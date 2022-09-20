ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Outfit Sunday

Erin Andrews was at the Caesars Superdome this past Sunday to cover the Buccaneers-Saints game. Her outfit for this Week 2 showdown turned a lot of heads. Andrews, 44, wore an orange top with orange pants. She also had matching Air Jordan 1's on to complete the look. Fortunately for...
NFL
FanBuzz

Mike Tomlin's Wife is a Fashion Designer Who He Met in College

Being responsible for 53 adult men can't be an easy task, yet Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin handles his duties with grace. This is a guy who managed the personalities and egos of NFL stars such as the wild Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell, all the while missing the AFC playoffs in just five of his 15 seasons at the helm.
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Police Have Identified, Arrested Browns Fan

On Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns fell to the New York Jets, who completed a wild comeback to win 31-30. During the late stages of the game, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was walking into the tunnel when he was hit with debris from the stands. Now, according to a statement from the team, they've identified the fan and plan to ban the fan.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Ripped NFL Quarterback On Monday

It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have been disappointing this season. They've lost their first two games and appear to be not on the same page both offensively and defensively. Quarterback Derek Carr has also not been himself and Stephen A. Smith noticed that, too. Smith absolutely went...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Monday Night Uniform News

The Dallas Cowboys head to MetLife Stadium this Monday night for a tilt against the rival New York Giants. But the uniforms will be a bit different from the past few weeks. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys will be wearing their navy jersey with silver pants on Monday against the Giants. New York may be the home team, but have apparently decided to wear white jerseys instead - forcing the Cowboys to abandon their preferred white jersey with royal blue pants.
NFL
Yardbarker

Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady reportedly spent part of his time away from the Buccaneers with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. Brady and the actress have a child together. Bridget announced she was pregnant shortly after breaking up with the then-New England Patriots quarterback. According to a report, Brady and Bridget celebrated their son's...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Steelers' Suspension News

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without a member on the backend of their defense for the at least the next three games according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. Per RapSheet, "Steelers S Damontae Kazee was suspended for the next 3 games for violations of the NFL’s substances of abuse policy."
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

San Francisco 49ers sign veteran quarterback

The San Francisco 49ers have added a quarterback. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday that the 49ers signed veteran quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Benkert is now third in line in the team’s QB rotation. Brock Purdy is the new backup to Jimmy Garoppolo, who assumed the starter’s role after Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury in the 49ers’ victory against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Browns Had 2 Key Returns To Practice On Tuesday

The Cleveland Browns are fairly banged up right now, but that doesn't mean they can't have good injury news. Tight end Harrison Bryant and offensive tackle Chris Hubbard both returned to practice on Tuesday. Bryant has been nursing a thumb injury while Hubbard has been dealing with an illness. They...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Steve Young Calls Out Dak Prescott: NFL World Reacts

Over the weekend the Dallas Cowboys surprised most of the NFL world when they took down the Cincinnati Bengals. With backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center for Dallas, the Bengals entered as significant favorites. However, the Cowboys used a last-second field goal to win the game by a final score of 20-17.
CINCINNATI, OH
