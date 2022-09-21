ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spearfish, SD

Spearfish Canyon color change update

The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Spearfish Canyon in western South Dakota is on its way to fall splendor. As the canyon prepares for the season change with its annual color transformation the spectrum is changing each day. Kimberly Talcott lives in Spearfish and is the canyon’s leaf reporter. She says the color change is near forty percent.
The Black Hills Powwow is back in October. Here are 5 things to know about the event.

RAPID CITY, S.D.– After a two-year break, one of the biggest events in Rapid City is returning this October. Here are five things to know about the Black Hills Powwow:. The Black Hills Powwow will take place at the Monument on October 7, 8, and 9 of this year which will feature performers from across the nation and even Canada. The Black Hills Powwow is one of the most well-known events in the country. Last held in 2019, the event drew more than 4,500 out-of-town attendees to Rapid City and generated over $4,000,000 in revenue.
Sturgis to host MusicFest, Fall Festival this weekend

STURGIS — In an attempt to create some shoulder-season events, Sturgis will host its first MusicFest this weekend in conjunction with the 3rd Annual Sturgis Fall Festival. Sturgis Rally & Events Director Tammy Even-Cordell said the MusicFest grew out of a desire to expand Sturgis events into the fall season.
Here’s the latest look at Spearfish’s Fall Color Report

SPEARFISH, S.D. — Spearfish Canyon Enthusiast Kimberly Talcott brings us the latest Fall Color Report, reporting a color change of 40%. If you find yourself on the winding roads of Spearfish Canyon Scenic Byway, you will find them lined with a sprinkling of golden leaves. Talcott reports that birch...
Someone put soap in the Roosevelt Swim Center hot tub

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Aquatics Division said Friday that someone put soap or shampoo into the Roosevelt Swim Center hot tub. After reviewing the footage they found out it was not a prank, but someone adding a solution to the water to accommodate for their sensitive skin.
Public to get first look at new Air Force bomber

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Air Force’s newest bomber, the B-21 Raider, will be shown to the public for the first time in December, according to a release from Sen. Mike Rounds. “The B-21 Raider bomber will play a crucial role in the defense of our nation and...
Sylvan Lake Master Plan moving forward with updating the area, but making some question the increased human impact

CUSTER, S.D.– With the summer season coming to a close, Custer State Park has already began work on some new projects. Visitors to the Sylvan Lake area in the last few weeks may have already seen one of them: the tearing down of the general store. The general store was already facing structural damage before the decision was made to tear it down.
Controversial social studies standards receive first of four public hearings

This week the public had its first opportunity to speak to a state education committee about social studies and history curriculum standards. The four-and-a-half hour meeting in Aberdeen was the first of four such hearings. South Dakota Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson shared her vision of what educational standards should...
Rapid City man identified in fatal Spearfish crash

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have confirmed the death of a 43-year-old man following a crash near Spearfish on September 17. Austin Prudich, of Rapid City, was travelling west on Highway 14A on his 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he rounded a curve and left the roadway. Prudich, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to a Spearfish hospital where he died.
Man from Rapid City killed in Saturday afternoon motorcycle accident near Spearfish

A 43 year old man from Rapid City has been identified as the person who died Saturday afternoon (Sept. 17, 2022, 2:04pm) in a motorcycle crash five miles south of Spearfish. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates Austin Prudich was riding a 2001 Harley-Davidson FLHRCI motorcycle westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when it entered the curve and left the roadway to the left. Prudich was thrown from the motorcycle and later died at a Spearfish hospital. He was not wearing a helmet.
Lewandowski Flies out of Pierre After Helping Organize Rapid City Event

KSFY’s Austin Goss gets confirmation from Noem’s campaign spokesman Ian Fury that Noem’s disgraced/disgraceful campaign advisor was “in South Dakota doing prep work for the American Resolve event next week in Rapid City and flew out of Pierre.”. Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to...
Man dies in motorcycle crash in western South Dakota

A Rapid City food program that reimburses you money

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Food programs are beneficial for giving back to the community and families nationwide, and this Rapid City program reimburses daycare providers and other organizations for providing healthy food to those in need. Youth and Family Services was started in 1965 in Rapid City as an...
“Unpermitted” camps spark safety concerns in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D.- The origin of Monday’s fire near Star Village was traced back to an “unpermitted camp” and was “determined to be human caused”, according to a release from the Rapid City Fire Department. The population of those without homes in Rapid City has...
1 person killed in motorcycle crash near Spearfish

Rapid City police searching for 13-year-old

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old. Journey Two Bulls was last seen in the unit block of Waterloo Street wearing a blue hoodie, black cargo pants, multi-colored shoes and glasses. Anyone with any information...
