No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday night when Wisconsin comes to Ohio Stadium. After telling fans back in July to "Wear Black" in the game against the Badgers in mid-July, the Buckeyes have now confirmed that the team will wear all black alternate uniforms once again in order to "Blackout the Shoe."
