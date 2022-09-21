Read full article on original website
Adam Sandler has message for Aaron Judge on brink of historic home run milestone
Actor and New York sports fanatic Adam Sandler summed up how all Yankees fans feel this week as Aaron Judge looks to top Babe Ruth and Roger Maris’ historic home run marks.
Deadspin
This is Aaron Judge’s year, but if Yankees win a title, Giancarlo Stanton will be the reason
Make no mistake about it, this season belongs to Aaron Judge and his historic run through MLB America. But if the New York Yankees are going to finally win the World Series again — the last time was 2009 — it will be because of Giancarlo Stanton. Simply...
Didi Gregorius responds to Yankees predicting Aaron Judge’s 60th HR in 2017 tweet
Back in 2017, when Aaron Judge was rampaging as a rookie and leading a scrappy-but-undermanned Yankees team to the precipice of the World Series, it became clear that, no matter how things finished, the kid was certifiably mythical. Despite a shoulder injury midway through that campaign (resulting from striking the...
Yardbarker
Lines suggest Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge won't win Triple Crown?
As mentioned by ESPN stats, New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge began Tuesday leading all of MLB with 59 home runs, 127 RBI, and an OPS of 1.120. The 30-year-old also notched four hits during this past Sunday's win over the Milwaukee Brewers to improve his batting average for the season to .316. That's good for a tie for second in the American League with Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, and those two trail only Luis Arraez of the Minnesota Twins at .317.
Bleacher Report
MLB's All-Star Team for 2nd Half of 2022 Season
The Texas Rangers, Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks have been playing for a whole lot of nothing over the second half of the 2022 MLB season, but try telling that to Nathaniel Lowe, Joey Meneses and Zac Gallen, who have been producing at an All-Star level for the past two months.
MLB・
Bleacher Report
Fresh Predictions for Top 2022-23 MLB Free Agents with Offseason Approaching
Opt-Out Expect to see Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodon and Justin Verlander all exercise their opt-out clauses or decline their player options to become part of the 2022-23 free-agent class. From that group, only Bogaerts (four years, $80 million) and Correa (two years, $70.2 million) are leaving...
NFL・
Bleacher Report
Report: Yankees Trying to Move Friday's Game to YES Network amid Aaron Judge HR Chase
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is on the cusp of history, but there is a chance some fans won't be able to watch him achieve it. Judge is one home run away from tying Roger Maris' single-season franchise record of 61, and the Yankees are scheduled to take on the Boston Red Sox on Friday in an exclusive Apple TV+ broadcast.
Bleacher Report
Alex Cora Says Red Sox Will Pitch to Aaron Judge amid Roger Maris HR Pursuit
The Boston Red Sox intend to pitch to New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who is looking to break the American League home run record, on Thursday night. "I didn’t come here to have a vacation this weekend," Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters. Judge enters Thursday's game...
Aaron Judge still seeking 61 as Yankees battle Red Sox
Aaron Judge remains at 60 homers but keeps getting on base — and the New York Yankees keep winning. On
Bleacher Report
Jacob deGrom Rumors: Rangers May Pursue Mets Star If He Tests Free Agency
The Texas Rangers may pursue New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom if the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner declines his $32.5 million player option for 2023 and becomes a free agent next offseason. Jon Heyman of the New York Post provided the news Thursday. "The Rangers are...
Bleacher Report
Justin Fields Says He'd 'Never Disrespect Anybody' After Comments on Bears Fans
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields suggested that games mean more to the players who risk their health and put in the physical and mental work needed to compete at the highest level than they do to the fans who watch, but he had to clarify what he meant after social media reaction to said comments.
Bleacher Report
Aaron Judge Rumors: Rivals Hope Star Re-Signs With Yankees 'For the Good of the Game'
The New York Yankees are undoubtedly hoping to retain star outfielder Aaron Judge, who will enter free agency this offseason. It appears that even opposing teams are hoping for the same thing. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that not everyone around the league is interested in seeing...
Bleacher Report
Yankees' Aaron Judge's Record-Setting HR Balls Expected to Auction for over $1M
The fight for Aaron Judge home run balls is about to become its own spectacle with expected auction values set to explode as he chases the American League record and beyond. SCP Auctions' David Kohler told TMZ Sports on Wednesday he expects the sale price could ultimately reach seven figures as Judge, who hit his 60th homer on Tuesday night, pushes toward history. Here are Kohler's projections for what future longballs by the New York Yankees superstar could fetch if they hit the auction block:
Bleacher Report
Report: Derek Jeter's Former Florida Mansion Rented to Tom Brady Set to Be Demolished
The Tampa, Florida, mansion that New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter rented to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in 2020 is set to be demolished, per Mary K. Jacob of the New York Post. Built in 2011, Jeter purchased the home for $15.5 million in 2012. He rented it...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: Obi Toppin's Role Could Increase in 2022-23 Season
Coming off a strong second season, Obi Toppin could see even more playing time for the New York Knicks during the 2022-23 campaign. Per SNY.tv's Ian Begley, members of the Knicks coaching staff think Toppin might play a bigger role for the team. The Knicks used the No. 8 overall...
Bleacher Report
Nets' Ben Simmons: Playing For 76ers Was 'Incredible'; Fans Were 'Unbelievable'
Things surely didn't work out as many envisioned when the Philadelphia 76ers selected Ben Simmons with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2016 NBA draft, but the Brooklyn Nets guard still has love for the city and its fans. During an appearance on The Old Man and The Three...
Bleacher Report
Giannis Says He Didn't Intend to Disrespect LeBron James with 2019 Crown Celebration
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo told ESPN's Malika Andrews on NBA Today Wednesday that he didn't mean to slight Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James with his "crown" celebration during a 111-104 win in Dec. 2019. "It was nothing against LeBron," Antetokounmpo said. "That's my last name. It means crown."
