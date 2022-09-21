ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

Jake Wheelock Will Likely Pull the Trigger “Pretty Quickly” if He Gets an Ohio State Offer, Four-star 2024 OT Brandon Baker is Offered by the Buckeyes

Ohio 2024 offensive lineman Jake Wheelock had the experience to remember while on his visit during Ohio State’s 77-21 victory last weekend against Toledo. Wheelock had been to an Ohio State game before, attending contests against Akron and Penn State a season ago, but Saturday stood out the most to the Stebbins High School product.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

No. 3 Ohio State and unranked Wisconsin are set to face off in their first Big Ten matchup of the 2022 season on Saturday. The Buckeyes are heavy favorites to win the game. According to ESPN's FPI predicted outcome, Ryan Day's 3-0 squad has an 89% chance to take down the visiting Badgers. OSU is favored by 18.5 points in the Week 4 contest.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Ryan Day Admits He Was Shocked By 1 Touchdown Saturday

Ohio State's 77-21 blowout win over Toledo in Week 3 featured an unexpected touchdown run from freshman running back T.C. Caffey. With the game well out of reach, the first-year Buckeye got a chance to show his stuff during the fourth quarter. He broke out a 49-yard touchdown run, giving OSU their final score of the game.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ryan Day Had Message For Ohio State Fans Tuesday

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is pumped for another primetime night game at The Shoe. This coming Saturday, the No. 3 Buckeyes will host their first Big Ten opponent of the season: the Wisconsin Badgers. Day wants the Ohio State faithful to make Ohio Stadium the "loudest it's ever...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Reveals Special Uniform For Saturday

The Ohio State Buckeyes have unveiled some special uniforms for this weekend's matchup against Wisconsin. The No. 3-ranked squad will be rocking all-black uniforms for their Week 4 contest at The Shoe. "Blackout activated," the team wrote on Twitter. Ohio State is 3-0 to start the 2022 season, notching wins...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Ohio State’s special uniforms

When the Ohio State Buckeyes host the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night in Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes won’t be wearing their traditional Scarlet and Gray home uniforms. Instead, Ohio State will be rocking special all-black uniforms. Ohio State officially announced the special uniforms on Tuesday afternoon, sharing a video...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio

Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love to dine out from time to time, here's a list of three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal with some friends or family members, but are great choices for celebrating a special occasion too. If you have never visited any of them, you should definitely add them on your list, if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with high quality ingredients, so absolutely pay them a visit whenever you have the chance. On top of that, they also have excellent online reviews.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Gyros in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in northwest Ohio, this local favorite is famous for their tasty and huge gyros. Patrons love the lamb gyro, which is stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and their gyro sauce. They also have a great chicken gyro and the gyro burger, which has a large beef patty, gyro meat, gyro sauce, feta cheese, onions, tomato, and lettuce. If you have room for dessert, check out the baklava.
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

100th homicide after “parking spot” argument in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Homicides crossed the 100 mark after a person died in north Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened on the 100 block of Highfield Drive. The victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Scott Woods: Campus is Trash. The Debate is Over

Just so we’re clear, your campus is garbage. Every generation of OSU students or denizens thinks their generation’s version of the High Street corridor was better than whatever version currently exists. I want the record to reflect that this is a debate that’s officially and empirically dead. The fact that you can call it a corridor and not catch any side-eye is almost all that needs to be said, since back in the day that used to be a “strip.”
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

ODOT Has Snow Plow Jobs, Offers Free CDL Training

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is getting set for the Winter season early this year, even offering to pay the cost to train for and obtain a CDL in order to get behind the wheel of a snow plow. Some ODOT districts had issues last year...
COLUMBUS, OH
