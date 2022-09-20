ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

Jake Wheelock Will Likely Pull the Trigger "Pretty Quickly" if He Gets an Ohio State Offer, Four-star 2024 OT Brandon Baker is Offered by the Buckeyes

Ohio 2024 offensive lineman Jake Wheelock had the experience to remember while on his visit during Ohio State’s 77-21 victory last weekend against Toledo. Wheelock had been to an Ohio State game before, attending contests against Akron and Penn State a season ago, but Saturday stood out the most to the Stebbins High School product.
247Sports

BM5: Can Buckeyes batter Badgers? | C'mon down Keeley?

We cover a lot of ground on today's show as Dave Biddle welcomes in Jonah Booker for his usual Friday visit. Among the topics:. * Ohio State has a lot of players dealing with injuries, but it seems as though most of them should play against visiting Wisconsin on Saturday.
The Spun

Ryan Day Admits He Was Shocked By 1 Touchdown Saturday

Ohio State's 77-21 blowout win over Toledo in Week 3 featured an unexpected touchdown run from freshman running back T.C. Caffey. With the game well out of reach, the first-year Buckeye got a chance to show his stuff during the fourth quarter. He broke out a 49-yard touchdown run, giving OSU their final score of the game.
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

No. 3 Ohio State and unranked Wisconsin are set to face off in their first Big Ten matchup of the 2022 season on Saturday. The Buckeyes are heavy favorites to win the game. According to ESPN's FPI predicted outcome, Ryan Day's 3-0 squad has an 89% chance to take down the visiting Badgers. OSU is favored by 18.5 points in the Week 4 contest.
247Sports

Knowles Notes: Why Ohio State's DC believes Buckeyes can stop the run well with a 4-2-5 scheme

Many Ohio State fans have wondered when the Buckeyes face a run-heavy team – like Wisconsin this week – will defensive coordinator Jim Knowles move from his base 4-2-5 to a traditional 4-3 at times? Knowles is not about to give away his game plan against the Badgers, but he did explain why he believes his defenses can be stout against the run with two linebackers and three safeties on the field together. Last year at Oklahoma State, Knowles fielded one of the best run defenses in the country (and defenses, period). The same is true thus far at Ohio State as far as containing the run.
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something in central Ohio this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Blue Man Group and Keith Urban to the Columbus Coffee Festival and Freeman’s Farm Fall Festival, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. The Blitz Great Summer Smokeout: Sept. 22Featuring Disturbed, Dirty Honey, and Harmless Habit. Kemba Live – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 5:30 p.m. […]
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio

Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
NBC4 Columbus

I-670 West reopens Downtown after accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An accident closed I-670 in the westbound direction at the High Street during the Thursday morning commute. As of 8 a.m., the right lane was still closed. The accident happened at 6:22 a.m. A car had flipped onto its top, and the highway was being cleared by transportation workers and police.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Gyros in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in northwest Ohio, this local favorite is famous for their tasty and huge gyros. Patrons love the lamb gyro, which is stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and their gyro sauce. They also have a great chicken gyro and the gyro burger, which has a large beef patty, gyro meat, gyro sauce, feta cheese, onions, tomato, and lettuce. If you have room for dessert, check out the baklava.
NBC4 Columbus

Top Ohio school board considers resolution blocking LGBTQ+ protections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education head hours of public testimony on Tuesday on a resolution that could roll back new federal protections for LGBTQ+ students, safeguards already under scrutiny in the court system. Board member Brendon Shea introduced the resolution this week during the September meeting under the title “Resolution to […]
whbc.com

Shocking Testimony in Wagner Trial

PIKETON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Shocking testimony in the George Wagner IV aggravated murder trial in Pike County on Wednesday. An investigator told the jury that one of the eight Rhoden family victims shot dead in April of 2016 was breast feeding her baby when she was shot and killed.
Delaware Gazette

S I P establishes new world mark in Bucket

The Ron Burke trained S I P (Joe Bongiorno) established a new world’s mark in the $88,600 Old Oaken Bucket during Thursday’s Jug Day undercard at the Delaware County Fair. The sophomore Bar Hopping colt overcame windy conditions to cut the fractions of :28.2; :56.2 and 1:24, defeating Famous Father (Andrew McCarthy) by 10 lengths in 1:51.2.
247Sports

247Sports

