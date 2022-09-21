Read full article on original website
'A Surprise To Us': Maryland AG Frosh slams Mosby, claims no evidence withheld from Adnan Syed's defense
BALTIMORE -- A war of words between Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby has erupted over Mosby's successful motion to free Adnan Syed. "We have a crime problem in Maryland, and Maryland courts have repeatedly found that Adnan Syed committed this murder, and I have to say, if state's attorney Mosby were concentrating as hard on trying murder cases and putting murderers behind bars as she has on this case, I think our state would be quite a bit safer," Frosh told WJZ Wednesday. His strong criticism follows Mosby accusing his office of failing to turn...
Uncovered evidence in Oklahoma death row case prompts calls for new hearing
Attorneys for an Oklahoma death row inmate whose halted execution in 2015 led to a state moratorium on the death penalty requested a new hearing Thursday, alleging that prosecutors had failed to disclose key evidence that could have resulted in a different outcome at his trial or in his petition for a new one.
LA Woman Busted In Maryland Running Elaborate Lottery Scheme In Montgomery County
A California woman has been arrested after running an elaborate lottery scheme that stole money from Maryland residents, authorities say. Daisy Castillo Badillo, 54, allegedly stole at least $14,000 from a Montgomery County resident after the scam this April, according to Montgomery County Police. Detectives say that on the afternoon...
Pizza tab led authorities to track suspect in Maryland
ARBUTUS, Md. — Federal authorities arrested a Maryland man on charges connected to the 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Authorities said Paul Lovley, 23, of Halethorpe, is associated with the group America First, which the Anti-Defamation League said is connected to alt-right figures and white supremacists. Lovley has been on the radar of federal officials since at least May 2021.
Judge overturns murder conviction of 'Serial' podcast subject Adnan Syed
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A judge on Monday overturned the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, who became the subject of the first season of the podcast "Serial." Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn overturned the first-degree murder conviction in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee that had brought Syed, 41, a life sentence at the maximum security Patuxent Institution, a state prison in Jessup, Md., for the past 23 years.
Alabama execution of man who killed 3 in workplace shooting called off for time and medical concerns
ATMORE, Ala. — Alabama officials called off the Thursday lethal injection of a man convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting because of time concerns and trouble accessing the inmate’s veins. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said the state halted the scheduled execution of Alan Miller after they determined...
Body of person kidnapped in Maryland found in trunk of burning car
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said officers in Baltimore found the body of a person abducted from Hanover in the trunk of a burning car Thursday. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said someone contacted them Wednesday around 9 p.m. after she saw someone stab a person in the parking garage […]
Wanted woman arrested in Louisiana for South Carolina murder
A wanted woman has been arrested in Louisiana on Thursday following the death of a man in Union County.
Epic Massachusetts crime lab scandal may involve even broader wrongdoing, judge says
A decade-old scandal at a Massachusetts crime lab — which led authorities to dismiss tens of thousands of drug convictions — may involve wrongdoing by more people than was previously known, according to a recent court order. A state Superior Court judge said in a ruling related to...
Body Of Man Assaulted, Abducted In Anne Arundel Found In Trunk Of Burning Baltimore Vehicle: PD
An investigation has been launched in Maryland after a man was allegedly abducted in Anne Arundel County and his body was found the following day in a burning vehicle in Baltimore the following day, authorities said. At approximately 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers from the Anne Arundel Police...
Florida trucker charged in pair of grisly cold case murders in different states
A Florida trucker was charged with the 2006 cold case murder of a 24-year-old woman in Maryland weeks after he was arrested for the 1996 killing of a 29-year-old woman in Michigan, authorities announced. Garry Artman, 64, of White Springs, Florida, was linked to both slayings by DNA evidence. The...
I-Team: Mother-in-law likely was target of explosive found near school
CARNEY, Md. — Baltimore County police identified a husband and wife who were charged after Tuesday's discovery of a suspicious package that prompted theevacuations of schools and homes. Joseph Vickery, 43, was charged with several possession of explosive device-related charges. He was also charged with drug and firearm-related offenses....
Captain arrested in deadly Florida Keys parasailing incident
A Florida Keys boat captain was arrested on a manslaughter charge Thursday in connection with a deadly parasailing trip this year, officials said. An arrest warrant accused the captain, Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, of not checking the weather before the May 30 trip and then cutting the towline to his passengers’ parasail during strong winds.
Four members of Northern Virginia gang sentenced for murder, multi-state drug trafficking operation
Four men were sentenced to prison last week in connection to a number of gang-related crimes across Virginia, California and several other states involving murder, a violent gang enterprise and drug trafficking conspiracy.
Spit found on murder victim's face helps convict killer in Dundalk
It was three years ago Monday, when Melissa West was found shot multiple times outside her Dundalk home on Fairview Avenue.
US Marshals, PD In California Apprehend Fleeing Prince George's County Murder Suspect: Police
Federal officials helped take a man into custoy who fled the East Coast for California following an alleged murder, authorities announced. San Francisco resident Christopher Allen Brown, Jr., 23, is in custody in California and is facing a murder charge in connection to the death of Prince George's County resident Dameon Broadus, 44, of Landover in August.
School officials unknowingly gave Michigan shooting suspect his backpack with gun and magazines, lawyer says
A high school counselor and a dean unknowingly gave a shooting suspect a backpack containing the pistol and magazines officials say he used to kill four people and injure seven others in Oxford, Michigan, last year, a lawyer representing victims’ families said Thursday. The exchange happened in the hours...
Indiana judge blocks abortion ban ruling it unconstitutional
An Indiana judge sided with the ACLU’s argument that the new abortion ban law in the state is unconstitutional. The judge blocked the ban and said it impacts the liberty and privacy of women and girls. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said, “we plan to appeal and continue to make the case for life in Indiana.”Sept. 23, 2022.
PGPD Investigating Circumstances Of Double Fatal Shooting
HYATTSVILLE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances of a double fatal shooting inside of a home in the city of Hyattsville shortly after midnight. At approximately 12:20 am, officers with the Hyattsville Police Department were dispatched to the report...
The battle for the FBI headquarters relocation
In the running? Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield. But, one Fairfax County leader is accusing Metro of taking sides.
