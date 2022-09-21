ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

CBS Baltimore

'A Surprise To Us': Maryland AG Frosh slams Mosby, claims no evidence withheld from Adnan Syed's defense

BALTIMORE -- A war of words between Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby has erupted over Mosby's successful motion to free Adnan Syed. "We have a crime problem in Maryland, and Maryland courts have repeatedly found that Adnan Syed committed this murder, and I have to say, if state's attorney Mosby were concentrating as hard on trying murder cases and putting murderers behind bars as she has on this case, I think our state would be quite a bit safer," Frosh told WJZ Wednesday. His strong criticism follows Mosby accusing his office of failing to turn...
Wbaltv.com

Pizza tab led authorities to track suspect in Maryland

ARBUTUS, Md. — Federal authorities arrested a Maryland man on charges connected to the 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Authorities said Paul Lovley, 23, of Halethorpe, is associated with the group America First, which the Anti-Defamation League said is connected to alt-right figures and white supremacists. Lovley has been on the radar of federal officials since at least May 2021.
UPI News

Judge overturns murder conviction of 'Serial' podcast subject Adnan Syed

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A judge on Monday overturned the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, who became the subject of the first season of the podcast "Serial." Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn overturned the first-degree murder conviction in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee that had brought Syed, 41, a life sentence at the maximum security Patuxent Institution, a state prison in Jessup, Md., for the past 23 years.
NBC News

Captain arrested in deadly Florida Keys parasailing incident

A Florida Keys boat captain was arrested on a manslaughter charge Thursday in connection with a deadly parasailing trip this year, officials said. An arrest warrant accused the captain, Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, of not checking the weather before the May 30 trip and then cutting the towline to his passengers’ parasail during strong winds.
NBC News

Indiana judge blocks abortion ban ruling it unconstitutional

An Indiana judge sided with the ACLU’s argument that the new abortion ban law in the state is unconstitutional. The judge blocked the ban and said it impacts the liberty and privacy of women and girls. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said, “we plan to appeal and continue to make the case for life in Indiana.”Sept. 23, 2022.
Bay Net

PGPD Investigating Circumstances Of Double Fatal Shooting

HYATTSVILLE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances of a double fatal shooting inside of a home in the city of Hyattsville shortly after midnight. At approximately 12:20 am, officers with the Hyattsville Police Department were dispatched to the report...
NBC News

NBC News

