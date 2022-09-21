Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AROUSE student radio to host Welcome Back Show Saturday, spotlighting Columbus bandsThe LanternColumbus, OH
String of residential burglaries can remind students how to protect themselves off-campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Quintessential tight end’ Stover getting more involved in Buckeyes passing gameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State appoints first Vice Provost for the Arts Lisa FlormanThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Eleven Warriors
Jake Wheelock Will Likely Pull the Trigger “Pretty Quickly” if He Gets an Ohio State Offer, Four-star 2024 OT Brandon Baker is Offered by the Buckeyes
Ohio 2024 offensive lineman Jake Wheelock had the experience to remember while on his visit during Ohio State’s 77-21 victory last weekend against Toledo. Wheelock had been to an Ohio State game before, attending contests against Akron and Penn State a season ago, but Saturday stood out the most to the Stebbins High School product.
Important confirmation from Buckeye target for Ohio State - Wisconsin game
An offensive lineman the Buckeyes offered in June was ultra-impressed with Ohio State's win over Notre Dame as he sat in The Shoe and will be back for the Wisconsin game.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day says 'nobody expected' freshman RB TC Caffey to score long touchdown versus Toledo
Ryan Day described how Ohio State reacted to the unexpected touchdown run from freshman running back TC Caffey. In the 4th quarter, the game was already in Ohio State’s control and Caffey put the final touches on a blowout win over Toledo. It was an unbelievable play because it was expected to be stopped at the line of scrimmage.
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
No. 3 Ohio State and unranked Wisconsin are set to face off in their first Big Ten matchup of the 2022 season on Saturday. The Buckeyes are heavy favorites to win the game. According to ESPN's FPI predicted outcome, Ryan Day's 3-0 squad has an 89% chance to take down the visiting Badgers. OSU is favored by 18.5 points in the Week 4 contest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ryan Day Admits He Was Shocked By 1 Touchdown Saturday
Ohio State's 77-21 blowout win over Toledo in Week 3 featured an unexpected touchdown run from freshman running back T.C. Caffey. With the game well out of reach, the first-year Buckeye got a chance to show his stuff during the fourth quarter. He broke out a 49-yard touchdown run, giving OSU their final score of the game.
Ohio State football recruiting: Momentum building for OSU to land 5-star recruit
As it sits right now, the Ohio State football team has the fifth-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 class. They have 20 recruits committed to the program. That leaves room for about five more prospects. There are still plenty of good uncommitted guys who are taking a look at the Buckeyes right now.
Four-star guard George Washington breaks down his final five
After de-committing from Ohio State at the beginning of the month, George Washington is now down to a final list of five schools. Dayton, Louisville, Michigan, Virginia, and Wake Forest all made the cut. “My parents and I decided that the best thing for me is to be committed by...
What Ohio State's Latest Basketball Commitment Means For Bronny James
Ohio State basketball's latest commitment could have a major domino effect on Bronny James. On Tuesday, four-star combo guard Taison Chatman pledged to the Buckeyes over UConn, Kansas, Xavier and others. Chatman, a Minnesota native, is the fourth overall commitment and third four-star commitment for Ohio State in the 2023 cycle.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ryan Day Had Message For Ohio State Fans Tuesday
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is pumped for another primetime night game at The Shoe. This coming Saturday, the No. 3 Buckeyes will host their first Big Ten opponent of the season: the Wisconsin Badgers. Day wants the Ohio State faithful to make Ohio Stadium the "loudest it's ever...
Look: Ohio State Reveals Special Uniform For Saturday
The Ohio State Buckeyes have unveiled some special uniforms for this weekend's matchup against Wisconsin. The No. 3-ranked squad will be rocking all-black uniforms for their Week 4 contest at The Shoe. "Blackout activated," the team wrote on Twitter. Ohio State is 3-0 to start the 2022 season, notching wins...
offtackleempire.com
Where, When, Why, How and On What TV Channel Does Ohio State Football Play Wisconsin?
Is the time and channel you need to find the Ohio State football game against Wisconsin. Where: Ohio Stadium, which is not where Ohio plays. When: 7:30 PM Eastern, or 6:30 Central. Relative to the Iowa - Rutgers game, it starts 30 minutes later than that one. Why: When this...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Ohio State’s special uniforms
When the Ohio State Buckeyes host the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night in Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes won’t be wearing their traditional Scarlet and Gray home uniforms. Instead, Ohio State will be rocking special all-black uniforms. Ohio State officially announced the special uniforms on Tuesday afternoon, sharing a video...
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio
Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to dine out from time to time, here's a list of three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal with some friends or family members, but are great choices for celebrating a special occasion too. If you have never visited any of them, you should definitely add them on your list, if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with high quality ingredients, so absolutely pay them a visit whenever you have the chance. On top of that, they also have excellent online reviews.
4 Places To Get Gyros in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in northwest Ohio, this local favorite is famous for their tasty and huge gyros. Patrons love the lamb gyro, which is stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and their gyro sauce. They also have a great chicken gyro and the gyro burger, which has a large beef patty, gyro meat, gyro sauce, feta cheese, onions, tomato, and lettuce. If you have room for dessert, check out the baklava.
WYTV.com
100th homicide after “parking spot” argument in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Homicides crossed the 100 mark after a person died in north Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened on the 100 block of Highfield Drive. The victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two sought in trade of stolen vehicle in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man and a woman suspected of duping someone by using a stolen car during a vehicle trade last week. According to a Facebook post, Joshua Stover, 30, and Flossie Brown, 40, are wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle in connection with the Sept. […]
25newsnow.com
Peoria native dies after two weeks on life support, punched from behind
Columbus, OH (25 News Now) - A Peoria native is dead after being attacked not far from his workplace in Ohio. HIs family, many still in the river city, are shocked and heartbroken. 37-year-old Greg Coleman moved to Columbus with his daughter for new opportunities. In Peoria, he’s known for...
columbusmonthly.com
Scott Woods: Campus is Trash. The Debate is Over
Just so we’re clear, your campus is garbage. Every generation of OSU students or denizens thinks their generation’s version of the High Street corridor was better than whatever version currently exists. I want the record to reflect that this is a debate that’s officially and empirically dead. The fact that you can call it a corridor and not catch any side-eye is almost all that needs to be said, since back in the day that used to be a “strip.”
whbc.com
ODOT Has Snow Plow Jobs, Offers Free CDL Training
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is getting set for the Winter season early this year, even offering to pay the cost to train for and obtain a CDL in order to get behind the wheel of a snow plow. Some ODOT districts had issues last year...
247Sports
52K+
Followers
375K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0